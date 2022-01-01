Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boure' 110 Courthouse Square

review star

No reviews yet

110 Courthouse Square

Oxford, MS 38655

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly, Mississippi, Ribeye Sandwhich
Bun Less Burger Bowl
South West Salad

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Online Appetizers

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

with pita points

Fried Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$10.00

with cocktail sauce

Sausage and Cheese Plate

$14.00

country pleasin sausage, marinated white cheddar, pimento cheese, red onion marmalade, pickled jalapeno, guinness whole grain mustard and Boure bbq

Buttermilk Fried Onion Rings

$10.00

with Boure sauce

Queso Blanco

$12.00

garnished with chorizo, green onions, and diced tomato with white corn tortillas

Fried Crawfish Basket

$13.00

fried crawfish tails with sweet chili dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00
Online Soups

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

garnished with fried white cheddar

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

garnished with fried white cheddar

Cup Chicken and Andouille Gumbo

$8.00

with white rice

Bowl Chicken and Andouille Gumbo

$10.00

with white rice

Online Salads

Small Delta "Wet" House Salad

$6.00

iceberg lettuce, diced cucumber, tomato, red onion, tossed in red-wine vinaigrette

Entree Delta "Wet" House Salad

$8.00

iceberg lettuce, diced cucumber, tomato, red onion, tossed in red-wine vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine ribbons, chopped kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, croutons, parmesan cheese

Entree Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine ribbons, chopped kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, croutons, parmesan cheese

Boure Salad

$12.50

romaine and red cabbage, bacon, citrus-thyme toasted walnuts, red onion, cherry tomato, blue cheese crumbles

South West Salad

$11.50

romaine and red cabbage, black beans, diced tomato, green chilies, fried tortilla strips, shredded cheddar jack cheese

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00

marinated cherry tomato, red onion marmalade, bacon, citrus-thyme toasted walnuts, gorgonzola dressing

Online Sides

Regular Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Boure Sauce

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Sauteed Zucchini

$3.50

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fruit

$4.00

Grilled Okra

$4.00

Corn Puree

$4.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Pita

$2.00

Basket of Chips

$2.00

Grits

$4.00

Online Sandwiches

Boure "Bomb" Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.00

crispy fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, dill pickle, mayo, spicy ketchup on toasted new orleans french bread

Turkey Melt

$13.00

sauteed spinach, roasted tomato, red onion, mozzarella, basil aioli on rye bread

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$12.50

fresh dill brined chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, yellow mustard on brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$12.50

fresh dill brined chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, yellow mustard on brioche bun

Philly, Mississippi, Ribeye Sandwhich

$14.00

thin sliced prime rib with griddled bell peppers and onions mayo

Grilled Salmon BLT

$15.00

grilled salmon, guacamole, bacon, tomato and spinach tossed in cilantro-lime vinaigrette on sourdough

Boure Burger

$14.50

grilled usda short rib burger, fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, Boure sauce on brioche bun

Classic Burger

$14.00

usda short rib burger cooked on flat-top grill with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, american cheese on brioche bun

Guacamole Burger

$15.00

grilled usda short rib burger, guacamole, tomato, pickled jalapeno, shredded lettuce tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette, cheddar jack cheese on brioche bun

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.00

grilled usda short rib burger, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, bacon on brioche bun

Grilled Chz

$5.00

BLT

$8.00

Online Entrees

Pan Fried Hamburger Steak

$17.00

hand pattied and seasoned ground beef pan fried with garlic whipped potatoes, sauteed zucchini topped with mushroom gravy and sauteed onions

Chicken Carbonara

$24.00

grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, engish peas, fettuccine, light cream and parmesan sauce

Bun Less Burger Bowl

$18.00

quinoa, spinach, grilled onion, sauteed zucchini, diced tomatoes, with grilled usda short rib burger topped with creamy horseradish vinaigrette and spicy mustard aioli

Pan-Seared Lump Crab Cakes

$30.00

two lump crab cakes, sweet potato fries, cider slaw, french quarter remoulade

Boure Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

sateed gulf shrimp, andouille, red onion, bell pepper, corn, tomatoes, in creole cream sauce on top of fried cheese grit cake

Pasta Jambalaya

$26.00

crawfish, grilled chicken, shrimp, andouille, garlic, bell peppers, onions with penne tossed in creole cream sauce

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Corn puree, grilled okra, chili vinaigrette

Wood Fire Grilled C.A.B Center Cut Beef Filet

$40.00

garlic whipped potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, bourbon and herb cream sauce

Quiche

$15.00

Adult Chicken Tender

$12.00

Online Desserts

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

ice cream topped with white and dark chocolate sauce

Cheese Cake of the Moment

$8.00

Cobbler of the Moment

$8.00

served with ice cream

Bread Pudding of the Moment

$8.00Out of stock

served with ice cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Online Kids Stuff

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

mustard and pickle

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.50

mustard, pickle, white cheddar cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Corn Dog

$3.75

mustard and ketchup

Kids Bowl of Pasta

$4.75

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.25

Boure sauce

Kids Fried Shrimp

$5.75

cocktail sauce

Online Retail

Boure T-shirt

$20.00

Boure Hat

$15.00

Busser Apron

$37.00

Server Apron

$22.00

Cookbook

$40.00

Bar Polo

$25.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Huggie

$3.00

Chef Pants

$20.00

Chef Coat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for your Business!!!

Location

110 Courthouse Square, Oxford, MS 38655

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Boure' image

