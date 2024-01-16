- Home
Bourke Street Bakery Jersey City
331 Marin Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Food
Pastries
- Almond Croissant
This almond-infused pastry is a classic delight with a flaky, buttery exterior and a soft almond cream filling. Hints of vanilla and brandy extract enhance the pastry’s rich flavors without overpowering the natural almond essence. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$6.00
- Bacon, Shallots, Corn, & Cheddar Cheese Quiche
Enjoy our delicious quiche, filled with juicy bacon and sweet corn, all mixed with creamy cheddar cheese. It's wrapped in a light, flaky crust, perfect for any meal. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$7.40
- Blueberry & Ricotta Muffins
The Blueberry & Ricotta Muffin is a classic favorite that has been pleasing customers since 2004. Its perfect balance of creaminess and fruity zest, silky texture, and a burst of freshness make it a cherished choice for many. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$4.80
- Cacio e Pepe Cheese Twist
The Cacio e Pepe Cheese Twist is a twist on a delicious Italian classic. Each twist is wrapped in buttery layers, generously filled with sharp cheese and a hint of black pepper for a comforting bite. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$4.80
- Chocolate Croissant
(Pain au Chocolat) is a pastry that combines dark chocolate with buttery croissant layers. The chocolate stays firm, creating a satisfying contrast with the flaky pastry. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$4.90
- Croissant
A classic flaky, buttery piece of perfection, it is hand-made with Vermont butter, proofed for 24 hours, hand-rolled, made with love, and baked fresh daily. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$4.40
- Everything Croissants
Adding a twist to our classic croissant with a topping of black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion flakes, garlic flakes, and sea salt for an explosion of flavors. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$4.50
- Granola-to-Go$9.00
- Hazelnut & Almond Chocolate Croissant
Enjoy a nutty and chocolatey croissant wrapped in buttery softness with a cocoa-infused charm. Each bite is a luxurious blend of smooth and creamy elements. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$6.50
- Matcha, White Chocolate, & Pistachio Almond Croissant
A harmonious blend of traditional and modern. Layers of flaky pastry embrace a heart of earthy matcha and subtle sweetness, creating a perfectly balanced symphony of flavors. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$6.50
- Ricotta Danish w/Blackberries$6.50
- Shakshuka Egg & Feta Danish
The Shakshuka Egg & Feta Danish is a popular pastry with tomato and red pepper relish base, baked egg, and creamy feta, sprinkled with house-made za'atar. It's wrapped in our signature pastry dough, promising a delightful, savory experience. It's perfect for any time of the day! Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$6.60
- Spinach, Goat Cheese, Tarragon, & Ricotta Quiche (Vegetarian)
Try our spinach and goat cheese quiche, a vegetarian delight. It's filled with fresh spinach, tangy goat cheese, aromatic tarragon, and smooth ricotta, all in a crisp crust. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$7.40
- Toast with Sides
Two slices of our Seedy Pullman with either butter, vegemite, herbed cream cheese, or plum/strawberry/cardamom jam$5.50
Organic Sourdough & Artisan Breads
- Organic White Sourdough
Bourke Street Bakery is well-known for its signature white sourdough bread, which is simple yet complicated to make. To achieve the perfect crust with layers of crisp, bubbly, and chewy texture, the bread needs to be baked for a long time. The high moisture density of the sourdough makes it necessary to cool the bread before slicing it. Therefore, slicing is only available after 10 a.m. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$9.00
- Organic Seedy Sourdough
This sourdough bread has a white base and is packed with flavor from nutritious seeds and cracked rye sourdough culture. The aroma is amazing thanks to the sesame seeds that completely cover and bake into the crust. This bread has been a classic on the Bourke Street menu since its Aussie days. Due to the high moisture density, the bread is only sliced after 10 a.m. to allow the interior to cool down. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$9.00
- Organic Whole Wheat Sourdough
The whole wheat sourdough is characterized by the sweetness of freshly ground coarse wheat flour. The crumb is sticky and moist but still has an open, irregular, glossy finish. Its mild sourness complements the natural grassy flavor of whole wheat, resulting in a chewy, sweet crust that is an understated beauty. It is amazing for sandwiches, with cheese or Avo Toast! Due to the high moisture density of our sourdough, slicing is only available AFTER 10 a.m. to allow the interior of the bread to cool. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$9.00
- Everything Ficelle
Our classic semi-sourdough baguette baked and topped with our housemade Everything Mix. Our take on the everything bagel - but make it baguette!$6.00
- Semi-Sour (Classic) Baguette
Our baguettes are everything you would expect. Lots of full baked shiny crust with a creamy irregular crumb from a careful mix and good fermentation. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes, dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts.$6.00
- Challah (Fridays only)
Our braided beauty. A Jewish egg-rich yeast-leavened bread that is braided before baking. Traditionally eaten on the Sabbath and holidays. Available Fridays. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes, dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts.$9.00
- Fennel & Currant Sourdough (Saturdays Only)
Our Fennel & Currant Sourdough is baked with the same care and organic white flour as our Classic White Sourdough. It has a crispy crust and a soft inside, but we add fennel for a hint of licorice flavor and currants for a touch of sweetness. It's a tasty twist on our traditional sourdough.$9.00
- Organic Turmeric & Black Pepper Sourdough (Sundays only)
Turmeric and black pepper provide health benefits of curcumin and piperine. Enjoy the beautiful color and aroma of our delicious loaf made with durum wheat. Slicing is only available after 10am due to high moisture density. Available on Sundays only. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$9.00
Sandwiches
- Smoked Salmon, Herbed Cream Cheese & Snow Pea Shoot Everything Croissant
Elevate your breakfast with our smoked salmon paired with herbed cream cheese, served on a flavor-packed everything croissant. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes, dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts.$10.00
- Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Croissant
A comforting pairing of smoked ham and Swiss cheese wrapped in our flaky croissant. It is even better when toasted - melty, warm and buttery goodness. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes, dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts.$7.50
- Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese & Arugula Croissant
Delight in the subtle smokiness of turkey combined with Swiss cheese and fresh arugula served in our buttery croissant. Great option any day of the week and if you have time, ask for it to be warmed up! Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes, dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts.$8.00
- Tomato & Swiss Cheese Everything Croissant
A classic combination of juicy tomatos, fresh arugula, and Swiss cheese, nestled in our signature everything croissant. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes, dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts.$6.50
- Pastrami Sandwich
Thinly sliced, succulent pastrami paired with crisp pickles and melted Swiss cheese. The richness of the meat is perfectly balanced with a spread of creamy mayo and a garnish of fresh watercress, all served on artisan bread.$12.00
- Egg Salad Sandwich
A perfect blend of creamy egg salad mixed with crunchy celery, aromatic chives, and dill, enhanced by a tangy touch of mustard and rich mayo. This sandwich is further elevated by the addition of sharp cheddar and crisp lettuce, all nestled between two slices of freshly baked bread.$11.00
- Ham, Cheese & Dijonaise Baguette
A delectable sandwich combining tender ham, Swiss cheese, and a tangy dijonnaise vinaigrette on a fresh semi-sourdough baguette. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes, dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts.$10.50
- Smashed Avocado Toast
Our Avocado Toast features creamy smashed avocado, tangy pickled green tomatoes, crumbly feta cheese, and fresh watermelon radish slices. All of this is seasoned with our special house Za'atar seasoning and served on organic seedy sourdough bread for a healthy and satisfying meal any time of day.$9.50
Ready Baked
- Chicken Pot Pie
The Chicken Pot Pie is a comforting dish with a savory filling of chicken, vegetables, aromatic herbs, and melty cheese, all wrapped in golden, flaky puff pastry and topped with sesame seeds. It's a fulfilling experience that brings the tradition and genuine touch of homemade meals to your plate. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$9.00
- Spiced Veggie Vegan Pie - SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS ONLY
Spiced Veggie Vegan Pie: a weekend treat bursting with flavors and comfort. Garden-fresh veggies and lentils fill each pie with wholesome goodness. Perfectly seasoned with a selection of spices, it's irresistibly delicious. Wrapped in a tender and flaky pastry, it's a celebration of vibrant ingredients and tastes that make weekends delightful. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$9.00
- Classic Aussie Meat Pie
The Classic Aussie Meat Pie is a comforting combo of authentic flavors and textures. Filled with tender beef brisket infused with herbs and red wine, this pie takes you on a sensory journey. Served fresh with homemade tomato ketchup, it's a true Aussie experience - a delightful tradition filled with culinary passion. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$9.00
- Eggplant, Chickpea, Mint & Feta Sausage Roll
The Eggplant, Chickpea, Mint, and feta Sausage Roll is a hearty vegetarian snack that is both visually appealing and delicious. The filling is a mix of vegetables and spices, creating a satisfying taste with every bite. The sausage roll is subtly spiced and filled with creamy feta cheese and fresh herbs, wrapped in a light and flaky puff pastry. It offers a unique and mouth-watering experience in every bite. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$8.50
- Beef Chili Sausage Roll
Indulge in pure flavor bliss with our Beef Chili Sausage Roll. Expertly seasoned ground beef, onions, and a medley of spices are encased in flaky puff pastry, creating a mouthwatering, savory delight that's impossible to resist. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$8.50
- Pork & Fennel Sausage Roll
The Pork & Fennel Sausage Roll is an iconic Australian indulgence. This award-winning roll features premium pork and aromatic fennel seeds encased in a golden, flaky puff pastry, creating a beautiful symphony of taste and texture. Every bite of this cult classic carries the tradition and excellence that has made it an undeniable favorite. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$8.50
- Beef, Onion, & Cheddar Cheese Pie - Freshly Baked
Treat Dad to the heartwarming indulgence of our Beef, Onion, & Cheddar Cheese Pie. Each pie is packed with succulent, slow-cooked beef, onions, and a blend of sharp and creamy cheddar cheese, creating a symphony of flavors in every bite. Perfect for dads who appreciate a good meal shared with family.$9.00
Cookies
- Dark Chocolate & Sour Cherry Cookie
The Dark Chocolate & Sour Cherry Cookie is a classic crowd favorite, adorning the menu for over 15 years. It's an irresistible dessert that tells a story of tradition and customer adoration. This delightful habit has captivated tastes and hearts, proving its unforgettable essence through time. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$4.80
Cake
- Banana Bread
This Banana Bread is a delicious treat with ripe bananas, spices, a subtle richness, and a satisfyingly dense and tender texture. It's not too sweet, making it perfect for satisfying dessert cravings. Toast it at home, spread your favorite butter or nut butter on it, and enjoy it any time, especially on a chilly morning or with a cup of tea in the afternoon! Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$4.50
- Orange & Almond Cake with Chocolate Ganache & Edible Flowers
Orange & Almond Cake with Chocolate Ganache & Edible Flowers is a gluten-free dessert that blends citrusy sweetness with nutty richness. Covered in chocolate ganache, it's a well-balanced treat adorned with edible flowers. Please note that the ganache contains dairy. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$6.80
- Slice of Carrot & Walnut Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot & Walnut Cake is a timeless classic, combining moist richness with comforting spices, natural sweetness of carrots, delightful crunch of walnuts, and a layer of smooth cream cheese. It's a cherished tradition, not just a dessert.$6.80
Fine Food Frozen
- Classic Aussie Meat Pie (Frozen 2-Pack)
The Classic Aussie Meat Pie is a delicious combination of flaky puff pastry and tender beef brisket filling, infused with herbs and red wine. Served fresh with homemade tomato ketchup, it's a true Aussie experience. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$18.00
- Spiced Veggie Vegan Pie (Frozen 2-Pack)
The Spiced Veggie Vegan Pie is a weekend treat packed with fresh veggies, lentils, and spices. Wrapped in a flaky pastry, it delivers a burst of flavors and textures that enhance the dining experience. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$18.00
- Chicken Pot Pie (Frozen 2-Pack)
Chicken Pot Pie: Hearty, rich flavors in a golden, flaky pastry. Filled with chicken, veggies, aromatic herbs, and creamy cheese. Sesame seeds add a nutty hint on top. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$18.00
- Pork & Fennel Sausage Roll (Frozen 2-Pack)
The Pork & Fennel Sausage Roll is an iconic Australian favorite that's been a proud signature dish since our inception in Sydney. This award-winning roll is made with premium pork, aromatic fennel seeds, and wrapped in flaky puff pastry. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$17.00
- Beef Chili Sausage Rolls (Frozen 2-Pack)
Indulge in pure flavor bliss with our Beef Chili Sausage Roll. Expertly seasoned ground beef, onions, and a medley of spices are encased in flaky puff pastry, creating a mouthwatering, savory delight that's impossible to resist. Experience the perfect blend of premium ingredients in every bite. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$17.00
- Eggplant, Chickpea, Mint & Feta Sausage Roll (Frozen 2-Pack)
The Eggplant, Chickpea, Mint & Feta Sausage Roll is a perfect vegetarian option for those who crave a sausage roll. It has a hearty filling of veggies and spices, creamy feta cheese, and fresh herbs, wrapped in a light and flaky puff pastry. The flavors are balanced, and the combination of ingredients creates a unique, mouth-watering experience. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$17.00
- Sourdough Short Rib Lasagna (Frozen)
Handmade silky sourdough pasta layered with slow-cooked beef short rib, housemade bechamel sauce, and a cheesy parmesan and mozzarella topping. We make all the ingredients from scratch; this is the ultimate indulgent dinner. Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$20.00
- Sourdough Confit Garlic Bread (Frozen)
Enjoy the luxurious taste of our Sourdough Confit Garlic Bread. It's a delightful blend of aromatic herbs and garlic, with buttery warmth and a classic sourdough base. Keep it in your freezer for a delicious indulgence whenever you crave it. Just heat and enjoy! Please be aware that this product is made in a facility that also processes dairy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts.$9.50
Pantry
- Almond Honey Granola
A sweet and wholesome blend of oats, almonds, honey, cinnamon, and seeds. This versatile treat is perfect for breakfast, as a topping for yogurt and fruit, or blended into smoothies.$13.00
- Avo Smash Magic Mix
Avo Smash Magic is a captivating blend that enhances dishes with exotic flavors. It's perfect for avocado smash, salads, and grilled veggies.$8.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Califia Barista Almond Milk
We get how vital that creaminess and stretch (aka, latte art) is for the pro and at-home barista. That's why we specially crafted this Almondmilk with full-bodied goodness for our espresso lovers.$4.50
- Counter Culture Coffee Beans 'Big Trouble'$17.00
- Counter Culture Coffee Beans 'Fast Forward'$17.00
- Minor Figures Oat Milk
Add to any roast profile or origin, and experience the truest characteristics of your espresso shot, while adding natural sweetness, density, balance, and silky micro-foam when steamed. Made with quality ingredients, this Oat Milk is equally delicious in your cup of tea or morning cereal. Store in a cool dry place. After opening, keep in the fridge and drink within 7 days.$5.50
- North Fork Chips$3.00
- Pecan Maple Crunch Granola
A delicious blend of pecans, maple syrup, oats, seeds, and exotic spices. It's a versatile addition to many dishes. You can sprinkle it over your yogurt for a satisfying crunch, pair it with fresh fruits for a nutritious breakfast, or enjoy it as a hearty snack on its own.$13.50
- Strawberry, Plum & Cardamon Jam
A fruity spread with the sweetness of strawberries and plums, spiced with cardamom, perfect for toast or pastries.$12.00
- Ultimate Aussie Tomato Ketchup
Ultimate Aussie Tomato Ketchup is a small-batch sauce that brings out the best in savory dishes. It pairs perfectly with our pies and rolls, adding well-balanced sweetness and warmth. The rich, tomato-based taste mixed with unique spices creates a must-have condiment that enhances the overall dining experience.$9.00
- Vegemite
Try Vegemite, the iconic Australian spread made from yeast extract. With a unique, robust flavor, it's perfect with bread and pastries. A little goes a long way, so start with a thin layer on buttered toast. For fans, mix with avocado or cheese or use in pastries and pies. Available in a small 220g jar.$10.00
- Za'atar Zing
Za'atar Zing is a vibrant blend of fresh thyme, cumin, coriander, and tangy sumac. It's perfect for enhancing various dishes like pita bread, roasted vegetables, and grilled chicken.$8.00
- Truffle Chips$4.25
Salads
Drinks
Beer
Barista Drinks
- Americano
Double shot of espresso with hot water.$4.00
- Babychino$1.00
- Cappuccino
8 oz. double shot of espresso with textured milk.$4.50
- Chai Latte
Organic loose-leaf masala spices are steeped with black tea and steamed milk.$5.00
- Flat White
8 oz. double shot of espresso with textured milk.$4.50
- Cold Brew
Slowly steeped cold brew coffee.$4.75
- Cortado
6 oz. double shot of espresso with textured milk.$4.25
- Drip
Freshly brewed drip from Counter Culture.$3.00
- Espresso Shot
4 oz. double shot of espresso.$3.50
- Hot Chocolate
Made from Belgian chocolate.$6.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Latte
Double shot of espresso with textured milk.$4.75
- Macchiato
4 oz. double shot of espresso marked with textured milk.$3.75
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Matcha Lemonade$5.75
- Mocha
Double shot of espresso with Belgium chocolate.$6.50
- Piccolo$3.75
Cold Drinks
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Galvanina Soda$3.50
- Living Juice$6.00
- Olipop$3.50
- Bourke Street Bakery Juices$5.00
- Natalie's Juice$4.50
- Spare Tonic$4.50
- Copra Organic Coconut Water$6.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$2.50
- Essentia$3.00
- Health Ade Kombucha$6.00
- Sang Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.75
- Lemonade$4.50
- Ginger Shot$5.00
- Something & Nothing$3.00
Merch
- Cookbook + Tote Bag
This is a signed copy of "All Things Sweet" by Paul Allam, co-founder of Bourke Street Bakery in NYC, with a free tote bag. The book features foolproof cakes, pastries, and pies, tested, adapted, and refined over the years. All products are handmade in small batches using high-quality ingredients.$40.00
- Tote Bag
Join our Bread Club - Purchase our stylish BSB tote bag, and you're in for a treat - a permanent 10% discount on all your in-store bread purchases when you bring your bag with you. Your BSB tote is the key to unlocking this delightful discount every time you shop with us!$15.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
331 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07302