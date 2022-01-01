Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bout Time Pub & Grub - Gateway

885 Reviews

$$

169 S Rio Grande St

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Monte Cristo
Fried Pickles

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.

Chili Verde Fries

$8.95

Our hand cut fries smothered with chili verde and topped with cheese.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

House cooked tortilla chips and fire roasted salsa.

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp

Crispy Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.

French Fries

$6.00

Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.45

Hand cut fries smothered with fresh garlic and topped with parsley. Served with our signature house sauce and garnished with breath mints.

Grand Slam

Grand Slam

$16.00

Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.

Guacamole

$9.95

Freshly made guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Half Order Fries

$3.45

Hat Trick

$16.00

3 skewers each of beef, chicken, and shrimp prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$10.00

A fresh baked jumbo pretzel served with queso and mustard for dipping.

Monte Cristo Eggrolls

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Onion Rings

$9.45

Breaded, fried, and oversized onion rings served with our signature house sauce.

Potato Chips

$6.00

Hand cut chips served with our signature house sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole. Chicken add $1 Steak add $2

Queso Dip

$9.00

Solo Shot

$14.00

Three skewers of the same protein, prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.

Stuffed Jalapeños

Stuffed Jalapeños

$12.00

Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.

Triple Dip

$11.00

Freshly made guacamole, queso and jalapeño dips served with tortilla chips.

Wings & Nachos

Famous for our house smoked wings, Irish nachos, and the ultimate nachos.

Wings Breaded

$17.00

Our house specialty, 8 extra crispy breaded wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Wings Boneless

$12.45
Wings Glazed

Wings Glazed

$17.00

Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, tossed in our house made Chinese plum dressing, then glazed til sticky. Served with celery and carrot sticks, and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Wings Smoked

Wings Smoked

$17.00

Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Chili Verde Nachos

$11.95Out of stock

Tortilla chips smothered in our pork chili verde and cheese topped with jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and guacamole.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.

Ultimate Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.

Sandwiches

All served with our hand cut fries. Substitute onion rings 2.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.

BLT

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken tossed in our mild wing sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo and Blue cheese dressing.

Classic Club

$15.00

Turkey, ham and apple wood smoked bacon with American and Swiss cheeses stacked on 3 slices of sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo.

Classic French Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese. Served with house made au jus.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Special marinated chicken breast fried crisp to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and our special sauces on a hoagie roll.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

A classic grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough.

Ham and Swiss on Rye

$10.95

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.

Monte Cristo - Half

$12.00

Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.

NYO Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.

Reuben

$15.00

A generous portion of hot corned beef, piled high on a toasted marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing.

Santa Fe

$11.95

Mesquite seasoned chicken breast topped with sliced ham, fresh avocado slices and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Shrimp' Po Boy

$16.00

Tender crispy fried shrimp piled high on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and house made remoulade sauce.

Turkey Guacamole

$15.00

Sliced turkey piled on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, garlic mayo and guacamole.

Burgers

Our burgers are 1/3 pound fresh ground chuck unless otherwise noted, served with our hand cut fries and pickles.

Monday Cheeseburger Special

$11.00

The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Monday Burger Special

$11.00

B.A.B.B.

$16.00

Sliced ham, corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, fried egg, American cheese and garlic mayo.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Captain Morgan Teriyaki Burger

$12.00

Captain Morgan teriyaki sauce and pineapple. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo

Cheese Burger

$11.00

The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

The Original Chubby Melt

The Original Chubby Melt

$15.00

The Original Chubby Melt® A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.

Garlic Burger

$14.00

2 ground chuck patties covered with chopped garlic, seasoned with garlic salt and topped with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic mayo. Garnished with breath mints!

Jalapeño Jack Burger

Jalapeño Jack Burger

$15.00

Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.45

Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

NYOB

$15.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Swiss cheese and sautéed onions served on rye bread

Plain Burger

$10.50

Just like it sounds. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Western Burger

$12.00

Barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a fried onion ring. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Cheeseburger Sliders - 4

$15.00

Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.

Cheeseburger Sliders - 2

$13.00

Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.

Fried Chicken Sliders - 4

$15.00

Crisp fried chicken breast served with mustard mayo on soft steamed buns.

Fried Chicken Sliders - 2

$13.00

Crisp fried chicken breast served with mustard mayo on soft steamed buns.

French Dip Sliders - 4

$13.00

French Dip Sliders - 2

$11.00

Pizzas

Pizzas are available in 10" or 14", choose one of our favorites or build your own.

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, diced red onions and tomatoes with barbecue sauce.

Bout Time House Special

Bout Time House Special

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and peppers. 14" only

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.45

Grilled chicken breast, mild buffalo and ranch sauce. Garnished with diced celery.

French Dip

French Dip

$11.45

Sliced roast beef with ranch sauce. Served with house made au jus.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$11.45

Pineapple chunks and sliced ham.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$11.45

Slices and slices of pepperoni

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$11.45

Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, peppers, and provolone cheese with ranch sauce.

14" NYO Pizza

$18.00

Start with pizza sauce and our very own house cheese blend, then add your choice of toppings.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

French Dip Flatbread

$12.95

Margherita Flatbread

$12.95

Mexican Flatbread

$12.95

NYO Flatbread

$12.95

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tomatoes and a creamy Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Salad greens topped with grilled chicken, diced egg, avocado, tomato, Blue cheese crumbles and applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of dressing.

Fajita Salad

$15.00

Salad greens with shredded cheese, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with fiesta ranch dressing. Your choice of chicken or steak.

Italian Chopped Salad

$15.00

Crisp chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce mixed with diced turkey, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, salami, red onion, dill pickle and black olives. Tossed in creamy Italian dressed and garnished with pepperoncini.

Side Sal

$7.00

Salad greens, cheese, eggs, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, croutons and sliced cucumber. Your choice of dressing.

Pub Favorites

Fish & Chips Basket

Fish & Chips Basket

$17.00

A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.

Prime Rib Dinner King Cut

$18.95

Prime Rib Dinner Queen Cut

$16.95

Saturday Night Dinner Special

$18.95

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$11.00

Soup of the Day - Cup

$8.00
Taco Special

Taco Special

$14.00

Taco Tuesdays only! 2 soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.

Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch. Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.

Breakfast

Breakfast is available all day.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Bacon Strips

$4.00

Sides

1000 Island 2oz

$0.50

Au Jus 4oz

$1.00

Bacon Strips

$3.00

Balsamic Vinagriette

$0.50

BBQ 2oz

$0.25

BBQ 4oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.25

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Bread - Sourdough

$0.50

Buffalo Hot 2oz

$0.25

Buffalo Hot 4oz

$0.50

Buffalo Mild 2oz

$0.25

Buffalo Mild 4oz

$0.50

Burger Patty

$3.00

Carrots - 6pc

$1.00

Celery - 6pc

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Chile Verde 4oz

$2.50

Chili Garlic 2oz

$0.50

Cucumber Slices

$0.50

Fiesta Ranch 2oz

$0.25

Firecracker Sauce

$0.50

Garlic 2oz

$0.25

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Green Olives

$1.00

Guacamole 2oz

$0.50

Guacamole 4oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.25

House Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno Dip 2oz

$0.50

Jalapeno Dip 4oz

$1.00

Jalapenos Sliced 2oz

$0.50

Jalapenos Sliced 4oz

$1.00

Mandarin Sauce 2oz

$0.25

Mayo 2oz

$0.25

Pepperoncinis 4oz

$1.00

Pickles 2oz

$0.50

Queso 2oz

$1.00

Queso 4oz

$2.00

Queso 8oz

$3.95

Ranch 2oz

$0.25

Ranch 4oz

$0.50

Raspberry Preserves

$0.50

Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Salsa 4oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Sour Cream 4oz

$1.00

Sweet Chili 2oz

$0.25

Tangy Gold 2oz

$0.25

Tartar Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Teriyaki 2oz

$0.50
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Bout Time Pub & Grub image
Bout Time Pub & Grub image
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

