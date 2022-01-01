Bout Time Pub & Grub West Jordan

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Wings Breaded
Stuffed Jalapeños
Irish Nachos

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.

Chili Verde Fries

$7.95

Our hand cut fries smothered with chili verde and topped with cheese.

Chips and Salsa

$6.95

House cooked tortilla chips and fire roasted salsa.

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp

Crispy Firecracker Shrimp

$11.95

Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.

French Fries

$5.45

Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.95

Hand cut fries smothered with fresh garlic and topped with parsley. Served with our signature house sauce and garnished with breath mints.

Grand Slam

Grand Slam

$12.95

Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.

Guacamole

$9.95

Freshly made guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Half Order Fries

$3.45

Hat Trick

$13.95

3 skewers each of beef, chicken, and shrimp prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$9.95

A fresh baked jumbo pretzel served with queso and mustard for dipping.

Monte Cristo Eggrolls

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Onion Rings

$9.45

Breaded, fried, and oversized onion rings served with our signature house sauce.

Potato Chips

$5.45

Hand cut chips served with our signature house sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.95

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole. Chicken add $1 Steak add $2

Queso Dip

$9.95

Solo Shot

$7.95

Three skewers of the same protein, prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.

Stuffed Jalapeños

Stuffed Jalapeños

$10.95

Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.

Triple Dip

$9.95

Freshly made guacamole, queso and jalapeño dips served with tortilla chips.

Wings & Nachos

Famous for our house smoked wings, Irish nachos, and the ultimate nachos.

Wings Breaded

$12.45

Our house specialty, 8 extra crispy breaded wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Wings Boneless

$12.45
Wings Glazed

Wings Glazed

$12.45

Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, tossed in our house made Chinese plum dressing, then glazed til sticky. Served with celery and carrot sticks, and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Wings Smoked

Wings Smoked

$11.45

Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Chili Verde Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips smothered in our pork chili verde and cheese topped with jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and guacamole.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$9.95

Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.

Ultimate Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.

Wing Tray Breaded

$23.95+

Our house specialty, extra crispy breaded wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Each tray comes with your choice of up to 2 sauces, each served with blue cheese and ranch dressing on the side.

Wing Tray Smoked

$23.95+

Our house specialty, savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Sandwiches

All served with our hand cut fries. Substitute onion rings 2.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.

BLT

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken tossed in our mild wing sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo and Blue cheese dressing.

Classic Club

$11.95

Turkey, ham and apple wood smoked bacon with American and Swiss cheeses stacked on 3 slices of sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo.

Classic French Dip

$12.45

Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese. Served with house made au jus.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Special marinated chicken breast fried crisp to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and our special sauces on a hoagie roll.

Grilled Cheese

$9.45

A classic grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough.

Ham and Swiss on Rye

$10.95

Monte Cristo

$12.45

Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.

Monte Cristo - Half

$9.95

Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.

NYO Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.45

Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.

Reuben

$11.45

A generous portion of hot corned beef, piled high on a toasted marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing.

Santa Fe

$11.95

Mesquite seasoned chicken breast topped with sliced ham, fresh avocado slices and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Shrimp' Po Boy

$12.95

Tender crispy fried shrimp piled high on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and house made remoulade sauce.

Turkey Guacamole

$11.95

Sliced turkey piled on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, garlic mayo and guacamole.

Burgers

Our burgers are 1/3 pound fresh ground chuck unless otherwise noted, served with our hand cut fries and pickles.

Monday Cheeseburger Special

$10.95

The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Monday Burger Special

$10.95

B.A.B.B.

$12.95

Sliced ham, corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, fried egg, American cheese and garlic mayo.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.45

Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Captain Morgan Teriyaki Burger

$12.95

Captain Morgan teriyaki sauce and pineapple. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo

Cheese Burger

$11.95

The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

The Original Chubby Melt

The Original Chubby Melt

$12.95

The Original Chubby Melt® A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.

Garlic Burger

$12.45

2 ground chuck patties covered with chopped garlic, seasoned with garlic salt and topped with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic mayo. Garnished with breath mints!

Jalapeño Jack Burger

Jalapeño Jack Burger

$12.95

Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.45

Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

NYOB

$12.45

Patty Melt

$12.45

Swiss cheese and sautéed onions served on rye bread

Plain Burger

$11.95

Just like it sounds. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Western Burger

$12.95

Barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a fried onion ring. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.

Cheeseburger Sliders - 2

$9.45

Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.

Fried Chicken Sliders - 2

$9.45

Crisp fried chicken breast served with mustard mayo on soft steamed buns.

French Dip Sliders - 2

$9.45

Pizzas

Pizzas are available in 10" or 14", choose one of our favorites or build your own.

BBQ Chicken

$11.45

Grilled chicken breast, diced red onions and tomatoes with barbecue sauce.

Bout Time House Special

Bout Time House Special

$15.45

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and peppers. 14" only

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.45

Grilled chicken breast, mild buffalo and ranch sauce. Garnished with diced celery.

French Dip

French Dip

$11.45

Sliced roast beef with ranch sauce. Served with house made au jus.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$11.45

Pineapple chunks and sliced ham.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$11.45

Slices and slices of pepperoni

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$11.45

Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, peppers, and provolone cheese with ranch sauce.

14" NYO Pizza

$15.45

Start with pizza sauce and our very own house cheese blend, then add your choice of toppings.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

Cinnamon & Sugar Flatbread

$12.95Out of stock

French Dip Flatbread

$12.95

Margherita Flatbread

$12.95

Mexican Flatbread

$12.95

NYO Flatbread

$12.95

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Crisp romaine tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tomatoes and a creamy Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Salad greens topped with grilled chicken, diced egg, avocado, tomato, Blue cheese crumbles and applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of dressing.

Fajita Salad

$12.95

Salad greens with shredded cheese, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with fiesta ranch dressing. Your choice of chicken or steak.

Italian Chopped Salad

$12.95

Crisp chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce mixed with diced turkey, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, salami, red onion, dill pickle and black olives. Tossed in creamy Italian dressed and garnished with pepperoncini.

Side Sal

$5.95

Salad greens, cheese, eggs, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, croutons and sliced cucumber. Your choice of dressing.

Pub Favorites

Fish & Chips Basket

Fish & Chips Basket

$12.45

A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.

Prime Rib Dinner King Cut

$18.95

Prime Rib Dinner Queen Cut

$16.95

Reuben Quesadilla

$8.95

Saturday Night Dinner Special

$14.95

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.95

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.95
Taco Special

Taco Special

$10.45

Taco Tuesdays only! 2 soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.

Tacos

Tacos

$10.95

Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch. Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.

Breakfast

Breakfast is available all day.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Corned Beef Hash

$9.95

Hash Browns

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Bacon Strips

$4.00

Sides

1000 Island 2oz

$0.50

Au Jus 4oz

$1.00

Bacon Strips

$3.00

Balsamic Vinagriette

$0.50

BBQ 2oz

$0.25

BBQ 4oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.25

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Bread - Sourdough

$0.50

Buffalo Hot 2oz

$0.25

Buffalo Hot 4oz

$0.50

Buffalo Mild 2oz

$0.25

Buffalo Mild 4oz

$0.50

Burger Patty

$3.00

Carrots - 6pc

$1.00

Celery - 6pc

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Chile Verde 4oz

$2.50

Chili Garlic 2oz

$0.50

Cucumber Slices

$0.50

Fiesta Ranch 2oz

$0.25

Firecracker Sauce

$0.50

Garlic 2oz

$0.25

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Green Olives

$1.00

Guacamole 2oz

$0.50

Guacamole 4oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.25

House Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno Dip 2oz

$0.50

Jalapeno Dip 4oz

$1.00

Jalapenos Sliced 2oz

$0.50

Jalapenos Sliced 4oz

$1.00

Mandarin Sauce 2oz

$0.25

Mayo 2oz

$0.25

Pepperoncinis 4oz

$1.00

Pickles 2oz

$0.50

Queso 2oz

$1.00

Queso 4oz

$2.00

Queso 8oz

$3.95

Ranch 2oz

$0.25

Ranch 4oz

$0.50

Raspberry Preserves

$0.50

Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Salsa 4oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Sour Cream 4oz

$1.00

Sweet Chili 2oz

$0.25

Tangy Gold 2oz

$0.25

Tartar Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Teriyaki 2oz

$0.50

Beer

Pint All Day IPA

$4.75

Pint Beach Bum

$4.75

Pint Bohemian Noble Hefe

$4.75

Pint Bohemian Oktoberfest

$4.75

Pint Breckenridge Mountain Beach

$4.75

Pint Bud Light

$3.75

Pint Budweiser

$3.75

Pint Coors Light

$3.75

Pint Fat Tire

$4.75

Pint Golden Road Tart Mango

$4.75

Pint Guinness

$5.75

Pint Heineken

$4.75Out of stock

Pint Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$4.75

Pint Kona Longboard Island Lager

$4.75

Pint MVP Craft Lager

$3.00

Pint Pacifico

$4.75

Pint Shock Top

$4.75

Pint Sierra Nevada

$4.75

Pint Squatters Juicy IPA

$4.75

Pint Stella Artois

$5.75

Pint Uinta Christmas Cheer

$4.75

Pint Uinta Cutthroat

$4.75

Pint Uinta Golden Spike Hefeweizen

$4.75

Pint Ultra

$3.75

Pint Wasatch Blueberry Hefe

$4.75

Pint Wasatch Evolution Amber Ale

$4.75

Pint Wasatch Snow Bank

$4.75

Stein All Day IPA

$5.75

Stein Beach Bum

$5.75

Stein Bohemian Noble Hefe

$5.75

Stein Bohemian Oktoberfest

$5.75

Stein Breckenridge Mountain Beach

$5.75

Stein Bud Light

$4.75

Stein Budweiser

$4.75

Stein Coors Light

$4.75

Stein Fat Tire

$5.75

Stein Golden Road Tart Mango

$5.75

Stein Guinness

$6.75

Stein Heineken

$5.75Out of stock

Stein Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.75

Stein Kona Longboard Island Lager

$5.75

Stein MVP Craft Lager

$5.75

Stein Pacifico

$5.75

Stein Shock Top

$5.75

Stein Sierra Nevada

$5.75

Stein Squatters Juicy IPA

$5.75

Stein Stella Artois

$6.75

Stein Uinta Christmas Cheer

$5.75

Stein Uinta Cutthroat

$5.75

Stein Uinta Golden Spike Hefeweizen

$5.75

Stein Ultra

$4.75

Stein Wasatch Blueberry Hefe

$5.75

Stein Wasatch Evolution Amber Ale

$5.75

Stein Wasatch Snow Bank

$5.75

Pitcher All Day IPA

$12.95

Pitcher Beach Bum

$12.95

Pitcher Bohemian Noble Hefe

$12.95

Pitcher Bohemian Oktoberfest

$12.95

Pitcher Breckenridge Mountain Beach

$12.95

Pitcher Bud Light

$10.95

Pitcher Budweiser

$10.95

Pitcher Coors Light

$10.95

Pitcher Fat Tire

$12.95

Pitcher Golden Road Tart Mango

$12.95

Pitcher Guinness

$13.95

Pitcher Heineken

$12.95Out of stock

Pitcher Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$12.95

Pitcher Kona Longboard Island Lager

$12.95

Pitcher MVP Craft Lager

$12.95

Pitcher Pacifico

$12.95

Pitcher Shock Top

$12.95

Pitcher Sierra Nevada

$12.95

Pitcher Squatters Juicy IPA

$12.95

Pitcher Stella Artois

$13.95

Pitcher Uinta Christmas Cheer

$12.95

Pitcher Uinta Cutthroat

$12.95

Pitcher Uinta Golden Spike Hefeweizen

$12.95

Pitcher Ultra

$10.95

Pitcher Wasatch Blueberry Hefe

$12.95

Pitcher Wasatch Evolution Amber Ale

$12.95

Pitcher Wasatch Snow Bank

$12.95
Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$5.00

The classic growler. It can be washed and reused as needed.

Plastic Disposable Growler

Plastic Disposable Growler

$1.00

Plastic disposable growler. We suggest you chill or consume as soon as possible.

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.75

Breckenridge Mountain Beach Sour

$4.75

Bud 24oz

$4.95

Bud Light Chelada

$4.75

Bud Light Chelada Mango

$4.95Out of stock

Bud Light Glass Bottle 12oz

$3.75

Bud Light Platinum Seltzer Wild Berry

$5.75

Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry

$4.45Out of stock

Cock and Bull

$2.50

Coors 24oz

$4.95

Coors Lt 16 oz

$3.95

Corona

$4.45

Coronita

$3.00

Estrella Jalisco

$4.45

Firestone 805

$4.95

Heineken 0.0

$3.95

Heineken Bottle

$4.45

Hop Rising Hazy

$5.75

Landshark

$3.95Out of stock

Melvin 2x4

$5.75

Michelada

$7.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.75

Miller High Life

$3.95Out of stock

Miller Lite

$3.95

Modelo 12oz

$3.95

Montucky Cold Snacks

$3.95

Moose Drool

$5.75Out of stock

Mother Earth Cali Creamin

$4.45Out of stock

New Belgium Dominga Mimosa Sour

$4.95

Not Your Fathers Rootbeer

$4.95

Odell Sippin Pretty Sour

$4.75

Pacifico

$5.75

PBR 24oz

$4.75

Ranch Water Seltzer

$4.75Out of stock

Salt Flats Slipstream IPA

$5.75

Shades Imperial Lager

$5.75

Ultra Bottle

$3.95

Ultra Gold

$3.95

Vizzy Mimosa Strawberry Orange

$4.75

Vizzy Raspberry Lemonade 25oz

$5.75Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw Mango

$4.75

White Claw Watermelon

$4.75

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bundaberg

$4.00

Clausthaler Grapefruit

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Heineken 0.0

$3.75

Henry Weinhard's Cream Soda

$2.50

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$2.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea - Sweetened

$2.50

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.95

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.95

Virgin Melted Popsicle

$6.95

Virgin Mojito

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood sports pub located within the Jordan Landing shopping center in West Jordan, UT. We are now open for dine in, but recognize that our food is awesome and you can't always stay to dine in.

Website

Location

7211 Plaza Center Dr, #190, West Jordan, UT 84084

Directions

Gallery
Bout Time Pub & Grub image
Bout Time Pub & Grub image
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

