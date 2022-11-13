- Home
- /
- Layton
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Bout Time Pub & Grub - Layton
Bout Time Pub & Grub Layton
125 Reviews
$$
641 Olsen Plaza
Layton, UT 84041
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Cheese Fries
Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.
Chili Verde Fries
Our hand cut fries smothered with chili verde and topped with cheese.
Chips and Salsa
House cooked tortilla chips and fire roasted salsa.
Crispy Buffalo Shrimp
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
French Fries
Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.
Fried Pickles
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Garlic Fries
Hand cut fries smothered with fresh garlic and topped with parsley. Served with our signature house sauce and garnished with breath mints.
Grand Slam
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
Guacamole
Freshly made guacamole served with tortilla chips.
Half Order Fries
Hat Trick
3 skewers each of beef, chicken, and shrimp prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
A fresh baked jumbo pretzel served with queso and mustard for dipping.
Monte Cristo Eggrolls
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Breaded, fried, and oversized onion rings served with our signature house sauce.
Potato Chips
Hand cut chips served with our signature house sauce.
Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole. Chicken add $1 Steak add $2
Queso Dip
Solo Shot
Three skewers of the same protein, prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.
Stuffed Jalapeños
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Triple Dip
Freshly made guacamole, queso and jalapeño dips served with tortilla chips.
Wings & Nachos
Wings Breaded
Our house specialty, 8 extra crispy breaded wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Wings Boneless
Wings Glazed
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, tossed in our house made Chinese plum dressing, then glazed til sticky. Served with celery and carrot sticks, and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Wings Smoked
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Chili Verde Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in our pork chili verde and cheese topped with jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and guacamole.
Irish Nachos
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Ultimate Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in our mild wing sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo and Blue cheese dressing.
Classic Club
Turkey, ham and apple wood smoked bacon with American and Swiss cheeses stacked on 3 slices of sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo.
Classic French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese. Served with house made au jus.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Special marinated chicken breast fried crisp to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and our special sauces on a hoagie roll.
Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough.
Ham and Swiss on Rye
Monte Cristo
Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
Monte Cristo - Half
Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
NYO Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
Reuben
A generous portion of hot corned beef, piled high on a toasted marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing.
Santa Fe
Mesquite seasoned chicken breast topped with sliced ham, fresh avocado slices and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Shrimp' Po Boy
Tender crispy fried shrimp piled high on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and house made remoulade sauce.
Turkey Guacamole
Sliced turkey piled on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, garlic mayo and guacamole.
Burgers
Monday Cheeseburger Special
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Monday Burger Special
B.A.B.B.
Sliced ham, corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, fried egg, American cheese and garlic mayo.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Captain Morgan Teriyaki Burger
Captain Morgan teriyaki sauce and pineapple. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo
Cheese Burger
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
The Original Chubby Melt
The Original Chubby Melt® A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Garlic Burger
2 ground chuck patties covered with chopped garlic, seasoned with garlic salt and topped with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic mayo. Garnished with breath mints!
Jalapeño Jack Burger
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
NYOB
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese and sautéed onions served on rye bread
Plain Burger
Just like it sounds. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Western Burger
Barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a fried onion ring. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Fried Chicken Sliders - 2
Crisp fried chicken breast served with mustard mayo on soft steamed buns.
French Dip Sliders - 2
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, diced red onions and tomatoes with barbecue sauce.
Bout Time House Special
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and peppers. 14" only
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, mild buffalo and ranch sauce. Garnished with diced celery.
French Dip
Sliced roast beef with ranch sauce. Served with house made au jus.
Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks and sliced ham.
Pepperoni
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, peppers, and provolone cheese with ranch sauce.
14" NYO Pizza
Start with pizza sauce and our very own house cheese blend, then add your choice of toppings.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
French Dip Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
Mexican Flatbread
NYO Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tomatoes and a creamy Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Salad greens topped with grilled chicken, diced egg, avocado, tomato, Blue cheese crumbles and applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of dressing.
Fajita Salad
Salad greens with shredded cheese, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with fiesta ranch dressing. Your choice of chicken or steak.
Italian Chopped Salad
Crisp chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce mixed with diced turkey, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, salami, red onion, dill pickle and black olives. Tossed in creamy Italian dressed and garnished with pepperoncini.
Side Sal
Salad greens, cheese, eggs, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, croutons and sliced cucumber. Your choice of dressing.
Pub Favorites
Fish & Chips Basket
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
Prime Rib Dinner King Cut
Prime Rib Dinner Queen Cut
Saturday Night Dinner Special
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Soup of the Day - Cup
Taco Special
Taco Tuesdays only! 2 soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Tacos
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch. Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Breakfast
Sides
1000 Island 2oz
Au Jus 4oz
Bacon Strips
Balsamic Vinagriette
BBQ 2oz
BBQ 4oz
Blue Cheese 2oz
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Bread - Sourdough
Buffalo Hot 2oz
Buffalo Hot 4oz
Buffalo Mild 2oz
Buffalo Mild 4oz
Burger Patty
Carrots - 6pc
Celery - 6pc
Chicken Breast
Chile Verde 4oz
Chili Garlic 2oz
Cucumber Slices
Fiesta Ranch 2oz
Firecracker Sauce
Garlic 2oz
Garlic Mayo
Green Olives
Guacamole 2oz
Guacamole 4oz
Honey Mustard 2oz
House Sauce
Jalapeno Dip 2oz
Jalapeno Dip 4oz
Jalapenos Sliced 2oz
Jalapenos Sliced 4oz
Mandarin Sauce 2oz
Mayo 2oz
Pepperoncinis 4oz
Pickles 2oz
Queso 2oz
Queso 4oz
Queso 8oz
Ranch 2oz
Ranch 4oz
Raspberry Preserves
Salsa 2oz
Salsa 4oz
Sour Cream 2oz
Sour Cream 4oz
Sweet Chili 2oz
Tangy Gold 2oz
Tartar Sauce 2oz
Teriyaki 2oz
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Olives
Large stuffed green olives wrapped in bacon and deep fried to a golden brown, Cajun seasoned and served with Blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Buffalo Shrimp Basket
Chips and Salsa
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
French Fries
A generous heaping of freshly hand cut fresh fries deep fried to perfection with just the right amount of seasoning. Served with our signature house dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Our pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Garlic Fries
Hand cut fries smothered with fresh garlic and topped with parsley. Served with our signature house dipping sauce. Garnished with breath mints.
Grand Slam
A sharable combination of wings, mozzarella sticks, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapeños.
Guacamole & Chips
Hat Trick
3 skewers each of beef, chicken and shrimp prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with french fries. Solo Shot (3 skewers of the same protein)
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
A fresh baked jumbo pretzel served with queso & mustard for dipping.
Monte Cristo Egg Rolls
Onion Rings
Quesadilla-Chicken
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole. Chicken add $1 Steak add $2
Quesadillas- Cheese
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole. Chicken add $1 Steak add $2
Quesadillas-Steak
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole. Chicken add $1 Steak add $2
Queso Dip
Melted cheese, green chilies, tomatoes and just the right amount of spice. Served with tortilla chips.
Side of Fries 3oz
Solo Shot
Stuffed Jalapenos
Fresh jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Tater Tots
Tater Tots Loaded
Triple Dip
Freshly made guacamole, queso and jalapeño dips served with tortilla chips.
Burgers & Sliders
B.A.B.B.
A ground chuck patty topped with sliced ham, corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon, a fried egg, American cheese and garlic mayo.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Captain Morgan Teriyaki Burger
Cheese Burger
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Chubby Melt
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 island dressing and grilled onion, stacked between two parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Fried Chicken Sliders 2 each w/fries
Garlic Burger
2 ground chuck patties covered with chopped garlic, seasoned with garlic salt. Topped with melted provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo. Garnished with breath mints!
Jalapeno Jack Burger
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeños and a stuffed popper top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed Mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
NYOB
Your burger, your way. A ground chuck patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo. Fix it up with any 3 of the following toppings: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepperjack, Provolone, ham, bacon, fried egg, pineapple, grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, sliced avocado, alfalfa sprouts, sliced jalapeños or guacamole. (additional toppings for .50 each)
Patty Melt
Plain Burger
Our burgers are half pound fresh ground chuck, served with our hand cut fries and pickles. Substitute onion rings 2.00
Western Burger
Barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a fried onion ring. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Cheeseburger Sliders 2 each w/fries
French Dip Sliders 2 each w/fries
Fried Fish Slider 2 each w/fries
Pizza
Pub Favorites
Fish & Chips
A generous portion of beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and our hand cut potato chips.
Flat Iron Steak
Tacos
Our soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch. Fish have cabbage, steak & chicken have lettuce.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Our salad greens tossed with grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tomato and a creamy Caesar dressing (no choice of dressing)
Chopped Italian Salad
Cobb Sal
Salad greens topped with grilled chicken, diced egg, diced avocado, diced tomato, bleu cheese crumbles and diced bacon. Served with your choice of dressings.
Fajita Sal
Salad greens with shredded cheese, grilled onions & peppers, diced tomato, guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of chicken or steak. Served with fiesta ranch.
Side Sal
Salad Greens, cheese, eggs, tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, croutons and sliced cucumber. Your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
1/2 Monte
Ask your bartender which sandwich we are featuring. Salad topped with cheese, tomato, egg, bacon, cucumber and freshly made croutons.
1/2 Sandwich and Salad
Ask your bartender which sandwich we are featuring. Salad topped with cheese, tomato, egg, bacon, cucumber and freshly made croutons.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce..
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Philly
Classic Club
Turkey, ham and sliced bacon with American cheese and Swiss cheeses stacked on 3 slices of sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.
Classic French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese. Served with au jus.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Special marinated chicken breast fried crisp to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and our special sauces.
Grilled Cheese
Ham and Swiss on Rye
Island Cowboy
Monte Cristo
Sliced ham and turkey layered with American & Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves. Half Monte is available.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak with grilled peppers & onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Reuben
A generous portion of hot corned beef piled high on toasted marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing.
Santa Fe
Shrimp' Po Boy
Tender crispy fried shrimp piled high on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and served with house made remoulade sauce.
Turkey Guacamole
Sliced turkey piled on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, garlic mayo and guacamole.
Westerner
NYO Chicken Sandwich
Sides
Carrot Sticks
Celery Sticks
Chicken Breast 3oz (1/ea)
Extra Dressing (Ranch, Blue Cheese, etc.) 2oz
Extra Dressing (Ranch, Blue Cheese, etc.) 4oz
Extra Fry Sauce
Guacamole 2oz
Guacamole 4oz
Hamburger Patty 8oz (1/ea)
Jalapeno Dip 2oz
Jalapeno Dip 4oz
Queso 2oz
Queso 4oz
Salsa 4oz
Salsa 8oz
Side of Fries 3oz
Side of hash Browns
Side of Wing Sauce
Wings & Nachos
Boneless Wings w/Fries
Irish Nachos
Deep fried potato slices perfectly seasoned and drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon. Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Ultimate Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso sauce. Topped with sliced jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Wings Breaded
Our house specialty, served with celery & carrots sticks and Blue cheese or Ranch dressing. Choose Your Style
Wings Glazed Mandarin
Our house specialty, served with celery & carrots sticks and Blue cheese or Ranch dressing. Choose Your Style
Wings Smoked
Our house specialty, served with celery & carrots sticks and Blue cheese or Ranch dressing. Choose Your Style
Tatchos
Breakfast All Day
Non-Alcoholic
Bottle Water
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Bundaberg Rootbeer
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Employee ONLY RED BULL
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Plain Tap Water
RED BULL
Sierra Mist
Soda Water Plain
Virgin Daquiri
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
641 Olsen Plaza, Layton, UT 84041