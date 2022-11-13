Bout Time Pub & Grub Layton

NYOB

$13.00

Your burger, your way. A ground chuck patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo. Fix it up with any 3 of the following toppings: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepperjack, Provolone, ham, bacon, fried egg, pineapple, grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, sliced avocado, alfalfa sprouts, sliced jalapeños or guacamole. (additional toppings for .50 each)