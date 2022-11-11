Restaurant info

A 2016, 2017, and 2018 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Best Chef: South” award and winner of Food Network’s “Iron Chef Showdown” competition in 2017, Bancroft opened his second restaurant concept in Auburn, Bow & Arrow. Bow & Arrow is Bancroft’s interpretation of a South Texas smokehouse, utilizing the slow smoked meats in a variety of dishes that pay homage to his influences growing up in South Texas. Bow & Arrow serves up an assortment of smoked meats that can be enjoyed on their own with an array of traditional southern and tex mex sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, borracho beans, and sweet corn rice. The menu also includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos as well as a brand new cocktail menu featuring twenty-six new libations, with of course, margaritas!

