Bow & Arrow

1977 E Samford Ave

Auburn, AL 36830

Appetizers

Queso Blanco

$6.75

chihuahua style cheese dip, tortilla chips

Chili Con Queso

$8.00

queso blanco topped with fresh chili con carne

Goat Cheese Guacamole

$8.50

pico de gallo, tortilla chips

Three Amigas

$11.25

queso blanco, goat cheese guacamole, salsa, tortilla chips

Helotes Street Fries

Helotes Street Fries

$8.50

chopped pork, street corn mayo, queso fresco, jalapenos, cilantro

"Cool Ranch" Tater Tots

"Cool Ranch" Tater Tots

$7.00

ranch seasoning, poblano ranch, jalapenos, cilantro

Bexar Co. Nachos

$16.00

chipped brisket, chili con queso, brisket beans, pickled jalapenos, hot sauce, cilantro, cheddar

Salsa Roja & Chips

$3.00

fresh locally grown tomatoes and fire roasted peppers

Extra Tortilla

$0.50

Salads

Sandhill Road Salad

$9.00

ralf's romaine, tomatoes, and cucumbers, shredded cheddar, bbq croutons, poblano ranch

Crunchy Tostada Salad

$9.50

crispy tostada shell, ralf's romaine & tomatoes, guacamole, salsa cremosa, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Toasted Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

ralf's romaine, tomatoes, and cucumbers, cilantro, avocado, ancho chili-honey, street corn mayo

Small House Salad

$3.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, croutons

Large House Salad

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, croutons

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

jalapeno pickles, mustard bbq sauce, fries

Smoked Brisket Melt

Smoked Brisket Melt

$16.00

melty cheese, crispy hashbrowns, jalapenos, pickles white bbq sauce, texas toast, fries

The Diner Burger

The Diner Burger

cheesy smash burger, special sauce, shredduce, tomato, onions, pickles, sesame bun, fries

Pepperjack Fried Chicken Sandwich

Pepperjack Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

jalapeno pickles, pit smoked bacon, jalapeno mayo, "Sunday" sauce, sesame bun, fries

BBQ Plates - all bbq plates come with two sides, pickles, sauce & sliced bread

Sliced Brisket Plate

$16.75

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.25

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate

$10.75

2 Meat Combo

$19.50

choose brisket, turkey, pork, or sausage

3 Meat Combo

$23.50

choose brisket, turkey, pork, or sausage

Veggie Combo

$13.50

choose 4 sides, side salad available

Half Rack Rib Plate

$17.00

sweet rib sauce, choice of two sides, B&A pickles, sliced bread

Full Rack Rib Plate

$28.00

sweet rib sauce, choice of two sides, B&A pickles, sliced bread

Small Family

$35.00

Serves 2-4 people. -1 lb brisket, pork, or turkey -choice of 3 medium sides -white bread -Served with 4 oz. Choice of BBQ Sauce & Pickles

Large Family Platter

$55.00

Serves 4-6 people. -Includes 2 lbs of brisket, pork, or turkey -Choice of 3 large sides -White bread -Served with 4 oz. Choice of BBQ Sauce & Pickles

Lonestar Platter

$120.00

1/2 lb all MEATS (except ribs) large size of all SIDES white bread & flour tortillas Memaw’s éclair & banana pudding FEEDS 8-10 PEOPLE

Meats by the Pound

1/2 Lb Brisket Moist

1/2 Lb Brisket Moist

$11.00
1 Lb Brisket Moist

1 Lb Brisket Moist

$20.00
1/2 Lb Brisket Lean

1/2 Lb Brisket Lean

$12.00
1 Lb Brisket Lean

1 Lb Brisket Lean

$21.00

1/2 Lb Turkey

$9.50

1 Lb Turkey

$19.00

1/2 Lb Pulled Pork

$6.00

1 Lb Pulled Pork

$11.50
1/2 Lb JC Sausage

1/2 Lb JC Sausage

$6.50
1 Lb JC Sausage

1 Lb JC Sausage

$12.50

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.00

Half Rack Solo

$12.00

Sides

Green Beans

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Brisket Beans

$4.00

Borracho Beans

$3.00

Sweet Corn Rice

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$4.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Tacos - all taco plates come with two tacos, chips and salsa, or borracho beans

Ranch Style Pork Tacos

Ranch Style Pork Tacos

$11.50

poblano ranch, cotija, onion, cilantro, salsa de fuego, corn tortillas

Fried Grouper Soft Tacos

$15.75

"street corn" mayo, cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Shrimp Fajita Soft Tacos

$13.75

pineapple pico, guacamole, chili-lime sauce

Fried Chicken Soft Tacos

$12.50

ancho-chili honey, goat cheese, cabbage, pickled red onion, cilantro

"Beef N' Cheddar" Soft Tacos

$15.75

shaved brisket, queso blanco, cheddar, crispy onions, sweet rib sauce -

Mixed Tacos

$14.00

choice of two tacos, choice of borracho beans or chips & salsa

Platos

Blake's Burrito

Blake's Burrito

$16.16

pulled pork, rice borracho beans, collards, brisket bark, queso, salsa de fuego, pickled jalapenos, hill country hot sauce

Fried Gulf Grouper Basket

$17.50

two cornmeal fried strips, "butt rub" fries, white bbq slaw, lemon

"Chicken Fried" Chicken

$13.00

buttermilk marinated, whipped potatoes, green beans, sawmill gravy

Half Rack Rib Plate

$17.00

sweet rib sauce, choice of two sides, B&A pickles, sliced bread

Full Rack Rib Plate

$28.00

sweet rib sauce, choice of two sides, B&A pickles, sliced bread

Wood Grilled Fajitas-all fajitas come with sweet corn rice & borracho beans

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

wood grilled chicken breast, sauteed poblanos & onions, guacamole salad, fresh flour tortillas, salsa de fuego, grill butter

Skirt Steak Fajitas

$18.00

wood grilled skirt steak, sauteed poblanos & onions, guacamole salad, fresh flour tortillas, salsa de fuego, grill butter

Smoked Brisket Fajitas

$19.00

slow smoked & sliced brisket, sauteed poblanos & onions, guacamole salad, fresh flour tortillas, salsa de fuego, grill butter

Molcajete (For Two)

$32.00

wood grilled skirt steak, chicken, & gulf shrimp, poblanos & onions, guacamole salad, fresh flour tortillas, salsa de fuego, grill butter

Enchiladas

30A Enchiladas

$19.00

two cheesy blue crab enchiladas, fajita grilled shrimp, lemon-chipotle crema, salsa cremosa, cilantro, crushed tater tot

Deep Fried Enchiladas

Deep Fried Enchiladas

$14.50

two bbq pork flautas, queso, brisket beans, cheddar, sweet rib sauce, pickled jalapenos, fried onions, cilantro

Christin's Enchiladas

Christin's Enchiladas

$14.25

two cheesy chicken enchiladas, queso blanco, fresh flour tortillas salsa cremosa, radish, cilantro, goat cheese, pico de gallo

"King George" Enchiladas

"King George" Enchiladas

$18.00

two cheesy carnitas enchiladas, sliced brisket, queso blanco, fresh flour tortillas, chili con carne, hill country hot sauce, tortilla strips

Desserts

Memaw's Eclair

$4.75

Banana Pudding

$4.75

Seasonal Fried Pies

$7.00

Scoop of Vanilla Blue Bell

Blue Bell Ice Cream Cup

$1.25

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$3.75

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$3.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Kids BBQ Plate & 1 Side

$7.00

Condiments

Bread & Butter Pickles

Pico De Gallo

White BBQ

Sweet Rib BBQ

Mustard BBQ

Red BBQ

NA Beverages

Water

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Cheerwine

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mineragua

$3.50

Jarritos- Grapefruit

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Soda Water

$1.00

Topo Chico

$3.50
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
A 2016, 2017, and 2018 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Best Chef: South” award and winner of Food Network’s “Iron Chef Showdown” competition in 2017, Bancroft opened his second restaurant concept in Auburn, Bow & Arrow. Bow & Arrow is Bancroft’s interpretation of a South Texas smokehouse, utilizing the slow smoked meats in a variety of dishes that pay homage to his influences growing up in South Texas. Bow & Arrow serves up an assortment of smoked meats that can be enjoyed on their own with an array of traditional southern and tex mex sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, borracho beans, and sweet corn rice. The menu also includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos as well as a brand new cocktail menu featuring twenty-six new libations, with of course, margaritas!

1977 E Samford Ave, Auburn, AL 36830

