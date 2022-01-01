Bakeries
Bowerbird - Tenth Street Warehouses
42 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eclectic, scratch-made bakery specializing in European-inspired pastries crafted with seasonal, local ingredients.
Location
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Charlottesville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
More near Charlottesville