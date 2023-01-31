  • Home
Bowl and Plate Eatery 918 Magnolia Ave Unit B

No reviews yet

918 South Magnolia Avenue

B and C

Anaheim, CA 92804

Popular Items

Spicy Eggplant (Chicken or Tofu)
BBQ Chicken
Coco Noodle Soup

You Had Me At Hello

Egg Roll

$9.95

Fried Veggie Egg roll / Sweet and Sour Sauce

Dumpling

Dumpling

$9.95

Pan-Seared Chicken and Vegetable Dumpling / Dumpling Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries / Chili Aioli

Cream Cheese Wonton

Cream Cheese Wonton

$9.95

Cream Cheese / Green Onion / Sweet and Sour Sauce

Spicy Okra

$10.95

Sauteed Okra / Garlic / Dried Chili / Fried Onion / Homemade Spicy Sauce

Crispy Tofu

$9.95

Fried Organic Tofu / Crushed Peanut on Sweet & Sour Sauce

Coco Shrimp

$11.95

Fried Shredded Coconut Battered Shrimp / Sweet & Sour

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried Calamari / Chili Aioli

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Marinade / Peanut Sauce / Cucumber Salad

B & P Chicken Bites

$12.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast / Tangy sauce or Friedcracker Spicy Sauce / House coleslaw

Salmon Sandwich

$13.95

Buttered Toast / Grilled Salmon / Mix Green / Cherry Tomato / Crispy Onion / B & P Sauce

B&P Edamame

$10.95

Edamame / B&P House Sauce

Mix It Up!

B & P Salad

B & P Salad

$15.95

Organic Mixed Green / Grilled Chicken / Green Apple / Carrot / Boiled Egg / Red Onions / Tomato / Peanut Dressing

Feel The Beets

Feel The Beets

$15.95

Organic Mixed Green / Grilled Chicken / Beets / Carrot / Boiled Egg / Red Onions / Red Radish / Tomato / Almond / Sesame Dressing

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$16.95

Organic Mixed Green / Grilled Beef / Red Onion / Green Onion / Tomato / Cucumber / Cilantro / Chili / Mint Leaf / Spicy Lime Dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$17.95

Organic Mixed Green / Grilled Seasoned Salmon / Tomato / Cucumber / Red Radish / Sunflower Seed / Walnut / Soy Vinaigrette Dressing

Larb Noodle Salad

Larb Noodle Salad

$15.95

Organic Mixed Green / Rice Noodle / Ground Chicken / Rice Powder / Chili / Red Onion / Green Onion / Mint Leaf / Spicy Lime Dressing

Take Two To Tangled!

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.95

Rice Noodle / Bean Sprout / Chicken / Fried Garlic / Green Onion / Cilantro

Roasted Pork Noodle (Dry)

Roasted Pork Noodle (Dry)

$15.95

Egg Noodle / Roasted Pork / Yu Choy / Carrot / Fried Garlic / Green Onion / Cilantro

Grilled Pork With Vermicelli (Bun Thit Nuong)

$14.95

Vermicelli Rice Noodle / Mixed Green / Pickled / BBQ Pork / Crushed Peanut / Carrot / Cucumber / House Dressing

Coco Noodle Soup

$16.95

Thin Rice Noodle / Chicken / Mushroom / Spicy and Sour Coconut Broth / Cilantro

B & P Noodle (House Style)

B & P Noodle (House Style)

$17.95

Ramen Noodle / Fish Ball / Ground Chicken / Shrimp / Boiled Egg / Mushroom / Hint Creamy Lemongrass Broth

Fo For You

$17.95

Thin Rice Noodle / Bok Choy / Fried Garlic/ Fish Cake / Shrimp / Squid / Snow Fungus / Wonton Strips / House-Made Pink Broth

Rice To Meet You

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetable With Tofu

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetable With Tofu

$15.95

Mixed Vegetable / Tofu / Vegan Brown Sauce / Pickle / Rice

Yellow Curry (Chicken or Tofu)

$15.95

Choice of Chicken or Tofu / Onion / Carrot / Potato / Rice

Spicy Eggplant (Chicken or Tofu)

Spicy Eggplant (Chicken or Tofu)

$15.95

Choice of Ground Chicken or Tofu / Eggplant / Basil / Chili / Garlic / Onion / Bell Pepper / Pickle / Rice

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken / Sweet and Sour Sauce / Steam Mix Veggie / Rice

Garlic Pepper Shrimp

Garlic Pepper Shrimp

$16.95

Stir-fried Shrimp / Shredded Cabbage / Garlic Pepper Sauce / Steam Mix Veggie / Rice

BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$17.95

Grilled Top Sirloin Beef / Lettuce / Spicy House Sauce / Steam Mix Veggie / Rice

Spicy Basil Salmon

$18.95

Pan-seared Salmon / Onion / Basil / Bell Pepper / Carrot / Spicy Basil Sauce / Steam Mix Veggie / Rice

Chili Basil Seafood

$20.95

Seafood Mix / Onion / Bell Pepper / Mushroom / Chili Basil Sauce / Steam Mix Veggie / Rice

The More, The Merrier

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Purple Rice

$3.50

Cucumber Salad

$6.50

Side Salad (Sesame Dressing)

$8.50

Fried Egg or Boiled Egg (Organic)

$3.00

Roti Bread (2pcs)

$6.50

Seasoned Cauliflower Rice

$7.50

Not Just Water

Thai Ice Tea

$5.95

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.95

Thai Ice Green Tea

$5.95

Choco Ice Late

$5.95

Cold Brew Hibiscus Ice Tea (Alkaline)

$5.95

Lychee Green Ice Tea

$6.50

Passion Fruit Ice Tea

$6.50

Minty Mango

$6.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.95

Organic Coconut Water (No Sugar Added)

$5.95

Soda (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sunkist)

$3.50

Bottle Water (Alkalilne)

$3.95

Perrier

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.95

Don't Dessert Me

Ice Cream

$5.25

Choco Roti with Ice Cream

$8.95

Fried Banana

$7.50

Sticky Rice With Mango (Seasonal)

$10.95

Seasonal Menu

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$16.95

Choice of Chicken or Tofu, pumpkin, chili, onion, red bell, basil, and Curry sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Eat well~ Live well~ Be well

