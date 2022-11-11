Bowl Appetit imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Bowl Appetit 22735 MICHIGAN AVE

review star

No reviews yet

22735 MICHIGAN AVE

DEARBORN, MI 48126

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Bowl
Chicken Bowl
Steak Bowl

BOWLS

Kefta Bowl

$16.99

Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Steak Bowl

$14.99

Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Brunch Bowl

$14.99

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Keto Bowl

$15.99

Veggie Bowl

$13.99

The Body Builder

$16.99

Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

Mini Bowl

$13.99

Add Guac

$1.00

Add sauce

$1.00

Double Meat

$2.99

Triple Meat

$5.99

Add egg

$1.00

Veggies

Double Carb

$2.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Nestle Water

$1.00

FIJI Water

$2.50

Essentia Water

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.00

Red bull

$2.50

WRAPS

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Steak Wrap

$11.00

Salmon Wrap

$11.00

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

Build Your Own

$11.00

Brunch Wrap

$11.00

Keto Wrap

$11.00

Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

Kefta Wrap

$12.99

Desserts

Mini Cheesecake

$3.00

Protein Balls

$3.00

Protein Bars

$3.50

Parfait

$6.00

Cookies

$4.00

Brownies

$3.00

Cupcakes

$2.00

Chocolate Cupcakes

$4.00

Creme Pies

$6.99

Chips

$2.00

Extra Sides

Sides of Meat

$5.00

Sides of Chicken

$2.99

Sides of Humus

$5.00

Extra Rice

$5.00

Sides of Flafal

$2.99

Sides of Salmon

$5.00

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Bowl

$14.99

Build Your Own Wrap

$11.00

Original Hummus

Pesto Hummus

Spicy Hummus

White Rice

Quinoa

Cauliflower Rice

Steak

Chicken

Salmon

Falafel

Lettuce

Kale

Spring Mix

Corn

Jalapenos

Chick Pea Salad

Cucumber

Tomato

Sweet Pepper

Carrots

Onion Parsley

Guac

$1.00

Cabbage

Kalamata Olives

Feta

Pita Chips

Beets

Boiled Eggs

Fried Eggs

Almonds

Double Meat

$2.99

Triple Meat

$5.99

Extra Rice

$1.00

Extra Humus

$1.00

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Veggie Bowl

$13.99

Brunch Bowl

$15.99

Keto Bowl

$14.99

Salmon Bowl

$15.99

The Body Builder Bowl

$16.99

Steak Bowl

$14.99

Sauces

Chipotle Ranch

Ranch

Spicy Guac

Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

BA Sauce

Garlic lime

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Steak Wrap

$11.00

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Salmon Wrap

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh medi bowls & wraps!

Location

22735 MICHIGAN AVE, DEARBORN, MI 48126

Directions

Bowl Appetit image

