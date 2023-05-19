Main picView gallery

Bowl in the Wall

101 NE Commercial Circle

Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Popular Items

Korean Beef & Pepper Pie

$5.00

Chicken Ranchero Pie

$5.00

Spicy Korean Beef Pie

$5.00

Lunch & Dinner

Salads_

Garden Salad

$11.00

Cherry tomatoes, diced cucumber, thinly sliced red cabbage, shredded carrots, and white cheddar cheese. Served over a bed of romaine. Topped with a house made ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House made caesar dressing, crispy panko, and aged parmesan on top of romaine.

White Balsamic Salad

$11.00

House made white balsamic dressing, crispy bacon, candied pecans, and dried cranberries. Served on a bed of romaine.

Half - Garden Salad

$5.50

Cherry tomatoes, diced cucumber, thinly sliced red cabbage, shredded carrots, and white cheddar cheese. Served over a bed of romaine. Topped with a house made ranch dressing.

Half - Caesar Salad

$5.50

House made caesar dressing, crispy panko, and aged parmesan on top of romaine.

Half - White Balsamic Salad

$5.50

House made white balsamic dressing, crispy bacon, candied pecans, and dried cranberries. Served on a bed of romaine.

Savory Pies

Korean Beef & Pepper Pie

$5.00

Spicy Korean Beef Pie

$5.00

Chicken Ranchero Pie

$5.00

Creamy Chicken Chipotle Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Baked Goods

Oatmeal Crème Pie

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Nana's Pecan Bites (5 ct)

$2.50Out of stock

Maple Pecan Truffles

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

White Chocolate Strawberry Cookie

$2.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie (GF/V)

$2.00Out of stock

Crunchy oatmeal cookie with warm spices. Gluten free and vegan.

S'mores Cake Bowl

$4.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Bowl

$4.00

Strawberry Cake Bowl

$3.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake Bowl

$3.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Crumble Whipped Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

Caramel Turtle Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

Brownie Peanut Butter Bowl

$4.00Out of stock

Emmas Triple Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Pot Pies

Pot pie topped with flaky pie crust and filled with roasted chicken breast, veggies, and a creamy sauce.

Large Chicken Pot Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke (can)

$1.00

Diet Coke (can)

$1.00

Juice box (apple)

$1.00

Juice box (berry lemonade)

$1.00

Juice box (fruit punch)

$1.00

Juice box (grape)

$1.00

Lacroix (lemon - can)

$1.00

Lacroix (lime - can)

$1.00

Lacroix (pamplemousse - can)

$1.00

Sprite (can)

$1.00

Water (bottle)

$1.00

Gold Peak Sweet

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.00

Lemonade (Sugar Free)

$2.00

Coke Mini

$0.75

Sprite Mini

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bowl in the Wall is a quick-service restaurant using fresh ingredients for a healthier takeout option.

Location

101 NE Commercial Circle, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Directions

