Restaurant info

Located just 1/2 mile from North Lake Tahoe Beaches in Incline Village, NV; Sam Choy's Ohana Diner puts a Hawaiian twist on all your favorite diner classics! Sit down to eat in our diner or order food right to the lanes at Bowl Incline. Sam Choy, known as the "Godfather of Poke", has designed a menu appealing to pallets of all ages. From mouth-watering poke tacos and traditional teriyaki chicken plates to house-crafted pizza, there is something for everyone! Lane 17 Lounge is our elevated - both literally and figuratively - dining experience. Offering a variety of delectable dishes from crispy pork belly to braised short ribs and house made potato gnocchi. Immerse yourself in the elegant ambiance of Lane 17 Lounge as our skilled chefs and friendly staff cater to your every need. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a memorable dining experience, our restaurant is the perfect choice. Both options located under the same roof of Bowl Incline.