Vegan
Juice & Smoothies

Bowl of Heaven Mountain View

2 Reviews

$

1040 Grant Rd

Ste 300

Mountain View, CA 94040

Order Again

North Shore Original

North Shore - SMALL

$5.95

North Shore - REG

$10.45

North Shore - LG

$12.45

Almond Butter

Almond Butter - REG

$12.95

Almond Butter - LG

$14.95

Brazilian

Brazilian - SMALL

$6.95

Brazilian - REG

$11.20

Brazilian - LG

$13.20

Clover

Clover - REG

$10.95

Clover - LG

$12.95

Lime-A-Licious

Lime-A-Licious - REG

$10.95

Lime-A-Licious - LG

$12.95

Matcha

Matcha - SMALL

$6.95

Matcha - REG

$11.20

Matcha - LG

$13.20

Paradise

Paradise - REG

$10.95

Paradise - LG

$12.95

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter - REG

$10.95

Peanut Butter - LG

$12.95

Popeye

Popeye - REG

$10.45

Popeye - LG

$12.45

Red Zinger

Red Zinger - REG

$10.95

Red Zinger - LG

$12.95

Sea Sider

Sea Sider - REG

$10.95

Sea Sider - LG

$12.95

Sunset

Sunset - REG

$10.95

Sunset - LG

$12.95

Berry Blast

Berry Blast - REG

$8.65

Berry Blast - LG

$10.65

Clover Blast

Clover Blast - REG

$9.15

Clover Blast - LG

$11.15

Lime-A-Licious Blast

Lime-A-Licious Blast - REG

$9.15

Lime-A-Licious Blast - LG

$11.15

Paradise Blast

Paradise Blast - REG

$9.15

Paradise Blast - LG

$11.15

Peanut Butter Blast

Peanut Butter Blast - REG

$8.65

Peanut Butter Blast - LG

$10.65

Pitaya Chocolate

Pitaya Chocolate - REG

$10.15

Pitaya Chocolate - LG

$12.15

Pitaya Green

Pitaya Green - REG

$10.15

Pitaya Green - LG

$12.15

Pitaya Vanilla

Pitaya Vanilla - REG

$10.15

Pitaya Vanilla - LG

$12.15

Popeye Blast

Popeye Blast - REG

$8.65

Popeye Blast - LG

$10.65

Red Zinger Blast

Red Zinger Blast - REG

$9.15

Red Zinger Blast - LG

$11.15

Sea Sider Blast

Sea Sider Blast - REG

$8.65

Sea Sider Blast - LG

$10.65

Sunset Blast

Sunset Blast - REG

$9.15

Sunset Blast - LG

$11.15

C-Power

C-Power - REG

$7.20

C-Power - LG

$8.95

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot - 2oz

$4.15

Ginger Shot - 4oz

$5.65

Green Glory

Green Glory - REG

$7.20

Green Glory - LG

$8.95

Heart Beet

Heart Beet - REG

$7.20

Heart Beet - LG

$8.95

Hulk-N-Ator

Hulk-N-Ator - REG

$7.20

Hulk-N-Ator - LG

$8.95

Orange Juice

Orange Juice - REG

$7.20

Orange Juice - LG

$8.95

Root Boost

Root Boost - REG

$7.20

Root Boost - LG

$8.95

Tropicana

Tropicana - REG

$7.20

Tropicana - LG

$8.95

Oatmeal

Oatmeal - REG

$5.95

Oatmeal - LG

$7.95

Extras

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
At Bowl of Heaven, we serve the helathiest acai bowls, superfood smoothies, and fresh-pressed juices. The acai berry (pronounced ah-sigh-EE) is grown in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. This antioxidant-rich superfruit is the base for all of our Bowls. We mix in fresh, frozen, and exotic super-fruits and after a quick turn of the blender-BAM!-you have heaven in a bowl. No ice. No dairy, No processed sugars. Just nature's best fruit topped with granola, fresh fruit, and honey. Every spoonful of this smooth, thick, fruit concoction sends your taste buds to paradise. Who knew healthy could taste so good?

