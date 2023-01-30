  • Home
  • Raleigh
  • Bowlba Cafe - 3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117
Bowlba Cafe 3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117

No reviews yet

3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117

Raleigh, NC 27614

Starters

Chashu Buns

$10.00Out of stock

Braised pork belly, cucumber, Thai smoky lime-chili sauce, filled in fluffy white pillow of dough

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Batter-Fried squid T&T accompanied with peanut plum reduction

Crispy Duck Buns

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy duck, young leafy greens, Thai chili paste dressing, filled in fluffy white pillow of dough

Duck Salad

$15.00

Crispy duck, shallot, scallion, celery, coriander, cashew nuts tossed with Thai chili paste dressing

Edamame

$6.00

East Asian soybeans in the pod sprinkled with sea salt (Tossed with Thai garlic sauce add $1)

Gado Gado Salad

$8.00

Famous Indonesian salad drizzling with peanut dressing, boiled egg, shoestring fries

Gyoza

$8.00

Juicy and tender Japanese pork dumpling drizzling with sesame soy vinaigrette, roasted garlic, scallion

Karaage

$9.00

Japanese-style fried chicken accompanied with creamy sambal emulsion

Lumpia

$6.00

Asian crispy pastry sheet stuffed with veggies accompanied with plum reduction

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Battered shrimp tossed with creamy yuzu emulsion

Thai Lettuce Wrap

$10.00

Minced chicken, shitake mushroom, water chestnut served with lettuce & crispy noodles

Tofu Buns

$8.00Out of stock

Lightly fried bean curd, Thai smoky lime-chili sauce, filled in fluffy white pillow of dough

Rice

Basil

$14.00

Thai classic dish with explicit traits of Thai chili, minced chicken, basil, garlic

Cashew Nut Chicken

$14.00

Tasty Thai sweet chili paste, onion, scallion, cashew nuts

Chashu Meshi

$14.00

Japanese braised pork belly, beni shoga(Japanese pickled ginger), scallion

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Balance of garlic flavor, black pepper, coriander, accompanied with steamed veggies

Hibachi

$17.00

Famous Japanese grill served with fried rice and sautéed veggies

Kai Zap

$14.00

Battered chicken, Thai smoky lime-chili sauce, shallot, scallion

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Mild golden curry with potato, cashew nut, onion, avocado

Red Curry

$15.00

Explicit fragrance of Thai herb paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, snipped French bean, basil

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Authentic Thai stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, pea, carrot, onion, cherry tomato, scallion

Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$14.00

Spaghetti stir-fried with paprika sauce, snipped French bean,basil, tomato

Pad Thai

$14.00

The most popular Thai rice noodle stir-fried with tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut

Pho

$15.00

Perfection of spices fragrant Vietnamese noodle soup, beef, bean sprout, jalapeno, basil

Bowlba Ramen

$18.00

Creamy spicy miso pork broth, braised pork, soft-boiled egg, nori, kikurage, mixed veggie, scallion

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Japanese umami flavor of fermented soybean broth, braised pork, kikurage, bean sprout, scallion

Tom Kha Ramen

$16.00

Thai coconut-galangal broth, chicken meatballs, kikurage, bean sprout, coriander, scallion

Tom Yum Ramen

$16.00

Thai creamy lemongrass broth, braised pork, kikurage, bean sprout, coriander, scallion, peanut

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Japanese rich flavorful pork broth, braised pork, kikurage, bean sprout, scallion

Truffle Yuzu Ramen

$17.00

Explicit fragrance of truffle and yuzu broth, chicken meatballs, kikurage, bean sprout, scallion

Yasai Ramen

$15.00

Classic flavorful clear broth, tofu, kikurage, mixed veggie, scallion

Dessert

Thai Doughnut

$8.00

Fried Thai dough dipping with Thai custard sauce

Tempura Ice-Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Fried vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Ramune

$4.50

Milk Teas

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.75

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.75

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.75

Lychee Milk Tea

$4.75

Peach Milk Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.75

Taiwanese Milk Tea

$4.75

Thai Milk Tea

$4.75

Fruit Teas

Lychee Green Tea

$4.75

Mango Green Tea

$4.75

Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.75

Peach Green Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.75

Ice Lattes

Black Sesame Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Taro Latte

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$5.50

Boba, caramelized sugar

Oreo Milk Tea Slush

$5.50

Oreo crumbs, whipped cream

Ovaltine Lava

$5.75

Pipo Jelly Milk

$5.50

Fruit Jelly

Purple Haze

$5.50

Sparkling Butterfly pea tea, yuzu puree, Passionfruit popping

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.50

Boba

Yuzu Matcha

$5.75

Crystal pearl

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117, Raleigh, NC 27614

