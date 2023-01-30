Bowlba Cafe 3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3607 Falls River Ave., Ste 117, Raleigh, NC 27614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
San Jose Mexican Restaurant Wakefield/ Wake Forest
No Reviews
11211 Galleria Ave #101 Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurant
The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District
No Reviews
11016 Capital Blvd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh