Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Bowled Malta

review star

No reviews yet

1104 Ellsworth Blvd

Malta, NY 12020

Popular Items

BYO Salad Bowl
The Bowled Acai
BYO Frozen "Acai" Bowl

Build Your Own

BYO Salad Bowl

$8.25

BYO Grain Bowl

$8.25

BYO Frozen "Acai" Bowl

$10.75

BYO Fruit Bowl

$6.95

ACAI BOWLS

The Bowled Acai

The Bowled Acai

$10.75

Acai Base, Banana, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Shreds, Peanut Butter.

PitaYAY Bowl

PitaYAY Bowl

$10.75

Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Strawberries, Coconut Shreds

Tropical Fruit Bowl (Graviola)

Tropical Fruit Bowl (Graviola)

$10.75

Graviola Base. Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Pineapple, Chia Seeds.

Lemon Me Bowl

Lemon Me Bowl

$10.75

Lemon Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Shreds, Flax Seeds.

The Big Green Bowl

The Big Green Bowl

$10.75

Matcha/Spinach Base, Blueberries, Banana, Chia Seeds, Coconut Shreds, Almonds

Befitt Bowl

Befitt Bowl

$10.75

Orange Base (Includes Whey Protein), Banana, Peanut Butter, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Pineapple.

COCO Bowl

COCO Bowl

$10.75

Cacao (Chocolate) Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Sliced Almonds, Hemp Seeds, Shaved Callebaut Chocolate.

Blueberry Bliss

Blueberry Bliss

$10.75

Blueberry Base. Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Sunflower Seeds, Coconut Shreds.

Bananza Bowl

$10.75

Banana Base, Granola, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Pieces

Coffee Bowl

$10.75

Cold Brew Coffee Base, Granola, Banana, Almond Slices, Chocolate Pieces, Coconut Shreds.

Apple Pie Bowl

Apple Pie Bowl

$11.75

Apple Pie Base, Granola, Almond Slices, Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Butter, Cinnamon

SALAD BOWLS

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$10.95

Romaine & Spinach, Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak, Edamame, Hard Boiled Egg, Quiona, Croutons and Feta Cheese. 50 Grams of Protein! Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$11.95

Bowled Blend Base, Salmon, Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, and Carrots. Suggested Dressing: Lemon White Balsamic

The Farm Bowl

The Farm Bowl

$10.95

Romaine, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Corn, Croutons, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts. Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette

La Fiesta Bowl

La Fiesta Bowl

$9.95

Romaine & Arugula, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Tortilla Stirps, and Shredded White Cheddar. Suggested Dressing: Avocado Ranch

The Vegan Bowl

The Vegan Bowl

$9.50

Romaine, Organic Tofu, Sunflower Seeds, Walnuts, Cranberries, and Grape Tomatoes. Suggested Dressing: Raspberry White Balsamic

Steak N Bacon Bowl

$11.85Out of stock

Romaine, Sirloin Steak, Real Bacon Bits, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Walnuts, Cranberries and Grape Tomatoes. Suggested Dressing: Creamy Balsamic

Classic Caesar Bowl

$10.55

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan Cheese Suggested Dressing: Caesar

BOWLED GRAIN BOWLS

3 Guys Grain Bowl

3 Guys Grain Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa, Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds, Carrots, and Shaved Parmesan. Suggested Dressing: Roasted Garlic Parmesan Drizzle

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa, Green Leaf Lettuce, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Edamame, and Fire Roasted Corn. Suggested Dressing: Asiago Peppercorn Drizzle

Wholesome Bowl

Wholesome Bowl

$9.95

Quinoa and Brown Rice and Spinach, Organic Tofu, Broccoli, Chickpeas, and Sliced Almonds. Suggested Dressing: Sun Dried Tomato Drizzle

Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl

Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl

$10.95

Brown Rice, Romaine, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Black Beans, and Pickled Jalapenos. Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Drizzle

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$11.95

SMOOTHIES

Acai Smoothie

$7.50

Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Flax Seeds, Monk Fruit.

Coco Smoothie

$7.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Nutella, Maca, Cacao, Peanut Butter

Matcha Man Smoothie

$7.50

Coconut Milk, Banana, Matcha, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango

PB to the J Smoothie

$7.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter

Pitaya Smoothie

$7.50

Pitaya, Strawberries, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Monk Fruit

Protein Recovery

$7.50

Chocolate Whey Protein, Banana, Low Fat Milk, Peanut Butter

Rise & Grind

$7.50

Cold Brew Coffee, Almond Milk Banana, Cacao, Peanut Butter, Monk Fruit

Turmeric Sunrise

$7.50

Almond milk, Low Fat Greek Yogurt, Turmeric, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Flax Seed.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$8.00

Pumpkin Puree, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Plant Protein and Pumpkin Spice

WARM BOWLS

Oatmeal Bowl

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.95

Oatmeal Base, Drizzled Peanut Butter, Granola, Coconut Shreds, Shaved Callebaut Chocolate, Banana, Blueberries, Agave

BEVERAGE

Bai

$2.75

Brew Dr Kambucha

$3.99

Celsius Energy

$2.99Out of stock

Colombo Coffee

$3.50

Core Water

$1.99

Essentia Water

$1.99

Good Brew

$2.25

Polar Seltzer

$1.99

Saratoga Water

$1.45

Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Vita Coco

$2.99

Snapple

$2.75

Lemon perfect

$2.25

Alani

$2.99

Ghost Energy

$3.25

BOWLED RETAIL

Bowled Blend Coffee

$14.00

Shirts

$18.00

Tumblers

$8.99

Water Bottle

$4.99

Key chain

$5.95

Sticker

$0.99

AirPod Case

$14.99

Drawstring Bag

$4.99

Egg Slicer

$4.99

Avocado Slicer

$4.99

Tea Gift Set

$12.99

Tickle Me Plant Seed

$4.99

Avocado Grow Kit

$8.99

Protein Bars/Snacks

Quest Chips

$2.99

Guilt Free

$3.50Out of stock

Sandy's cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Pop Corners

$2.99

Marshmallow bar

$2.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Place your order online to get you in and out faster!

Location

1104 Ellsworth Blvd, Malta, NY 12020

Directions

Gallery
Bowled image
Bowled image

Map
