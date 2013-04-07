Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Bowled Troy

74 Reviews

$

120 Hoosick Street

Troy, NY 12180

Popular Items

BYO Salad Bowl
BYO Frozen "Acai" Bowl
The Bowled Acai

Build Your Own

BYO Salad Bowl

$8.25

BYO Grain Bowl

$8.25

BYO Frozen "Acai" Bowl

$10.75

BYO Toast

$5.95Out of stock

BYO Waffle

$8.35Out of stock

BYO Fruit Bowl

$6.95

ACAI BOWLS

The Bowled Acai

The Bowled Acai

$10.75

Acai Base, Banana, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Shreds, Peanut Butter.

PitaYAY Bowl

PitaYAY Bowl

$10.75

Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Strawberries, Coconut Shreds

Graviola Bowl

Graviola Bowl

$10.75

Graviola Base. Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Pineapple, Chia Seeds.

Lemon Me Bowl

Lemon Me Bowl

$10.75

Lemon Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Shreds, Flax Seeds.

The Big Green Bowl

The Big Green Bowl

$10.75

Matcha/Spinach Base, Blueberries, Banana, Chia Seeds, Coconut Shreds, Almonds

Befitt Bowl

Befitt Bowl

$10.75

Orange Base (Includes Whey Protein), Banana, Peanut Butter, Granola, Sliced Almonds, Coconut Flakes, Pineapple

Blueberry Bliss

Blueberry Bliss

$10.75

Blueberry Base. Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Sunflower Seeds, Coconut Shreds.

Bananza Bowl

$10.75

Banana Base, Granola, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Pieces

COCO Bowl

COCO Bowl

$10.75

Cacao (Chocolate) Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Sliced Almonds, Hemp Seeds, Shaved Callebaut Chocolate.

Coffee Bowl

$10.75

Cold Brew Coffee Base, Granola, Banana, Almond Slices, Chocolate Pieces, Coconut Shreds.

Lemon Berry Pie Bowl

Lemon Berry Pie Bowl

$10.95

Lemon Berry Pie Base, Granola, Banana, Almond Slices, Blueberries, Coconut Shreds, Almond Butter

SALAD BOWLS

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$10.95

Romaine & Spinach, Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak, Edamame, Hard Boiled Egg, Quiona, Croutons and Feta Cheese. 50 Grams of Protein! Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$11.95

Bowled Blend Base, Salmon, Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, and Carrots. Suggested Dressing: Lemon White Balsamic

The Farm Bowl

The Farm Bowl

$10.95

Romaine, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Corn, Croutons, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts. Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette

La Fiesta Bowl

La Fiesta Bowl

$9.95

Romaine & Arugula, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Tortilla Stirps, and Shredded White Cheddar. Suggested Dressing: Avocado Ranch

The Vegan Bowl

The Vegan Bowl

$9.50

Romaine, Organic Tofu, Sunflower Seeds, Walnuts, Cranberries, and Grape Tomatoes. Suggested Dressing: Sweet Onion Poppyseed

Steak N Bacon Bowl

$11.85

Romaine, Sirloin Steak, Real Bacon Bits, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Walnuts, Cranberries and Grape Tomatoes. Suggested Dressing: Creamy Balsamic

Classic Caesar Bowl

$10.55

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan Cheese Suggested Dressing: Caesar

BOWLED GRAIN BOWLS

3 Guys Grain Bowl

3 Guys Grain Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa, Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds, Carrots, and Shaved Parmesan. Suggested Dressing: Roasted Garlic Parmesan Drizzle

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa, Green Leaf Lettuce, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Edamame, and Fire Roasted Corn. Suggested Dressing: Asiago Peppercorn Drizzle

Wholesome Bowl

Wholesome Bowl

$9.95

Quinoa and Brown Rice and Spinach, Organic Tofu, Broccoli, Chickpeas, and Sliced Almonds. Suggested Dressing: Sweet Onion Poppyseed

Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl

Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl

$10.95

Brown Rice, Romaine, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Black Beans, and Pickled Jalapenos. Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Drizzle

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Coconut Shreds, Jerk Chicken. Suggested Dressing: Lemon White Balsamic

SMOOTHIES

Acai Smoothie

$7.50

Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Flax Seeds, Monk Fruit.

Coco Smoothie

$7.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Nutella, Maca, Cacao, Peanut Butter

Matcha Man Smoothie

$7.50

Coconut Milk, Banana, Matcha, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango

PB to the J Smoothie

$7.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter

Pitaya Smoothie

$7.50

Pitaya, Strawberries, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Monk Fruit

Protein Recovery

$7.50

Chocolate Whey Protein, Banana, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Cacao Powder.

Rise & Grind

$7.50

Cold Brew Coffee, Almond Milk Banana, Cacao, Peanut Butter, Monk Fruit

Turmeric Sunrise

$7.50

Almond Milk, Low Fat Greek Yogurt, Turmeric, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Flax Seed.

Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

$7.50

Almond Milk, Strawberries, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Agave

WARM BOWLS

Oatmeal Bowl

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.95

Oatmeal Base, Drizzled Peanut Butter, Granola, Coconut Shreds, Shaved Callebaut Chocolate, Banana, Blueberries, Agave

BEVERAGE

Bai

$2.75

Brew Dr Kambucha

$3.99

Celsius Energy

$2.99

Core Water

$2.49

Essentia Water

$1.99

Saratoga Water

$1.49

Alani

$2.99

ZOA

$2.99

Nantucket Nectars

$2.25

Snapple

$2.25

Lemon Perfect

$2.25

Sparkling Ice + Caffeine

$1.99

Ghost Energy

$2.99

BOWLED RETAIL

Tumblers

$8.99

Water Bottle

$4.99

PROTEIN BARS/SNACKS

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$2.75

Chocolate Banana Loaf

$2.99

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

Marshmallow Bar

$2.75Out of stock

PopCorners

$2.75

Quest Chips

$2.99Out of stock

Saratoga Chips

$2.25Out of stock

Port City Pretzels

$2.99Out of stock

Rind Skin On Dried Fruit- Coco-Melon

$6.99Out of stock

Guilt Free Protein Brownies

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Place your order online to get you in and out faster!

Location

120 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY 12180

Directions

Bowled image
Bowled image

