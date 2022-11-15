Bowlful (Nickles Market)
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a locally owned, family-run small business, and we put lots of love and careful attention into every bowl we make. We strive to make each component and sauce that goes into our bowls from scratch. It's what makes our bowls look and taste so fresh. Please note that estimates provided by the online ordering system are estimates, and may not accurately reflect when your order will be ready.
Location
1536 Candia Road, Manchester, NH 03109
