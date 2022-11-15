Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bowlful (Nickles Market)

1536 Candia Road

Manchester, NH 03109

Popular Items

Texmex Bowl
BBQ Bowl
Taco Salad Bowl

Pasta Bowls

Bacon Mac-n-Cheese

Bacon Mac-n-Cheese

$12.00

Creamy mac-n-cheese starts with a bacon-infused white sauce, we then melt in a special blend of cheeses, toss with elbows and bacon pieces then finish with some bacon bits.

Garlic Spinach Bowl

Garlic Spinach Bowl

$8.00

Spaghetti noodles with a garlic and olive oil blend, tossed with spinach and finished with Parmesan Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese Bowl

Mac-n-Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Creamy mac-n-cheese is prepared to order with our special blend of cheeses and a touch of garlic. We then top our bowl with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a dusting of paprika.

Rice Bowls

BBQ Bowl

BBQ Bowl

$10.00

Rice bowl drizzled with our house BBQ sauce and served with mexican street corn and a fresh balsamic vinaigrette cucumber-tomato salad. (shown with added pork)

Buffalo Bowl

Buffalo Bowl

$10.00

Rice tossed with our house made Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, corn, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.00

Cilantro lime rice bowl served with chipotle black beans, green chili corn, fresh salsa, and a dollop of sour cream.

California Bowl

California Bowl

$11.00

Our tri-color quinoa and rice blend served with black beans, garbanzo beans, corn, sliced avocado, mango pico, and finished with a drizzle of creamy chipotle sauce.

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Rice bowl served with chili, mexican cheese, tortilla strip, a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of diced jalapenos. (shown with taco beef)

Enchilada Bowl

Enchilada Bowl

$9.00

Enchilada sauced rice served with green chili black beans, fresh pico de gallo, mexican cheese blend, topped with tortilla strips and a dollop of sour cream.

General Tso's Bowl

General Tso's Bowl

$8.00

Rice tossed with General Tso's sauce, served with broccoli, and finished with sesame seeds.

Green Chili Nacho Bowl

Green Chili Nacho Bowl

$10.00

Rice tossed with green chili then topped with taco black beans, Mexican cheese, pico, tortilla strips, jalapeños and a dollop of sour cream.

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$9.00

Bacon fried rice, served with broccoli, then finished with a teriyaki glaze and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Teriyaki Stir-fry

Teriyaki Stir-fry

$9.00

Rice tossed with teriyaki sauce, served with sautéed broccoli, peppers and onions, finished with a teriyaki glaze and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Texmex Bowl

Texmex Bowl

$10.00

Rice bowl served with taco-seasoned black beans, corn, fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, mexican cheese blend and a dollop of sour cream.

Salad Bowls

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with bacon pieces, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado then finished with our house sweet dijon dressing.

Strawberry Mint Salad Bowl

Strawberry Mint Salad Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Spring Mix with spinach topped with sliced strawberries, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles and mint then finished with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Taco Salad Bowl

Taco Salad Bowl

$9.00

Fresh lettuce, topped with tortilla strips, cilantro rice, Mexican cheese, fresh salsa, pickled red onions, finished with avocado crema and a sprinkle of diced jalapeños.

Greek Salad

$9.00

Fresh lettuce, topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and topped with our house made greek dressing.

Junior Bowls

Jr. Bacon Mac-n-Cheese

$7.00

Creamy mac-n-cheese starts with a bacon-infused white sauce, we then melt in a special blend of cheeses, toss with elbows and bacon pieces then finish with some bacon bits.

Jr. Teriyaki Bowl

Jr. Teriyaki Bowl

$5.00

Bacon fried rice, served with broccoli, then finished with a teriyaki glaze and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Jr. Teriyaki Stir-fry

Jr. Teriyaki Stir-fry

$5.50Out of stock

Rice tossed with teriyaki sauce, served with sautéed broccoli, peppers and onions, finished with a teriyaki glaze and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Jr. Garlic Spinach Pasta Bowl

Jr. Garlic Spinach Pasta Bowl

$5.00

Spaghetti noodles with a garlic and olive oil blend, tossed with spinach and finished with Parmesan Cheese

Jr. Mac-N-Cheese

Jr. Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Creamy mac-n-cheese is prepared to order with our special blend of cheeses and a touch of garlic. We then top our bowl with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Soups

Cup of Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Cup of Chili, topped with our mexican cheese blend, dollop of sour cream, tortilla strips and a sprinkle of jalapeños.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned, family-run small business, and we put lots of love and careful attention into every bowl we make. We strive to make each component and sauce that goes into our bowls from scratch. It's what makes our bowls look and taste so fresh. Please note that estimates provided by the online ordering system are estimates, and may not accurately reflect when your order will be ready.

Website

Location

1536 Candia Road, Manchester, NH 03109

Directions

