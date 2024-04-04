Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bowlounge

review star

No reviews yet

941 W. VICKERY BLVD

FORT WORTH, TX 76104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

served with homemade dressing

Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Your choice of roasted or fried cauliflower, served with ranch dressing.

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

hand battered mozzarella and homemade marinara

Chicken Club Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, chicken, parmesan, w/ chipotle ranch

Chips & Dips Combo

Chips & Dips Combo

$12.00

fresh guacamole, salsa, & queso, served with tortilla chips. no substitutions.

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken, bacon, egg, heirloom tomatoes, fresh avocado and blue cheese crumbles

Damn Gouda Mac

$4.00

A beautiful tri-blend of gouda, cheddar, and pepper jack with a touch of sautéed onion.

Focaccia & Hummus

Focaccia & Hummus

$9.00

freshly baked bread served with homemade hummus

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

fried button mushrooms server with ranch and remoulade

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

pickled and cut in house, served with your choice of remoulade or ranch

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$7.00+

chicken, beef, cauliflower, or pulled pork. served with beans, queso, jalapenos, and sour cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

beef, chicken, grilled veggies, or pulled pork, a blend of cheese, pico de gallo. served with sour cream

SURF & TURF

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

cod, beer battered with Rahr & Sons Paleta de Mango, served with pesto slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$14.00

cod, beer battered with Rahr & Sons Paleta de Mango. served with fries and our signature malt vinegar aioli

Sliders

Sliders

$4.50+

all sliders are served on freshly baked, delicious blackberry Hawaiian rolls

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, served on a brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms, served on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.00

grilled onions, bacon jam, swiss cheese. served on Texas toast

Firehouse Burger

Firehouse Burger

$13.00

topped with atomic peppers, peppperjack cheese, grilled jalapenos & onions. served on Texas toast

Chicken Fried Chicken Sando

$10.00

fried chicken, topped with american cheese, lathered with gravy. served on a brioche bun

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$13.00

grilled or fried chicken, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

6 oz burger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. all add-ons have an additonal charge

Nashville Hot Chicken Sando

$12.00

Crispy Chicken tossed in Nashville Hot sauce W/ Coleslaw & Pickles

Chicken Tender basket

$12.00

5 Crispy Tenders w/ Fries or Tots

BLT+A

$11.00

Classic BLT + fresh Avocado and Chipotle Aioli on Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Three cheese grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of Fries or Tots

WINGS

6pc Wings

6pc Wings

$12.00
12pc Wings

12pc Wings

$18.00

PIZZAS

Pizza dough is made daily. Roughly 12 "

Specialty Pizza (Click to choose style)

$12.00

red sauce, mozzarella

FRIES & SAUCES

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00
Specialty Fries

Specialty Fries

$6.00

Melted Cheese, Bacon & Cheese, or Garlic Parm Fries.

Specialty Tots

Specialty Tots

$6.00

Melted Cheese, Bacon & Cheese, or Garlic Parm Fries.

Sauces

$0.50

Extra of any sauce, for extra enjoyment!

DESSERT

Supreme Cheese Cake

$8.00

Cheese cake served with a mixed berry drizzle.

Chocolate Eruption Cake

$8.00

A fusion of traditional chocolate cake, cheese cake, and chocolate mousse. Yes, it is as good as it sounds...

Specialty Drinks

All The Way

All The Way

$12.00

Tito’s vodka, fresh strawberry and lemon, topped with champagne.

Apple Maple Mule

Apple Maple Mule

$11.00

Crown Apple, lemon, 100% pure maple syrup, topped with ginger beer

Caucasian

Caucasian

$10.00

Silver Star vodka White Russian made with half and half and Kahlua.

Smoked Old Fashioned

Smoked Old Fashioned

$18.00

Acre Longhaired Jim, 100% pure maple syrup and bitters, aged in a charred whiskey barrel, smoked with cedar.

Southern Hospitalitea

Southern Hospitalitea

$9.00

Acre peach tea vodka, sweet tea, fresh lemon.

Blackberry Paloma

Blackberry Paloma

$11.00

Tequila, Lime juice, Blackberry, finished with Grapefruit Soda.

Hibiscus Heat Crusher

Hibiscus Heat Crusher

$9.00

Cucumber slices, Hibiscus Vodka, finished with lemonade.

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Shots

4 Horseman

$10.00

Birthday Cake

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Royal F*ck

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

White Gummy Bear

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$9.00

Spirit Flights

Texas Bootlegger Flight

Texas Bootlegger Flight

$14.00

Locally distilled bourbons from around town: • Acre Longhaired Jim • Silver Star 1849 • Lockwood Bourbon • Blackland Bourbon

Funkytown Flavors Flight

$12.00

The best local flavored whiskeys we could find: • Acre Cinnamon Girl • Blackland Brown Sugar Pecan • Silver Star Honey • Lockwood Bourbon Cream

Vodka

Absolut Mango

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

BlkLnd Vodka

$8.00+

Deep Eddie Sweet Tea

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Cran

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Lockwood Hibiscus

$8.00+

Monopolowa

$8.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Western Son Blueberry

$8.00+

Western Son Cucumber

$8.00+

Western Son Strawberry

$8.00+

Western Son Peach

$8.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00+

Blackland Gin

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$11.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Don Q Coconut

$8.00+

Lockwood Pineapple

$8.00+

Myers Dark

$7.00+

Sailor Jerry

$8.00+

10 to 1 White

$9.00+

10 to 1 Dark Rum

$13.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00+

Don Julio 1492-2oz

$45.00

Exotico Blanco

$8.00+

Exotico Reposado

$8.00+

Lalo Blanco

$14.00+

Patron Silver

$15.00+

MonteLobos Mezcal

$13.00+

Vago Elote Mezcal

$18.00+

Mijenta Blanco

$14.00+

Mijenta Reposado

$16.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00+

Acre Longhair Jim-2oz

$13.00

Acre Single Malt-2oz

$14.00

Acre Smoked Single Malt-2oz

$28.00

Angels Envy-2oz

$21.00

Balcones Rye-2oz

$25.00

Balcones Single Malt-2oz

$26.00

Basil Hayden-2oz

$17.00

Ben Milan-2oz

$22.00

Bendt N0. 5

$8.00+

Blackland Bourbon

$10.00+

Blackland Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon

$10.00+

Blackland Rye

$10.00+

Blanton's-2oz

$26.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Cinnamon Girl

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Garrison Bros SB-2oz

$40.00

George Dickel #12

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jameson Orange

$10.00+

Jefferson Reserve-2oz

$22.00

Jefferson Rye-2oz

$28.00

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Lockwood Bourbon

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Mars Iwai Traditional - 2oz

$25.00

Rebecca Creek

$10.00+

Silver Star 1849

$15.00+

Silver Star Blended

$11.00+

Silver Star Honey

$11.00+

Slane

$10.00+

Templeton Rye

$9.00+

TX Bourbon

$13.00+

TX Whiskey

$9.00+

Whistle Pig Rye-2oz

$21.00

Scotch

Chivas

$11.00+

Dewars White Label

$8.00+

Glenfiddich-2oz

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00+

Lagavulin 16-2oz

$44.00

Laphroaig-2oz

$26.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$8.00+

Bendt Bourbon Cream

$8.00+

Butterscotch Schnapps

$7.00+

Chambord

$10.00+

Cointreau

$12.00+

Disaronno

$9.00+

Fernet

$9.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Frangelico

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Hennessey XO-2oz

$86.00

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Lockwood Bourbon Cream

$9.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps

$7.00+

RumChata

$8.00+

Rumple

$8.00+

Skrewball PB

$9.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

Triple Sec

$7.00+

Tuaca

$8.00+

Watermelon pucker

$7.00+

Wells

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

DRAFT

Cowtown Bowlager

$5.00+

American Light - 4.5% ABV - 15 IBU

False Idol Fenris Park

$7.00+

Hefeweizen - 5% ABV

Martin House Friday IPA

$7.00+

American IPA - 6% ABV - 59 IBU Hops: Mosaic, Chinook, Amarillo, and Simcoe

HopFusionTejano Lager

$6.00+

Mexican Lager - 5.6% ABV - 12 IBU

Maple Branch Luck of the Irish

$7.00+

Vienna Lager - 5.4% ABV - 0 IBU

Fort Moonrider Pilsner

$5.00+

Bavarian Pilsner - 5.3% ABV - 33 IBU

Rahr Paleta De Mango

$6.00+

Mango & Chili Kolsch - 5% ABV - 20 IBU

Panther Island Fort Worth Brewnette

$6.00+Out of stock

American Amber - 5% ABV - 0 IBU

Turning Point

$6.00+

(Glacial Frost Quencher) Gose - 4.5% ABV - 0 IBU

Shannon Tejas Light Blonde

$6.00+

Blonde Ale - 4.5% ABV - 12 IBU

Panther Island Allergeez

$6.00+

Peticolas Velvet hammer (8oz)

$6.00

SODAS & N/A

Soft Drink

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Blumania

$5.00

SF Blumania

$5.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shannon Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

RETAIL

Socks

$3.00

Crew Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bourbon with a side of Bowling!

Website

Location

941 W. VICKERY BLVD, FORT WORTH, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boho Bistro Express
orange starNo Reviews
West Tucker Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Nickel City - Fort Worth
orange star4.0 • 20
212 South Main street Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
THE BEARDED LADY - 300 S Main St
orange star3.5 • 556
300 S Main St Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Coco Shrimp - 318 Bryan Ave
orange star4.5 • 249
318 Bryan Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
High Top Grub & Pub - Near Southside
orange star4.4 • 24
609 S Jennings Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Tea-Genix SoHo - 312 E Hattie St.
orange starNo Reviews
312 East Hattie Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in FORT WORTH

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near FORT WORTH
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston