Peticolas Turn The Lights Off

$8.00

an Irish Dry Stout, was brewed to commemorate our first 5 years. Although known for brewing high alcohol beers, we’re mixing it up this year with a nice 6% stout. A jet black appearance and thick head define this beer’s rich character and the use of coffee-like roasted barley heavily influences the aroma. While the flavor is initially accentuated by light caramel, it finishes with a distinctive dry-roast bitterness. Pleasant, but gentle and subtle fruit esters are overshadowed by the malt, bittering hop, and roasted barley character. You’ll actually find the body of Turn Out the Lights fairly light.