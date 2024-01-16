- Home
778 Reviews
$$
167 Turtle Creek Blvd
Suite 103
Dallas, TX 75207
Food
Burger Week Specials
- Holy Moly Frijole Burger$7.00
Dive into flavor fiesta with our Holy Moly Frijole Burger! Featuring two juicy smash patties, refried beans, heaps of melted mild cheddar, a crispy tostada, diced onions, and a zesty salsa drizzle-it’s a symphony of savory delights in every bite. Celebrate Cinco all week long! Burger + alcoholic drink of your choice! Add fries for $3!
Starters
- Quesadilla$12.00
beef, chicken, grilled veggies, or pulled pork, a blend of cheese, pico de gallo. served with sour cream
- Cheese Sticks$12.00
hand battered mozzarella and homemade marinara
- Full Loaded Nachos$14.00
chicken, beef, cauliflower, or pulled pork. served with beans, queso, jalapenos, and sour cream
- Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Your choice of roasted or fried cauliflower, served with ranch dressing.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
fried button mushrooms server with ranch and remoulade
- Fried Pickles$9.00
pickled and cut in house, served with your choice of remoulade or ranch
- Chips & Dips Combo$11.00
fresh guacamole, salsa, & queso, served with tortilla chips. no substitutions.
- Chips & Guacamole$8.00
- Chips & Queso$8.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Focaccia & Hummus$9.00
freshly baked bread served with homemade hummus
- Damn Gouda Mac$4.00
A beautiful tri-blend of gouda, cheddar, and pepper jack with a touch of sautéed onion.
- Cobb Salad$14.00
grilled chicken, bacon, egg, heirloom tomatoes, fresh avocado and blue cheese crumbles
- Chicken Club Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, chicken, parmesan, w/ chipotle ranch
- Caesar Salad$10.00
served with homemade dressing
Smashburgers & Such
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Two 3oz smash patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, served on a brioche bun
- Mushroom Swiss$13.00
Two 3oz smash patties, Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms, served on a brioche bun
- Patty Melt$13.00
Two 3oz smash patties, grilled onions, bacon jam, swiss cheese. served on Texas toast
- Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
3 crispy tenders with Texas Toast, fries or tots, and gravy.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken tossed in Nashville Hot sauce W/ Coleslaw & Pickles
- Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken, topped with american cheese, lathered with gravy. served on a brioche bun
- Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
grilled or fried chicken, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
- BLT+A$10.00
Classic BLT + fresh Avocado and Chipotle Aioli on Texas Toast
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Three cheese grilled cheese sandwich.
Tacos All Day
- Signature Smash Taco (2)$5.50
Smash patty, American cheese, house made pickles, fresh lettuce, & tomato, topped with our specialty sauce. A MUST try!
- Shrimp Tacos (2)$5.50
Battered Shrimp in a bed of coleslaw, topped with pickled red onions and a cilantro, lime aioli.
- Fish Tacos (2)$5.50
Beer-battered Cod Tacos with pesto slaw, pico de gallo, and Chipotle aioli. A MUST TRY!!
- Picadillo Beef Tacos (2)$5.00
picadillo beef, pico de gallo, & cheese.
- Chicken Tacos (2)$5.00
Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, and flour tortilla.
- Pulled Pork & Egg (2)$5.50
- Bacon & Egg (2)$4.25
- Potato & Egg (2)$4.25
Pizzas
Fries & Sauces
Sides
Sweet Tooth
Drinks
Non Alcoholic Beverage
Draft Wall
- Peticolas Turn The Lights Off$8.00
an Irish Dry Stout, was brewed to commemorate our first 5 years. Although known for brewing high alcohol beers, we’re mixing it up this year with a nice 6% stout. A jet black appearance and thick head define this beer’s rich character and the use of coffee-like roasted barley heavily influences the aroma. While the flavor is initially accentuated by light caramel, it finishes with a distinctive dry-roast bitterness. Pleasant, but gentle and subtle fruit esters are overshadowed by the malt, bittering hop, and roasted barley character. You’ll actually find the body of Turn Out the Lights fairly light.
- Black Matter$5.00
- Pegasus City Cannoneer$5.00
Independent production brewery offering two unique taproom experiences: Downtown Dallas - 1508 Commerce Street, and The Original Tiny Tap - 2222 Vantage Street in the Design District.
- Peticolas Velvet Hammer$9.00+
This beer is well known across Texas. High IBU with a smooth hoppy taste. Imperial red ale coming in at 9% ABV.
- Peticolas Golden Opportunity$7.00+
It is clean, well-balanced and suitably carbonated for a crisp, refreshing feel. 4.6% ABV.
- MP Half-Life$8.00+
Half-Life Hazy IPA ( THE flagship hazy at Bowlounge!) is a crowd-pleaser with citrus, stone fruit, and pine aromas, balanced and light with a subtle wheaty finish, despite its 6% ABV
- MP Hoppenheimer$8.00+
This beer was created for the IPA lovers out there. It is a perfectly balanced West Coast American IPA with huge dank hop aroma. At first sniff, you will detect pine, resin, and delicious citrus. Once you finally steal a sip, you will discover that Hoppenheimer has just enough malt and subtle caramel to keep the IPA characteristics in balance. It has medium body and carbonation.
- MP Cherry Lime Bikini Atoll$8.00
A cherry lime fruited gose sour, 5.4%
- Community Citra Slice$8.00+
Bright, juicy, tropical, are we talking about OJ? Nope, it's DDH Citra Slice. Double the amt of premium, hand selected Yakima Valley Hops, double the refreshing slice of hop paradise.
- Community Mosaic IPA$8.00+
flagship IPA weighing in at 8.6% ABV. Can't go wrong.
- Tucher Dunkel Hefeweizen$8.00+
A Bavarian specialty of dark colored, top fermented yeast beer with typical yeast cloudiness. Its unmistakable and well balanced taste is due to an excellent choice of dark aromatic malt
- Rahr Paleta De Mango$7.00+
This beer combines the German Kolsch style with a bit of Texas, with mango and spice. Mango chile beer. 5% ABV
- Wild Acre SUNDANCE$7.00+
Full-bodied and packed with Texas oranges perfect for sunshine o riding off into the sunset.
- Revolver Blood & Honey$8.00+
An unfiltered deep golden ale made with malted two row barley and wheat, local Texas honey. 7% ABV
- Oak Cliff Lee Hazy IPA$8.00+
An unfiltered and aggressively dry-hopped hazy IPA with juicy stone fruit and melon flavors. 6.9% ABV
- Oak Cliff Hefeweizen$7.00+
A Bavarian-style Hefeweizen with a blend of wheat and pilsner malts providing a soft, bready character. 5.2% ABV
- Wild Acre Texas Blond$7.00+
a lightly-hopped ale with low bitterness and plenty of character. At 5.4% it's approachable for all beer drinkers.
- Bishop Crackberry$7.00+
Crackberry consists of cranberry & blackberry – stripped of all other nonsense. It is a perfect pairing of flavors tart and sweet, joining forces to create a colorful, well-balanced cider. Frankly, we’re over the moon for it
- Trinity CideBoob$7.00+
Who doesn't like a bit of Cideboob. Dry watermelon cider. 5.9% ABV
- Cowtown Bowlager$7.00+
This is a house branded lager from our friends over in Fort Worth. Great session beer ready for a tower on your bowling lane. 4% ABV
- Modelo Especial$7.00+
If you gotta ask, you can't afford it.
- XX Lager$7.00+
Mexican Lager
- Miller Lite$6.00+
Great tasting less filling, American light beer 4.2%
- Michelob Ultra$7.00+
Superior light beer, smooth and refreshing, 4.2%
- Yuengling Lager$7.00+
Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character. Born from a historic recipe that was resurrected in 1987, Yuengling Traditional Lager is a true classic.
- Eight Elite$6.00+
90 calories. 2.6g carbs. Made with organic grains. Antioxidant-rich hops. No adjuncts. No sugars
- Shiner Light Blonde$7.00+
Light, Trusted, low-cal, crisp and refreshing Lager. 4%
- Hop&Sting Aluminum Cowboy$7.00+
American Light Lager
- HopFusion Tejano Lager$7.00+
locally brewed Mexican Lager, served with a Tajin rim & lime. 5.6% ABV
- Corona Premier$7.00+
Corona Premier Mexican Beer is a smooth and drinkable light lager beer, malty taste with a crisp finish.
- Oak Cliff Crispy Comet$8.00+
Crispy Comet delivers on the hop intensity while keeping the malt character at bay for a crisp finish.
- Fair State Hefeweizen$7.00+
A traditional Bavarian-style wheat beer. Pale, spritzy, with plenty of banana, clove, and vanilla notes—all from the yeast! No bananas were harmed in the brewing of this beer. We also can-conditioned this year’s batch for even more bubbles.
- TUPPS Day pass$6.00+
Belgian-Style Wheat
- Kona Big Wave$7.00+
Big Wave is light golden ale with a subtle fruitiness and delicate hop aroma. A smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale. The lightly roasted honey malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and also gives a slight sweetness that is balanced out with a special blend of hops.
- Lakewood Temptress$8.00Out of stock
Chocolate and caramel malt give it a complex and rich body. Lower carbonation gives the beer a silky mouthfeel. 9.1% ABV
- Hop&Sting Miracle Wheat$8.00+
American wheat beer with a light citrus aroma and a clean finish.
- OHB Golden Dharma$7.00+
- Martin House True Love$8.00+
Raspberry kettled sour with a purple hue and sweetness to it. 5.2% ABV
Common Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
