Bowls by KO

3200 North Pecos Street

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

Buffalo chicken bowl
Build your own bowl
KO's Bowl

Featured menu items

Build your own soup

$5.00Out of stock

16oz bowl of homemade chicken broth with optional add-ons

Fall harvest salad special

$13.00Out of stock

Quinoa, garlic kale, sage roasted butternut squash, pears, pumpkin seeds, maple vinaigrette

Soup of the week

Mediterranean Chicken And Chickpea Soup

$5.00+

Shareables

Hummus plate

$8.00

Lemon-dill hummus served with choice of fresh veggies or Mary's gluten-free crackers

Loaded sweet potato fries

$11.00

Hand-cut sweet potato fries loaded with buffalo chicken, pickled onions, dairy-free ranch

Naked sweet potato fries

$8.00

Hand-cut sweet potato fries with choice of honey mustard or dairy-free ranch dipping sauces

Brussel sprouts

$8.00

Fried brussel sprouts with sesame seeds, scallions & cashew butter sauce drizzle

Lettuce cups

$10.00

Signature Bowls

KO's Bowl

KO's Bowl

$14.00

White rice, grilled chicken thighs, grilled broccolini, avocado, charred lemon

Buffalo chicken bowl

Buffalo chicken bowl

$13.00

White rice, pulled buffalo chicken, garlic kale salad, roasted sweet potatoes, dairy-free ranch, pickled onions

Deconstructed shrimp spring roll bowl

Deconstructed shrimp spring roll bowl

$16.00

Brown rice, jumbo shrimp, shredded carrots, cucumbers, avocado, thai basil, scallions, sesame seeds, cashew butter sauce

"Dead Veggies" Korean Beef Bowl

"Dead Veggies" Korean Beef Bowl

$15.00

White rice, korean braised beef, "dead veggies" kimchi, house-made pickles, scallions

Pork carnitas taco bowl

Pork carnitas taco bowl

$14.00

White rice, pork carnitas, corn salad, cilantro-lime slaw, pickled onions, cilantro-lime pesto

Greek buddha bowl

Greek buddha bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, crispy chickpeas, grain-free tabouli, cucumbers, kalamata olives, lemon-dill greek vin

Build your own bowl

Build your own bowl

$12.00

Kid's bowl

Kid's chicken & rice bowl

$8.00

White rice, grilled chicken thigh, choice of 1 market side & 1 sauce

Sweet treats

Cashew butter blondie

$4.00

Gluten-free, dairy-free cashew butter blondie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bowls by KO started as a meal delivery service in 2019 and expanded into a food truck and full service catering business before coming to Avanti. The concept is simple: Great food. In a bowl. Bowls by KO’s mission is to make healthy food accessible to the Denver community. We believe that there should never have to be a choice between healthy and delicious food. We create and serve a globally inspired menu of “bowl food” to nourish and satisfy.

Location

3200 North Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

