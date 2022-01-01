Restaurant info

Bowls by KO started as a meal delivery service in 2019 and expanded into a food truck and full service catering business before coming to Avanti. The concept is simple: Great food. In a bowl. Bowls by KO’s mission is to make healthy food accessible to the Denver community. We believe that there should never have to be a choice between healthy and delicious food. We create and serve a globally inspired menu of “bowl food” to nourish and satisfy.