Bowlsnbrews 9292 Carlton Hills Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Healthfood Cafe. Premium Acai, Smoothies,Toast and Cold Brew Coffee. Come by and get hooked!
Location
9292 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA 92071
Gallery
