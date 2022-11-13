Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bowlsnbrews 9292 Carlton Hills Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

9292 Carlton Hills Blvd

Santee, CA 92071

Order Again

Bowls

Sumthing Great

Sumthing Great

$11.50+

Our Signature Bowl. Organic Acai, Almond Milk, Honey Almond Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes topped with Pomegranate, Peanut Butter and Honey

Take A Hike

Take A Hike

$11.50+

Organic Acai with Whey Protein in the base. Topped with Honey Almond Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mixed Nuts, and Hempseed

Fire In The Bowl

Fire In The Bowl

$11.50+

Acai with Peanut Butter in the base. Topped with Honey Almond Granola, Mango, Strawberries, PB, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen and Agave

Create Your Own Bowlskii

Create Your Own Bowlskii

$11.50+

Customize your own Creation! Choose your Base, Liquid and 5 Toppings

Munchies

bnb toast

bnb toast

$9.75

Organic Avocado Toast. Topped with Himalayan Salt, Mild Chili and Pepper, Topped with Pistachio. Garnished with 2 slices of Lemon

sumthing good toast

sumthing good toast

$9.75

PB and Avocado collide. Topped with Salt & Hemp seeds

first date

first date

$9.75

Organic Toast topped with Almond Butter, Dates, and choice of syrup. Topped with Banana or Strawberry

waffle toast

waffle toast

$9.75

Sugar Waffle topped with our Homemade Berry Syrup, and fresh Berries

chamoy n'fruit bowl

chamoy n'fruit bowl

$9.75

Fresh Fruits and Berries Topped with Chamoy and Tajin

Super Dope Smoothies

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$9.25
Sumthing Amazing

Sumthing Amazing

$9.25

Dragon Fruit (pitaya), Strawberries, Blueberries, Chia Seeds and Orange Juice. AMAAAZING!

Purple Berry

Purple Berry

$9.25

Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Apple Juice and Honey. FAN FAVORITE!

Chamoy Holiday

Chamoy Holiday

$9.25

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Honey, Orange Juice, Apple Juice Topped with Chamoy and Tahin Drizzle

Spirit 59

Spirit 59

$9.25

Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Green Spirulina and Honey

Kale Yeah!

Kale Yeah!

$9.25

Almond Milk, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Dates, Honey. Greens never tasted so good!

Hotline Zing

Hotline Zing

$9.25

Coconut Water, Ginger, Pineapple, Mint, Lemon make this Wellness Smoothie one of our favorites. PS. this smoothie has a ZING!

Go Buff Monkey

Go Buff Monkey

$10.50

Breakfast of Champions! This vegan friendly smoothie contains our signature Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk, Mixed Nuts, Vegan Protein

Prime

Prime

$10.50

Organic Acai, Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberries, Whey Protein, Mixed Nuts, Almond Butter

Kids Smoothie

Kids Smoothie

$6.50

16 OZ Pick 2 Fruit and Liquid

Cold Brews

Vanilla

$6.25+

Chocolate

$6.25+

Cold Brew Mocha Latte!

Caramel

$6.25+

Signature Cold Brew shaken with Vanilla Powder and Caramel Sauce Drizzle

sumthing awesome

$6.25+

Our Signature Peanut Butter, Caramel Cold Brew

the minty

$6.25+

chai felicia

$6.25+

Our Version of a Dirty Chai

almond bear

$6.25+

Our Signature Cold Brew with Almond Milk, Honey, and Almond Butter

the keto

$6.25+

coconut matcha

$6.25+

Organic Coconut Milk, Coconut Sugar, Organic Match, Organic Agave

la baja

$6.25+

Our Spin on an Iced Mexican Mocha

vietnow

$6.25+

Just Brew

12 oz coffee

12 oz coffee

$4.25

Blended Creations

Blended Creation

Blended Creation

$7.25+

Fraps made just the way you like

Coco Matcha

Coconut Matcha

$6.25+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthfood Cafe. Premium Acai, Smoothies,Toast and Cold Brew Coffee. Come by and get hooked!

Location

9292 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA 92071

Directions

