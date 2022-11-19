Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Bowood by Niche

review star

No reviews yet

4605 Olive St

St Louis, MO 63108

Pizza

Marinara

$18.00

tomato, garlic, onion, basil, dried oregano

Garden Party

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, garden spice, basil

Fall Forward

$20.00

roasted squash, mozzarella, sage, chili crunch

Toscana

$20.00

tomato, garlic, fontina, finocchiona

Eat, Pear, Love

$22.00Out of stock

pear, mozzarella, gorgonzola, grana, caramelized onion, housemade guanciale, honey

Njuda Love Me

$22.00

Retail

Small Bowood Garden Spice

$10.00

A blend of herbs and spices from the rooftop garden at Bowood Farms. Blended with sea salt and dried citrus. Great for fried or roasted potatoes, vegetables and more.

Large Bowood Garden Spice

$20.00

A blend of herbs and spices from the rooftop garden at Bowood Farms. Blended with sea salt and dried citrus. Great for fried or roasted potatoes, vegetables and more.

Bowood by Niche T-Shirt

$20.00

Coffee

Americano Coffee

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.50
Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00
Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$4.50

Flavored Latte

$6.00

Latte

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic

Club Soda

$3.00

CBD Seltzer Violet Mango

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50
Perrier

$4.50
Rishi Black Lemon

$6.00
Rishi Oolong

$6.00
Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Kombucha

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bowood by Niche is the latest concept by Chef Gerard Craft, located in the former home of Café Osage within Bowood Farms in the Central West End. The newest addition to the Niche Food Group family offers elegantly simple brunch fare (with a nod to Italy) in a light-filled, urban garden oasis setting.

Website

Location

4605 Olive St, St Louis, MO 63108

Directions

