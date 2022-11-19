Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Bowood by Niche
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bowood by Niche is the latest concept by Chef Gerard Craft, located in the former home of Café Osage within Bowood Farms in the Central West End. The newest addition to the Niche Food Group family offers elegantly simple brunch fare (with a nod to Italy) in a light-filled, urban garden oasis setting.
Location
4605 Olive St, St Louis, MO 63108
