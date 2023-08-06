Burgers

Bowstring

$13.00

Double Beef Patty (or choice of single beef, turkey or black bean), American Chz, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, House Sauce Served with our house seasoned kettle chips

BBQ Bacon Crisp

$15.00

Double Beef Patty (or choice of single beef, turkey or black bean) Bacon, Onion Straws, Caramelized Onions, Cheerwine BBQ. Served with our house seasoned kettle chips

Electric Burger

$14.00

Double Beef Patty (or choice of single beef, turkey or black bean) Fried Jalapenos, American, Chz, Onion Straws, Electric Relish. Served with our house seasoned kettle chips

Hangover Burger

$16.00

Double Beef Patty (or choice of single beef, turkey or black bean) Bacon, Fried Egg, American Chz, Lettuce, House Sauce. Served with our house seasoned kettle chips

Western Burger

$14.00

Double Beef Patty (or choice of tsingle beef, turkey or black bean) Fried Jalapenos, American Chz, Onion Straws, Cheerwine BBQ Sauce. Served with our house seasoned kettle chips

Build-Your-Own

$11.00

Double Beef Patty (or choice of single beef, turkey or black bean) Add your choice of toppings. Served with our house seasoned kettle chips.

Bacon Egg Cheese

$10.00

Bacon, Fried Egg, American Chz. Served with our house seasoned kettle chips.

Kid/Junior

$9.00

Single Beef patty, White American Chz. Served with our house seasoned kettle chips.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/ White American Cheese Served with our house seasoned kettle chips.

Basket of Kettle Chips

$4.00

Kettle Cooked Chips