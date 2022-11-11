Bow Tie Cafe imageView gallery

Bow Tie Cafe 1101 Saint Gregory St

126 Reviews

$

1101 Saint Gregory St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Club
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chef Salad

Quesadilla

Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Grilled chicken, cheese, beans and corn, housemade salsa, served with cilantro lime crema

Crunchwrap Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Cheddar-jack cheese served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.50

Turkey, ham, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, hard boiled egg and cheddar-jack cheese served with classic ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

$8.50

Spinach, tomatoes, green onion, pecans, cranberries and goat cheese served with balsamic dressing

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$11.50

Bed of Spinach, seasoned quinoa, slaw, edamame, grilled chicken, green onion and sesame seeds served with sesame-ginger dressing

Quinoa Chicken Salad

$11.50

Bed of Spinach, seasoned quinoa, diced tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, avocado and grilled chicken. Drizzled with house olive oil blend and balsamic glaze

Wraps

Sesame Ginger Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken, slaw, edamame, green onions and sesame-ginger dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and classic ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, green onion, grilled chicken, shredded jack cheese, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Vegetarian Wrap

$8.50

Hummus, spinach, tomatoes, green onion, cranberries, pecans, goat cheese and balsamic dressing

Sweet and Spicy Street Tacos

$9.50

Two toasted flour tortillas, blackened grilled chicken mix of tangy sweet aioli, sriracha, sesame seeds, mild chili and cinnamon, topped with green onion, avocado, and cilantro lime crema

Shrimp Tacos

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Classic BLT

$8.00

Classic mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon served on toasted sourdough

California Club

$9.50

Pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, Turkey, ham, cheddar and swiss, avocado and bacon served on toasted sourdough

Hot Italian

$9.50

Pesto Chicken Salad Sammy

$9.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.50

Fontina Apple Butter Grilled Cheese

$8.50Out of stock
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Sixteen Bricks sourdough bread grilled with a seasonal mix of cheese and spices

Soup

Housemade Soup

$5.00

Kids Menu

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.00

Kids Sandwich

$4.00

Sides

Scones

$3.00Out of stock

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Pickle

$0.50

Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Danish

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, tomato, green onion, pecans and cranberries served with balsamic dressing

Biscotti

$1.00

Pita Chips & Hummus

$3.00

Avocado Side

$2.00

Cake Roll

$3.00

Pita Chips

$2.00

Muffin

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Cookie

$1.00

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Hummus

$1.00

Bagel With Cc

$3.50

Blueberry Monster Muffin

$5.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Gingersnap Cookie

$3.00

Cherbourg Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Smores Bar

$3.25

Espresso Brownie

$3.25

Double Lemon Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Juice

$2.00

Apple or Orange

San Pelligrino

$2.00

Fiji Water

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Italian Soda

$2.75

Club soda with your choice of flavoring

Lemonade

$2.25

House made lemonade

Smoothies

$5.50

Your choice of fruit and juice blended

Intelli Cold Drinks

$4.00

Perrier

$2.50

Bubly

$2.00

Cotton Candy Italian Soda

$3.75

Water

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

DRAM

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50+

House Blend brewed fresh

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with your choice of milk

Tea

$2.75

Selection of Kilogram teas

Seasonal Drinks

$4.50+

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso over hot water

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso with 2oz of steamed milk and a thin layer of foam

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso with 4oz of steamed milked and a deep layer of foam

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso blended with dark chocolate and your choice of milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso blended with caramel, vanilla and your choice of milk

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso topped with a layer of foam

Espresso

$3.00

Classic double shot of Black Cat espresso

Café Au Lait

$3.25+

House blend mixed with your choice of steamed milk

Red Eye

$4.50

House blend topped with espresso

Chai Latte

$4.00

House made chai tea with your choice of milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Homemade creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

Cold Brew

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

London Fog

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are proudly serving the finest Intelligentsia coffee & espresso drinks as well as fine wines, craft beer and cocktails and casual bistro fare including breakfast, lunch, pastries and snacks.

Website

Location

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Bow Tie Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luca Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
934 Hatch Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Wódka Bar - Over the Rhine
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Dope! Asian Street Fare - OTR
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Court St 2nd Floor Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Lost & Found OTR
orange star4.5 • 43
22 E. 14th St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - OTR
orange starNo Reviews
1133 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Copper & Flame
orange star4.5 • 29
1115 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cincinnati
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston