Bowzers' Bucket Hat Version 1

$35.00

This hat was made during a time when it was needed. It was made for us here Locally In Ohio during the middle of the Pandemic. We used a local Commercial Fabric Printer in Caroll, Ohio to print the pattern and cut the pattern out. They sent the patterns to a local Ohio woman who HAND sewed all 43 hats. China was $5 a hat, however we wanted the money to stay local. Average of about $25 each hat, $20 for production, $5.00 to Franklin County Dog shelter. We are asking $35 or more by donation for our hats. Each hat is the same but different, we had the printer, randomly cut out the fabric so that way each hat is the same but still unique at the same time. The extra $10.00 that is left over just goes into the hat pool money so that way we can Hat Version #2 made. We do not make any profit on the hats as the funds either goes towards more hats and if there is any left over after getting Version 2 made, then the extra will get donated again to the Franklin County Dog Shelter.