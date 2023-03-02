Box of Cubans
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Box of Cubans, we are about keeping our Cuban American traditions alive. We have taken our favorite childhood dishes and brought them to our menu. Our commitment is to cook from scratch, no shortcuts so our customers can enjoy the Sandwiches, Empanadas, Rice bowls and Cuban coffee but more importantly, experience the authenticity and freshness that our Abuela’s taught us
Location
10451 Gibsonton Dr, Riverview, FL 33578
