Box of Cubans

10451 Gibsonton Dr

Riverview, FL 33578

Food

Breakfast

Egg, Meat & Cheese

$8.95

Eggs and cheese with choice of protein (bacon, ham, sausage, turkey or chorizo) on Cuban or Kaiser bread

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Egg and Cheese sandwich on Cuban or Kaiser roll bread.

Cuban Bread Toasted

$2.50

Cuban bread toasted with butte

Pipo’s Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Pipo's famous lechon breakfast sandwich. Tender juicy pork (lechon), sauteed onions, Swiss Cheese wrapped inside a fluffy omelet, pressed on Cuban bread.

Steak And Eggs Sandwich

$12.95

Palomilla steak, eggs, Swiss cheese and sauteed onions on Cuban bread

Gourmet Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

The Classic Cuban Sandwich - Tender juicy pork (Lechon) in specialty house spices marinated over 24 hours, serrano ham, Swiss Cheese, pickles and mustard then pressed on Cuban bread.

Mojito Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Our Signature Sandwich - Lechon marinated in specialty house spices, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, pickled jalapenos, topped with our house cilantro sauce and mayo.

Chop Cheeseburger Sandwich

$12.95

A New York classic with a Cuban twist. Angus beef patties chopped with sauteed onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, our house seasonings, house mayo-ketchup sauce, pressed on Cuban bread.

Steak "Pan Con Bistec" Sandwich

$12.95

Palomilla steak marinated in mojo, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crispy potato steaks, house cilantro sauce and mayo.

Media Noche Sandwich

$10.95

Classic Cuban sandwich on the famous Media Noche bread.

Lechon Sandwich

$10.95

Our famous house Lechon and sauteed onions topped with our house cilantro sauce.

Ham Croquette (Croquetta Preparada) Sandwich

$10.95

This mouthwatering sandwich is a must have. Buttery toasted Cuban bread stacked with crispy ham croquettes (croqutas de jamon), Swiss cheese, pickles, serrano ham and mustard.

BLT Sandwich

$10.95

Bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo pressed on Cuban bread

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Serrano ham, Swiss cheese, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, Mojo mustard and mayo pressed on Cuban bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey, Swiss cheese, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, mojo mustard and mayo.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayonaisse

Kids Combo Meal

$6.95

4 inch Sandwich, 10 oz Fountain Drink, and cookie

Hand Crafted Empanadas

Empanada Beef & Cheese

$3.95

Beef and cheese empanada

Empanada Beef

$3.95

Ground beef empanada

Empanada Cheese Burger

$3.95

Chop cheese burger empanada

Empanada Cuban

$3.95

Cuban Sandwich empanada

Empanada Chicken

$3.95

Chicken empanada

Empanada Banana Nutella

$3.95

Banana Nutella empanada

Empanada Guava & Cream Cheese

$3.95

Guava and cheese empanada

Empanada Lasagna

$3.95

Lasagna empanada

Empanada Onelita’s

$3.95

Onelita's empanada

Empanada Southwest Veggie

$3.95

Soutwest veggie

Cuban Bowls

Black Bean Cuban Bowl

$11.95

Red Bean Cuban Bowl

$11.95

Bakery

Butter Milk Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Blueberry muffin heated on the griddle with butter

Carrot Cake Slice

$3.49

Carrot Cake per slice

Cheese Cake Slice

$3.49

Cheese Cake per slice

Key Lime Pie

$3.49

Cookies

$0.95

Cookies

Flan - Cheese Flavor

$3.49

Flan cheese flavor

Flan - Coconut

$3.49

Flan coconut flavor

Flan - Traditional Flavor

$3.49Out of stock

Flan traditional flavor

Ham Croquettes

$0.95

Ham croquettes

Arroz Con Leche

$3.49

Arroz con leche

Tres Leche

$3.49

Tres Leche

Sides

Mojo mustard sauce 455

$11.95

Bottle of Mojo Mustard 455 Sauce

BOC Mayo Ketchup Sauce

$0.75

House Mayo Ketchup Sauce

Cilantro Aji Sauce

$0.75

Cilantro aji sauce - extra

Mojo Mustard Side

$0.75

Side of mojo mustard sauce

White Rice

$3.00

Bowl of white rice

House Cilantro Rice

$4.95

House Cilantro Rice 8 oz

Black Beans

$3.50

Homemade black beans

Black Beans and Rice 8 oz

$4.50

Black beans and rice combination

Red beans

$3.50

Home made red beans

Red Beans and Rice

$4.50

Red beans and rice combination

Pork

$6.95

Side of pork 8 oz

Chicken

$6.95

Picadillo

$6.95

Steak

$6.95

Chips

Pick your choice of chips 1.5 oz

Potato Sticks

$1.00

Drink

Specialty Cuban Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$4.95

Cuban coffee with steamed milk

Cold Brew Ice Coffee

$4.95

Iced brewed café con leche

Cortadito

$2.95

Half milk, half Cuban coffee

Cuban Expresso Colada

$2.25

Cuban expresso colada

Drinks

Bottled Coke 20oz

$2.99

Bottled Coke 20 oz

Bottled Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.99

Bottled diet coke 20 oz

Bottled Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.99

Bottled Coke zero 20 oz

Bottled Cherry Coke 20 oz

$2.99

Bottled Cherry Coke

Bottled Sprite 20oz

$2.99

Bottled Sprite 20 oz

Bottle Fanta Orange 20 oz

$2.99

Bottled Fanta Orange 20 oz

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweetened Black Tea 18.5 oz

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweetened Tea 18.5 oz

Gold Peak Tea - Sweet Tea 18.5 oz

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea - Sweet Tea 18.5 oz

Gold Peak Tea - California Raspberry Tea 18.5 oz

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea - California Raspberry Tea 18.5 oz

Gold Peak Tea - Green Tea 18.5 0z

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea - Green Tea 18.5 oz

Canned Coco Rico Drink

$1.99

Coco Rico

Canned Materva

$1.99

Canned Kola Champagne

$1.99

Kola Champagne

Canned Jupina

$1.99

Jupina

Bottled Malta Long Neck

$2.29

Malta long neck

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.99

Tropicana orange juice

Orange Juice Fleshly Squeezed

$4.25

Freshly squeezed orange juice

Bottle Water

$1.99

Bottled Dasani Water

Fountain Drinks 24 oz

$2.29

Fountain drink 24 oz

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Box of Cubans, we are about keeping our Cuban American traditions alive. We have taken our favorite childhood dishes and brought them to our menu. Our commitment is to cook from scratch, no shortcuts so our customers can enjoy the Sandwiches, Empanadas, Rice bowls and Cuban coffee but more importantly, experience the authenticity and freshness that our Abuela’s taught us

Location

