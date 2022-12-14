Restaurant header imageView gallery

Box Seats - Franklin

review star

No reviews yet

391 East Central Street

Franklin, MA 02038

Order Again

Starters

BoxSeat’s Tenderloins

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Clam Cakes - 1/2 Dozen

$7.75

Clam Cakes - Dozen

$11.25

Combo Platter

$12.99

Fried Calamari

$13.50

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Fried Ravioli

$9.50

Loaded Fries

$8.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Nachos

$13.50

Onion Rings - App

$7.99

Potato Skins

$8.95

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Wings

$12.99

Soup & Salad

BoxSeat’s Chili

$8.99

Caesar

$11.99

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$7.75

Clam Chowder - Cup

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.50

Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$10.99

Soup - Bowl

$5.99

Soup - Cup

$3.25

Grilled Pizza

3 Cheeses Pizza

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Cowboy Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Create your Own Pizza

$14.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.75

Homeruns

Bacon Burger

$13.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.25

Blackened Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.75

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.50

Chili Burger

$14.99

Cowboy Burger

$14.50

Cowboy Chicken

$11.99

Cuban Sandwich

$11.99

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$12.99

French Dip Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Impossible Burger

$14.75

MVP Burger

$13.99

NY Style Reuben

$11.99

Philly Steak Sub

$12.75

Porky Pig

$11.99

Short Rib Burger

$15.95

The BLT

$11.00

The Box Seat's Club

$12.99

The Classic Cheese

$12.99

The Triple Play

$15.50

Turkey Club

$11.75

Pastas

3-Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Baked Lasagna

$14.95

Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Build your Own Pasta Bowl

$14.75

Cajun Chicken with Alfredo

$15.95

Eggplant Florentine

$14.50

Short Rib Bolognese

$17.99

TexMex Baked Penne

$15.95

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$16.50

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Fisherman Platter

$21.50

Fried Clam Strip Plate

$18.50

Fried Scallop Plate

$18.50

Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate

$27.95

Herb Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Salmon Piccata

$17.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Spa Haddock

$16.50

Grandslams

16 oz Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye

$25.99

20 oz Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye

$28.99

Barbecued Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$23.99

Barbecued Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

$17.99

Black Angus Sirloin Steak Tips

$20.50

Chicken Piccata

$17.99

Create A Combo

$24.75

Grilled Chicken Tips

$15.25

Overtime

Apple Crisp

$7.75

Brownie Sundae

$8.25

Carrot Cake

$8.25

Cheesecake - Birthday

$8.25

Cheesecake - Brownie

$8.25

Cheesecake - Carrot Cake

$8.25

Cheesecake - Choc Chip

$8.25

Cheesecake - Chocolate Mousse

$8.25

Cheesecake - Plain

$8.25

Cheesecake - White Raspberry

$8.25

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.75

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.50

Cheesecake - Mint Hot Chocolate

$8.25

Sides

8 oz Soup of the Day

$4.25

16 oz Soup of the Day

$7.00

Baked Potato w/sour cream

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French fries

$1.99

Fresh Steamed Medley

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Homemade Tavern Chips

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99

Onion Rings - Side

$4.00

Parmesan Fries

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Red Bliss Mash

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Salad - Caesar

$2.50

Steak Fries

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Starters

GF BoxSeat’s Tenderloins

$12.99

GF Buffalo Dip

$12.99

GF Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

GF Clam Cakes - Dozen

$11.25

GF Clam Cakes - Half Dozen

$7.75

GF Fried Calamari

$13.50

GF Fried Pickles

$8.25

GF Loaded Fries

$8.99

GF Nachos

$12.00

GF O-Rings App

$7.99

GF Potato Skins

$8.99

GF Wings

$12.99

Soup & Salad

GF Caesar

$11.99

GF Chowder - Bowl

$7.75

GF Chowder - Cup

$6.00

GF Cobb Salad

$14.99

GF Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.99

GF House Salad

$10.99

GF Soup - Bowl

$5.99

GF Soup - Cup

$3.25

Pasta

GF Build Your Own Pasta

$16.50

GF Cajun Chicken with Alfredo

$16.95

GF Short Rib Bolognese

$18.99

GF TexMex Baked Penne

$17.25

Seafood

GF Baked Haddock

$16.50

GF Baked Scallops

$15.95

GF Fish & Chips

$16.50

GF Fisherman Platter

$21.50

GF Fried Clam Strip Plate

$18.50

GF Fried Scallop Plate

$18.50

GF Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate

$26.95

GF Herb Grilled Salmon

$17.99

GF Salmon Piccata

$17.99

GF Spa Haddock

$16.50

Grilled Pizza

GF 3 Cheeses Pizza

$14.25

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.25

GF Cowboy Chicken Pizza

$16.25

GF Create your own Pizza

$14.25

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$16.25

Homeruns

GF Bacon Burger

$14.75

GF Black & Bleu Burger

$14.95

GF Blackened Chicken

$12.50

GF Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

GF Chicken Parm Sub

$13.25

GF Cowboy Burger

$15.25

GF Cowboy Chicken

$12.50

GF Eggplant Parm

$13.99

GF Impossible Burger

$15.50

GF MVP Burger

$14.75

GF NY Style Reuben

$12.99

GF Philly Steak Sub

$13.50

GF Porky Pig

$12.75

GF Short Rib Burger

$16.50

GF The Box Seat's Club

$13.99

GF The Classic Cheese

$13.50

GF Triple Play Burger

$15.95

GF Turkey Club

$12.50

Grandslams

GF 16 oz Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye

$25.99

GF 20 oz Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye

$28.99

GF Barbecued Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$23.99

GF Barbecued Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

$17.99

GF Black Angus Sirloin Steak Tips

$20.50

GF Chicken Piccata

$18.50

GF Create A Combo

$24.75

GF Grilled Chicken Tips

$15.25

Gluten Free Sides

GF Baked Potato

$1.99

GF Broccoli

$2.99

GF Coleslaw

$1.99

GF Homemade Tavern Chips

$3.99

GF Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99

GF Onion Rings Side

$2.99

GF Parm Fries

$2.99

GF Red Bliss Mash Potato

$1.99

GF Soup of Day 12oz

$3.25

GF Soup of Day 32oz

$5.99

GF Steak Fries

$3.75

GF Steamed Medley

$2.99

GF Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

GF Veg of Day

$1.99

Overtime

GF Apple Crisp

$7.75

GF Brownie Sundae

$8.25

GF Carmel Apple

$8.25

GF Carrot Cake

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Brownie

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Carrot Cake

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Chocolate Chip

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Chocolate Mousse

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Plain

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Pumpkin

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - S'more

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - White Chocolate Raspberry

$8.25

GF Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.75

GF Strawberry Shortcake

$7.50

Entrees

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids All Beef Sliders (2 mini burgers)

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$7.99

Kids All Beef Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Rookie Combo

$7.99

NA Bev

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Decafe Coffee

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Roy Roger

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Shake

$4.50

Vanilla Shake

$4.50

Strawberry Shake

$4.50

Daily Specials

Prime Rib 12oz

$21.99

Prime Rib 16oz

$24.99

Prime Rib 20oz

$27.99

Jamaican Jerk Pork Chops

$15.95

Tour of Italy

$16.50

Tuna Melt

$11.50

Garlic Knots

$8.99

Beef Stew

$12.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Frutti di mare

$17.95

Pot Roast Dinner

$14.99

Roasted Chicken Dinner

$14.99

American Chop Suey

$11.75

Flatbread Pizza - Meatlovers

$11.99

Salmon Dijonnaise

$17.99

Veal Cutlet Dinner

$16.99

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$13.99

Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloins

$15.95

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.99

Seafood Casserole

$15.99

Stir Fry - Beef

$16.95

Stir Fry - Chicken

$14.95

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.99

Candied Apple Pork Chops

$15.75

Extreme Hot Wings

$12.99

Steak Tip Pesto Penne

$18.95

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Harvest Salad

$14.75

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.75

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Black & Blue Salad

$14.99

Southwestern Beer Cheese Burger

$14.75

Shepard's Pie

$14.95

Bratwurst Sub

$12.95

Chili Dogs

$10.95

Harvest Ravioli

$15.95

Bratwurst Dinner

$17.95

Spinach Alfredo Ravioli

$13.95

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Baked Scallops

$15.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Tatar Tots

$8.99

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$17.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.99

The Rachael

$10.50

Bruschetta Garlic Knots

$12.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.50

Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Gold Fever Wings

$12.50

Mussels

$9.99

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$15.95

California Turkey Burger

$13.99

Surf & Turf

$28.99

50 Cent Wings

$0.50

Adult Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Au Gratin Haddock

$15.00

Bacon & Scallop Casserole

$16.50

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$22.99

Bacon, Mac & Cheese Melt

$10.75

Baked Mac & Cheese and Bacon

$13.50

Baked Penne

$13.50

Baked Ziti

$13.50

BBQ Rib & Chicken Combo

$23.00

Beef Bolognese

$17.99

Beef Burgundy

$14.50

Beef Stroganoff

$15.95

Berry Puree Chicken Salad

$13.99

Bourbon Steak Tip Sandwich

$12.99

Bread Boule

$11.99

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$16.50

Brisket Sub

$12.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Bruschetta Chicken Penne

$14.95

Burgundy Steak Tips

$18.75

Burrito

$12.95

Caesar Salad with Salmon

$15.00

Cheeseburger Club

$15.95

Chicken Arrabiata

$15.95

Baked Stuffed Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$12.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Lasagna

$14.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$15.75

Chicken Carbonara

$14.95

Chicken Francaise w/Rice and Vegetable

$14.95

Chicken Linguini Bruschetta

$15.95

Chicken Marsala

$14.95

Chicken Penne Vodka

$14.95

Churros

$7.50

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.95

Country Fried Pork Chop

$15.95

Cowboy Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$12.75

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.95

Dry Rub Wings

$12.50

Egg Roll - Corned Beef & Swiss

$7.50

Egg Rolls - BBQ Brisket

$7.50

Egg Rolls - Chicken Teriyaki

$7.50

Egg Rolls - Steak & Cheese

$7.50

Egg Rolls - Turkey Bacon Swiss

$7.50

Fish Taco

$11.99

Flatbread - Taco Pizza

$11.99

Flatbread Pizza - Bacon & Burger

$10.99

Flatbread Pizza - Bacon Burger

$10.99

Flatbread Pizza - Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Flatbread Pizza - Chicken & Broccoli

$10.99

Flatbread Pizza - Chorizo

$10.99

Flatbread Pizza - Goat Cheese Bacon Spinach Balsamic Glaze

$12.99

Flatbread Pizza - Hawaiian

$10.99

Flatbread Pizza - Margherita

$10.99

Florentine Lasagna

$14.50

Florentine Stuffed Hadock

$14.95

Fra Diavolo

$14.99

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Fried Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Fried Oysters

$19.99

Fried Zucchini Rings

$7.99

GF Fish Sandwich

$12.99

GF Lobster Alfredo

$17.99

Grilled Flank Steak

$14.95

Guinness Beef Stew

$12.99

Ham Dinner

$15.95

Heirloom Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$14.99

Hummus Plate

$9.99

Italian Haddock

$14.50

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$5.50

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tips

$15.75

Jambalaya

$16.95

Lamb Dinner

$21.99

Linguini & Clam Sauce

$14.99

Lobster Alfredo

$16.99

Lobster Roll

$19.95

Meatball Pizza

$14.50

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.50

Mediterranean Calamari

$13.99

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$14.95

Patty Melt

$11.99

Pigs in a Blanker

$8.95

Pizza And Beer

$30.00

Pork Tendeloin Dinner

$17.99

Prime Rib Pizza

$15.75

Pumpkin Ravioli

$14.99

Rack of Lamb

$23.99

Red Bridge Fish Fry

$14.50

Salmon Risotto

$16.99

Salt & Vinegar Wings

$11.49

Sausage, Mushroom & Ricotta Pizza

$15.25

Seafood Gumbo

$17.95

Seafood Jambalaya

$17.95

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$18.75

Seafood Salad Roll

$15.95

Seared Scallop Plate

$16.95

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$7.99

Sliders - Cheeseburger

$11.99

Sliders - Chili Burger

$12.99

Sliders - Hamburger

$11.99

Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner

$14.95

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked Brisket Steak & Cheese

$11.95

Smoked Prime Rib 12oz

$20.99

Smoked Prime Rib 16oz

$23.99

Smoked Prime Rib 20oz

$26.99

Smoked Reuben Sandwich

$11.50

Smoked Ribs - Full Rack

$23.99

Smoked Ribs - Half Rack

$17.99

Smoked Whole Chickens

$30.00

Steak Tip Salad

$17.99

Steak Tips w Mushroom Cream

$16.75

Stuffed Peppers

$9.99

Stuffed Salmon Fillet

$17.99

Superbowl Buffet

$30.00

Swedish Meatballs

$13.95

Taco Pizza

$15.00

Taco Salad

$14.95

Tacos

$12.95

Tex Mex Salad

$15.50

Turkey Dinner

$15.95

Turkey Pot Pie

$14.99

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Veal Marsala

$15.99

Veggie Roll Up

$10.75

Waffle Sundae

$7.99

White Pizza

$15.99

Zucchini Boats

$12.99

Family Style Dining

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo - Family Style

$49.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs - Family Style

$49.99

Chicken Parm & Penne - Family Style

$49.99

Shepard's Pie - Family Style

$49.99

Meatloaf - Family Style

$49.99

Lasagna - Family Style

$49.99

Fried Chicken Tenders & Fries - Family Style

$49.99

Backed Mac & Cheese - Family Style

$49.99

Holiday Desserts

GF Apple Crisp - Whole

$30.00

GF Apple Crumb Pie - Whole

$25.00

GF Apple Pie - Whole

$25.00

GF Blueberry Crumb Pie - Whole

$25.00

GF Blueberry Pie - Whole

$25.00

GF Brownie Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00

GF Caramel Apple Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00

GF Carrot Cake - Whole

$39.00

GF Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00

GF Chocolate Chip Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00

GF Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00

GF Gingerbread House

$40.00

GF Hot Chocolate Mint Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00

GF Pumpkin Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00

GF Pumpkin Pie - Whole

$25.00

GF Rolls - Bag

$12.00

GF S'mores Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00

GF White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

$39.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

391 East Central Street, Franklin, MA 02038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

