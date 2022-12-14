Box Seats - Franklin
391 East Central Street
Franklin, MA 02038
Starters
BoxSeat’s Tenderloins
$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.99
Clam Cakes - 1/2 Dozen
$7.75
Clam Cakes - Dozen
$11.25
Combo Platter
$12.99
Fried Calamari
$13.50
Fried Pickles
$8.25
Fried Ravioli
$9.50
Loaded Fries
$8.25
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.95
Nachos
$13.50
Onion Rings - App
$7.99
Potato Skins
$8.95
Pretzel Sticks
$8.99
Wings
$12.99
Soup & Salad
Grilled Pizza
Homeruns
Bacon Burger
$13.99
Black & Bleu Burger
$14.25
Blackened Chicken
$11.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.75
Chicken Parmesan Sub
$12.50
Chili Burger
$14.99
Cowboy Burger
$14.50
Cowboy Chicken
$11.99
Cuban Sandwich
$11.99
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
$12.99
French Dip Sandwich
$13.99
Grilled Cheese
$8.95
Impossible Burger
$14.75
MVP Burger
$13.99
NY Style Reuben
$11.99
Philly Steak Sub
$12.75
Porky Pig
$11.99
Short Rib Burger
$15.95
The BLT
$11.00
The Box Seat's Club
$12.99
The Classic Cheese
$12.99
The Triple Play
$15.50
Turkey Club
$11.75
Pastas
Seafood
Grandslams
Overtime
Apple Crisp
$7.75
Brownie Sundae
$8.25
Carrot Cake
$8.25
Cheesecake - Birthday
$8.25
Cheesecake - Brownie
$8.25
Cheesecake - Carrot Cake
$8.25
Cheesecake - Choc Chip
$8.25
Cheesecake - Chocolate Mousse
$8.25
Cheesecake - Plain
$8.25
Cheesecake - White Raspberry
$8.25
Hot Fudge Sundae
$7.75
Molten Chocolate Cake
$8.50
Strawberry Shortcake
$7.50
Cheesecake - Mint Hot Chocolate
$8.25
Sides
8 oz Soup of the Day
$4.25
16 oz Soup of the Day
$7.00
Baked Potato w/sour cream
$3.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
French fries
$1.99
Fresh Steamed Medley
$4.00
Garlic Bread
$1.50
Homemade Tavern Chips
$4.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$2.99
Onion Rings - Side
$4.00
Parmesan Fries
$3.00
Pasta Salad
$3.50
Red Bliss Mash
$3.00
Rice Pilaf
$4.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Side Salad - Caesar
$2.50
Steak Fries
$4.00
Steamed Broccoli
$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
Vegetable of the Day
$3.00
Starters
Soup & Salad
Pasta
Seafood
Grilled Pizza
Homeruns
GF Bacon Burger
$14.75
GF Black & Bleu Burger
$14.95
GF Blackened Chicken
$12.50
GF Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.50
GF Chicken Parm Sub
$13.25
GF Cowboy Burger
$15.25
GF Cowboy Chicken
$12.50
GF Eggplant Parm
$13.99
GF Impossible Burger
$15.50
GF MVP Burger
$14.75
GF NY Style Reuben
$12.99
GF Philly Steak Sub
$13.50
GF Porky Pig
$12.75
GF Short Rib Burger
$16.50
GF The Box Seat's Club
$13.99
GF The Classic Cheese
$13.50
GF Triple Play Burger
$15.95
GF Turkey Club
$12.50
Grandslams
Gluten Free Sides
GF Baked Potato
$1.99
GF Broccoli
$2.99
GF Coleslaw
$1.99
GF Homemade Tavern Chips
$3.99
GF Loaded Baked Potato
$2.99
GF Onion Rings Side
$2.99
GF Parm Fries
$2.99
GF Red Bliss Mash Potato
$1.99
GF Soup of Day 12oz
$3.25
GF Soup of Day 32oz
$5.99
GF Steak Fries
$3.75
GF Steamed Medley
$2.99
GF Sweet Potato Fries
$3.75
GF Veg of Day
$1.99
Overtime
GF Apple Crisp
$7.75
GF Brownie Sundae
$8.25
GF Carmel Apple
$8.25
GF Carrot Cake
$8.25
GF Cheesecake - Brownie
$8.25
GF Cheesecake - Carrot Cake
$8.25
GF Cheesecake - Chocolate Chip
$8.25
GF Cheesecake - Chocolate Mousse
$8.25
GF Cheesecake - Plain
$8.25
GF Cheesecake - Pumpkin
$8.25
GF Cheesecake - S'more
$8.25
GF Cheesecake - White Chocolate Raspberry
$8.25
GF Hot Fudge Sundae
$7.75
GF Strawberry Shortcake
$7.50
NA Bev
Pepsi
$2.95
Diet Pepsi
$2.95
Mountain Dew
$2.95
Soda Water
$2.95
Rootbeer
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Ginger Ale
$2.95
Sierra Mist
$2.95
Iced Tea
$2.95
Orange Crush
$2.95
Tonic
$2.95
Shirley Temple
$2.95
Coffee
$2.25
Tea
$2.25
Decafe Coffee
$2.25
Iced Coffee
$2.95
Hot Chocolate
$1.75
Roy Roger
$2.95
Apple Juice
$2.95
Cranberry Juice
$2.95
Pineapple Juice
$2.95
Orange Juice
$2.95
Grapefruit Juice
$2.95
Milk
$2.95
Chocolate Milk
$2.95
Chocolate Shake
$4.50
Vanilla Shake
$4.50
Strawberry Shake
$4.50
Daily Specials
Prime Rib 12oz
$21.99
Prime Rib 16oz
$24.99
Prime Rib 20oz
$27.99
Jamaican Jerk Pork Chops
$15.95
Tour of Italy
$16.50
Tuna Melt
$11.50
Garlic Knots
$8.99
Beef Stew
$12.99
Chicken Pot Pie
$13.99
Frutti di mare
$17.95
Pot Roast Dinner
$14.99
Roasted Chicken Dinner
$14.99
American Chop Suey
$11.75
Flatbread Pizza - Meatlovers
$11.99
Salmon Dijonnaise
$17.99
Veal Cutlet Dinner
$16.99
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
$13.99
Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloins
$15.95
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad
$15.99
Seafood Casserole
$15.99
Stir Fry - Beef
$16.95
Stir Fry - Chicken
$14.95
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
$12.99
Candied Apple Pork Chops
$15.75
Extreme Hot Wings
$12.99
Steak Tip Pesto Penne
$18.95
Chicken Salad
$12.50
Harvest Salad
$14.75
Meatball Sub
$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$15.75
Fish Sandwich
$11.99
Black & Blue Salad
$14.99
Southwestern Beer Cheese Burger
$14.75
Shepard's Pie
$14.95
Bratwurst Sub
$12.95
Chili Dogs
$10.95
Harvest Ravioli
$15.95
Bratwurst Dinner
$17.95
Spinach Alfredo Ravioli
$13.95
Turkey Burger
$10.99
Baked Scallops
$15.50
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$14.99
Tatar Tots
$8.99
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
$17.95
Stuffed Mushrooms
$13.95
Chicken and Waffles
$12.99
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
$13.99
The Rachael
$10.50
Bruschetta Garlic Knots
$12.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$12.50
Margherita Pizza
$15.99
Wedge Salad
$10.99
Gold Fever Wings
$12.50
Mussels
$9.99
Baked Stuffed Haddock
$15.95
California Turkey Burger
$13.99
Surf & Turf
$28.99
50 Cent Wings
$0.50
Adult Grilled Cheese
$11.99
Au Gratin Haddock
$15.00
Bacon & Scallop Casserole
$16.50
Bacon Wrapped Filet
$22.99
Bacon, Mac & Cheese Melt
$10.75
Baked Mac & Cheese and Bacon
$13.50
Baked Penne
$13.50
Baked Ziti
$13.50
BBQ Rib & Chicken Combo
$23.00
Beef Bolognese
$17.99
Beef Burgundy
$14.50
Beef Stroganoff
$15.95
Berry Puree Chicken Salad
$13.99
Bourbon Steak Tip Sandwich
$12.99
Bread Boule
$11.99
Brisket Mac & Cheese
$16.50
Brisket Sub
$12.99
Bruschetta
$9.99
Bruschetta Chicken Penne
$14.95
Burgundy Steak Tips
$18.75
Burrito
$12.95
Caesar Salad with Salmon
$15.00
Cheeseburger Club
$15.95
Chicken Arrabiata
$15.95
Baked Stuffed Chicken
$14.99
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla
$12.50
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Lasagna
$14.50
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
$15.75
Chicken Carbonara
$14.95
Chicken Francaise w/Rice and Vegetable
$14.95
Chicken Linguini Bruschetta
$15.95
Chicken Marsala
$14.95
Chicken Penne Vodka
$14.95
Churros
$7.50
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$16.95
Country Fried Pork Chop
$15.95
Cowboy Short Rib Grilled Cheese
$12.75
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$17.95
Dry Rub Wings
$12.50
Egg Roll - Corned Beef & Swiss
$7.50
Egg Rolls - BBQ Brisket
$7.50
Egg Rolls - Chicken Teriyaki
$7.50
Egg Rolls - Steak & Cheese
$7.50
Egg Rolls - Turkey Bacon Swiss
$7.50
Fish Taco
$11.99
Flatbread - Taco Pizza
$11.99
Flatbread Pizza - Bacon & Burger
$10.99
Flatbread Pizza - Bacon Burger
$10.99
Flatbread Pizza - Buffalo Chicken
$10.99
Flatbread Pizza - Chicken & Broccoli
$10.99
Flatbread Pizza - Chorizo
$10.99
Flatbread Pizza - Goat Cheese Bacon Spinach Balsamic Glaze
$12.99
Flatbread Pizza - Hawaiian
$10.99
Flatbread Pizza - Margherita
$10.99
Florentine Lasagna
$14.50
Florentine Stuffed Hadock
$14.95
Fra Diavolo
$14.99
Fried Ice Cream
$7.99
Fried Mac & Cheese
$11.95
Fried Oysters
$19.99
Fried Zucchini Rings
$7.99
GF Fish Sandwich
$12.99
GF Lobster Alfredo
$17.99
Grilled Flank Steak
$14.95
Guinness Beef Stew
$12.99
Ham Dinner
$15.95
Heirloom Tomato & Cucumber Salad
$14.99
Hummus Plate
$9.99
Italian Haddock
$14.50
Jalapeno Cheese Curds
$5.50
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tips
$15.75
Jambalaya
$16.95
Lamb Dinner
$21.99
Linguini & Clam Sauce
$14.99
Lobster Alfredo
$16.99
Lobster Roll
$19.95
Meatball Pizza
$14.50
Meatloaf Dinner
$13.50
Mediterranean Calamari
$13.99
Mediterranean Salad
$10.99
Mussels Fra Diavolo
$14.95
Patty Melt
$11.99
Pigs in a Blanker
$8.95
Pizza And Beer
$30.00
Pork Tendeloin Dinner
$17.99
Prime Rib Pizza
$15.75
Pumpkin Ravioli
$14.99
Rack of Lamb
$23.99
Red Bridge Fish Fry
$14.50
Salmon Risotto
$16.99
Salt & Vinegar Wings
$11.49
Sausage, Mushroom & Ricotta Pizza
$15.25
Seafood Gumbo
$17.95
Seafood Jambalaya
$17.95
Seafood Mac & Cheese
$18.75
Seafood Salad Roll
$15.95
Seared Scallop Plate
$16.95
Seasoned Potato Wedges
$7.99
Sliders - Cheeseburger
$11.99
Sliders - Chili Burger
$12.99
Sliders - Hamburger
$11.99
Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner
$14.95
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
$12.50
Smoked Brisket Steak & Cheese
$11.95
Smoked Prime Rib 12oz
$20.99
Smoked Prime Rib 16oz
$23.99
Smoked Prime Rib 20oz
$26.99
Smoked Reuben Sandwich
$11.50
Smoked Ribs - Full Rack
$23.99
Smoked Ribs - Half Rack
$17.99
Smoked Whole Chickens
$30.00
Steak Tip Salad
$17.99
Steak Tips w Mushroom Cream
$16.75
Stuffed Peppers
$9.99
Stuffed Salmon Fillet
$17.99
Superbowl Buffet
$30.00
Swedish Meatballs
$13.95
Taco Pizza
$15.00
Taco Salad
$14.95
Tacos
$12.95
Tex Mex Salad
$15.50
Turkey Dinner
$15.95
Turkey Pot Pie
$14.99
Turkey Sandwich
$11.99
Veal Marsala
$15.99
Veggie Roll Up
$10.75
Waffle Sundae
$7.99
White Pizza
$15.99
Zucchini Boats
$12.99
Family Style Dining
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo - Family Style
$49.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs - Family Style
$49.99
Chicken Parm & Penne - Family Style
$49.99
Shepard's Pie - Family Style
$49.99
Meatloaf - Family Style
$49.99
Lasagna - Family Style
$49.99
Fried Chicken Tenders & Fries - Family Style
$49.99
Backed Mac & Cheese - Family Style
$49.99
Holiday Desserts
GF Apple Crisp - Whole
$30.00
GF Apple Crumb Pie - Whole
$25.00
GF Apple Pie - Whole
$25.00
GF Blueberry Crumb Pie - Whole
$25.00
GF Blueberry Pie - Whole
$25.00
GF Brownie Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
GF Caramel Apple Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
GF Carrot Cake - Whole
$39.00
GF Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
GF Chocolate Chip Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
GF Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
GF Gingerbread House
$40.00
GF Hot Chocolate Mint Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
GF Pumpkin Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
GF Pumpkin Pie - Whole
$25.00
GF Rolls - Bag
$12.00
GF S'mores Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
GF White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole
$39.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
