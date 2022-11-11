Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Box Seats Restaurant & Bar North Attleboro

208 Reviews

$$

500 E Washington St

Unit 13

North Attleboro, MA 02760

Popular Items

GF BoxSeat’s Tenderloins
Crispy Chicken Salad
Bacon Burger

Starters

BoxSeat’s Tenderloins

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Clam Cakes - 1/2 Dozen

$7.75

Clam Cakes - Dozen

$11.25

Combo Platter

$12.99

Fried Calamari

$13.50

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Fried Ravioli

$9.50

Loaded Fries

$8.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Nachos

$13.50

Onion Rings - App

$7.99

Potato Skins

$8.95

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Wings

$12.99

Soup & Salad

BoxSeat’s Chili

$8.99

Caesar

$11.99

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$7.75

Clam Chowder - Cup

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.50

Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$10.99

Soup - Bowl

$5.99

Soup - Cup

$3.25

Grilled Pizza

3 Cheeses Pizza

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Cowboy Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Create your Own Pizza

$14.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.75

Homeruns

Bacon Burger

$13.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.25

Blackened Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.75

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.50

Chili Burger

$14.99

Cowboy Burger

$14.50

Cowboy Chicken

$11.99

Cuban Sandwich

$11.99

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$12.99

French Dip Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Impossible Burger

$14.75

MVP Burger

$13.99

NY Style Reuben

$11.99

Philly Steak Sub

$12.75

Porky Pig

$11.99

Short Rib Burger

$15.95

The BLT

$11.00

The Box Seat's Club

$12.99

The Classic Cheese

$12.99

The Triple Play

$15.50

Turkey Club

$11.75

Pastas

3-Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Baked Lasagna

$14.95

Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Build your Own Pasta Bowl

$14.75

Cajun Chicken with Alfredo

$15.95

Eggplant Florentine

$14.50

Short Rib Bolognese

$17.99

TexMex Baked Penne

$15.95

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$16.50

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Fisherman Platter

$21.50

Fried Clam Strip Plate

$18.50

Fried Scallop Plate

$18.50

Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate

$27.95

Herb Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Salmon Piccata

$17.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95Out of stock

Spa Haddock

$16.50

Grandslams

16 oz Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye

$25.99

20 oz Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye

$28.99

Barbecued Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$23.99

Barbecued Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

$17.99

Black Angus Sirloin Steak Tips

$20.50

Chicken Piccata

$17.99

Create A Combo

$24.75

Grilled Chicken Tips

$15.25

Overtime

Apple Crisp

$7.75

Brownie Sundae

$8.25

Carrot Cake

$8.25

Cheesecake - Birthday

$8.25

Cheesecake - Brownie

$8.25

Cheesecake - Carmel Apple

$8.25

Cheesecake - Carrot Cake

$8.25

Cheesecake - Choc Chip

$8.25

Cheesecake - Chocolate Mousse

$8.25

Cheesecake - Plain

$8.25

Cheesecake - Pumpkin

$8.25

Cheesecake - S'mores

$8.25

Cheesecake - White Raspberry

$8.25

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.75

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.50

Sides

8 oz Soup of the Day

$4.25

16 oz Soup of the Day

$7.00

Baked Potato w/sour cream

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French fries

$1.99

Fresh Steamed Medley

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Homemade Tavern Chips

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99

Onion Rings - Side

$4.00

Parmesan Fries

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Red Bliss Mash

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Salad - Caesar

$2.50

Steak Fries

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Starters

GF BoxSeat’s Tenderloins

$12.99

GF Buffalo Dip

$12.99

GF Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

GF Clam Cakes - Dozen

$11.25

GF Clam Cakes - Half Dozen

$7.75

GF Fried Calamari

$13.50

GF Fried Pickles

$8.25

GF Loaded Fries

$8.99

GF Nachos

$12.00

GF O-Rings App

$7.99

GF Potato Skins

$8.99

GF Wings

$12.99

Soup & Salad

GF Caesar

$11.99

GF Chowder - Bowl

$7.75

GF Chowder - Cup

$6.00

GF Cobb Salad

$14.99

GF Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.99

GF House Salad

$10.99

GF Soup - Bowl

$5.99

GF Soup - Cup

$3.25

Pasta

GF Build Your Own Pasta

$16.50

GF Cajun Chicken with Alfredo

$16.95

GF Short Rib Bolognese

$18.99

GF TexMex Baked Penne

$17.25

Seafood

GF Baked Haddock

$16.50

GF Baked Scallops

$15.95Out of stock

GF Fish & Chips

$16.50

GF Fisherman Platter

$21.50

GF Fried Clam Strip Plate

$18.50

GF Fried Scallop Plate

$18.50

GF Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate

$26.95

GF Herb Grilled Salmon

$17.99

GF Salmon Piccata

$17.99

GF Spa Haddock

$16.50

Grilled Pizza

GF 3 Cheeses Pizza

$14.25

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.25

GF Cowboy Chicken Pizza

$16.25

GF Create your own Pizza

$14.25

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$16.25

Homeruns

GF Bacon Burger

$14.75

GF Black & Bleu Burger

$14.95

GF Blackened Chicken

$12.50

GF Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

GF Chicken Parm Sub

$13.25

GF Cowboy Burger

$15.25

GF Cowboy Chicken

$12.50

GF Eggplant Parm

$13.99

GF Impossible Burger

$15.50

GF MVP Burger

$14.75

GF NY Style Reuben

$12.99

GF Philly Steak Sub

$13.50

GF Porky Pig

$12.75

GF Short Rib Burger

$16.50

GF The Box Seat's Club

$13.99

GF The Classic Cheese

$13.50

GF Triple Play Burger

$15.95

GF Turkey Club

$12.50

Grandslams

GF 16 oz Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye

$25.99

GF 20 oz Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye

$28.99

GF Barbecued Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$23.99

GF Barbecued Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

$17.99

GF Black Angus Sirloin Steak Tips

$20.50

GF Chicken Piccata

$18.50

GF Create A Combo

$24.75

GF Grilled Chicken Tips

$15.25

Gluten Free Sides

GF Baked Potato

$1.99

GF Broccoli

$2.99

GF Coleslaw

$1.99

GF Homemade Tavern Chips

$3.99

GF Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99

GF Onion Rings Side

$2.99

GF Parm Fries

$2.99

GF Red Bliss Mash Potato

$1.99

GF Soup of Day 12oz

$3.25

GF Soup of Day 32oz

$5.99

GF Steak Fries

$3.75

GF Steamed Medley

$2.99

GF Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

GF Veg of Day

$1.99

Overtime

GF Apple Crisp

$7.75

GF Brownie Sundae

$8.25

GF Carmel Apple

$8.25

GF Carrot Cake

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Brownie

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Carrot Cake

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Chocolate Chip

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Chocolate Mousse

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Plain

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - Pumpkin

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - S'more

$8.25

GF Cheesecake - White Chocolate Raspberry

$8.25

GF Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.75

GF Strawberry Shortcake

$7.50

Entrees

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids All Beef Sliders (2 mini burgers)

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$7.99

Kids All Beef Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Rookie Combo

$7.99

NA Bev

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Decafe Coffee

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Roy Roger

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Shake

$4.50

Vanilla Shake

$4.50

Strawberry Shake

$4.50

Daily Specials

Beef Stew

$12.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Garlic Knots

$8.99

Pot Roast Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

American Chop Suey

$11.75Out of stock

Flatbread Pizza - Meatlovers

$11.99Out of stock

Salmon Dijonnaise

$17.99Out of stock

Veal Cutlet Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloins

$15.95Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Prime Rib 12oz

$21.99Out of stock

Prime Rib 16oz

$24.99Out of stock

Prime Rib 20oz

$27.99Out of stock

Seafood Casserole

$15.99Out of stock

Stir Fry - Beef

$16.95Out of stock

Stir Fry - Chicken

$14.95Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.99Out of stock

Candied Apple Pork Chops

$15.75Out of stock

Extreme Hot Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Steak Tip Pesto Penne

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Harvest Salad

$14.75Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.75Out of stock

Frutti di mare

$17.95Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Black & Blue Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Southwestern Beer Cheese Burger

$14.75Out of stock

Tour of Italy

$16.50Out of stock

Shepard's Pie

$14.95Out of stock

Bratwurst Sub

$12.95Out of stock

Chili Dogs

$10.95Out of stock

Harvest Ravioli

$15.95Out of stock

Jamaican Jerk Pork Chops

$15.95Out of stock

Bratwurst Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

Spinach Alfredo Ravioli

$13.95Out of stock

Turkey Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Baked Scallops

$15.50Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99Out of stock

Tatar Tots

$8.99Out of stock

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$17.95Out of stock

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99Out of stock

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

The Rachael

$10.50Out of stock

Bruschetta Garlic Knots

$12.99Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.50Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Wedge Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Gold Fever Wings

$12.50Out of stock

Mussels

$9.99Out of stock

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$15.95Out of stock

California Turkey Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$28.99Out of stock

50 Cent Wings

$0.50Out of stock

Adult Grilled Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Au Gratin Haddock

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon & Scallop Casserole

$16.50Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$22.99Out of stock

Bacon, Mac & Cheese Melt

$10.75Out of stock

Baked Mac & Cheese and Bacon

$13.50Out of stock

Baked Penne

$13.50Out of stock

Baked Ziti

$13.50Out of stock

BBQ Rib & Chicken Combo

$23.00Out of stock

Beef Bolognese

$17.99Out of stock

Beef Burgundy

$14.50Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$15.95Out of stock

Berry Puree Chicken Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Bourbon Steak Tip Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Bread Boule

$11.99Out of stock

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$16.50Out of stock

Brisket Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Bruschetta

$9.99Out of stock

Bruschetta Chicken Penne

$14.95Out of stock

Burgundy Steak Tips

$18.75Out of stock

Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

Caesar Salad with Salmon

$15.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger Club