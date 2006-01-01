- Home
Box St. All Day 623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108
623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108
San Antonio, TX 78205
Whilst You Decide
Brunch Tings
Eggs Benny
Homemade English muffin, toasted & served open-face with Swine House ham, poached eggs, & Hollandaise. Served w/ All Day potatoes
Box St. Brekky
2 sunny side-up eggs, crispy potatoes, thick cut maple bacon, brussel sprout hash, & herb salsa verde
The Burrito
Black beans, scrambled eggs, pepper relleno, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, house fries, & salsa verde (both inside & on the side)
Burrito Bowl
Breakfast Bun
Breakfast sausage, Box Tots, American cheese, soft scrambled egg, & Calabrian chili aioli on a toasted bun
Milk Bread French Toast
Toasted milk bread topped with lemon mascarpone, berry compote, candied nuts, & meringue
Chilaquiles
Pancake
Le Breakfast Petite
Brussels Sprout Hash
Eggs on Toast
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Side Piece
Box Tots
Served with House Sauce (aioli mixed with mustard, ketchup, & vinegar), & made with bread crumbs. NOT gluten free
Fries
Russet potato fries served with ketchup & garlic aioli
Thicc Pepper Bacon
House cured & smoked pork, made with salt & sugar
Maple Sausage
Side Eggs
2 eggs made any way
Bowl of berries
Side House Salad
Avocado
Side of Toast
Side 1 Egg
Side of Fried Chicken
Side Black Beans
Side Brussel Hash
Side Asparagus
Not Brunch But We Got You
Greens
Main Tings
Box St. Burger
House-made milk bun, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, tomatoes, house sauce, American cheese, & a 4 oz brisket & chuck patty, with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Twice-fried chicken, spicy lettuce slaw (iceberg lettuce with pickled fresno peppers), pickles, house sauce on a milk bun, & fries
Steak-eggs and Frites
15oz market cut, bordelaise, & garlic aioli
Thai chili wings
Kid's Menu
Lil'Thiccy Pancakes
4oz patty seasoned with salt & pepper, served on a milk bun
Grilled Cheese
3 slices of American cheese on a milk bun
PB&J
Jiffy peanut butter & a rotating jam (most likely grape) on a milk bun
Chicken Tenders
3 tenders egg-washed, dipped in flour, salt, & pepper then Southern fried. Each tender is approximately 3 oz
Frenchie Sticks
Cocktail Specials
Grab and Go
Rose Sangria
White Sangria
Marg pouch
Violetta Marg
Sangre Mezcal
Mimosa Pouch
Bottle Water
Coke Can
Sprite Can
French 75 Pouch
Lemonade
Aperol Pouch
Chispa Rita
Montucky Cold Snack
Dos XX
Ava Grace Pinot Grigio Can
Howdy Pilsner
Apollo Blonde Ale
Untitled Art Mango Starberry Hard Seltzer
Tom Collins Pouch
Caroline's Hat Pouch
Paloma pouch
Gold digger pouch
POUCH Darling Sun
Michelob
Lava Flow
Dr. Pepper Can
N/A Beverages
Beer
Wine
Complementary Champagne
Evolution Pinot (Glass)
Yalumba (Glass)
BTL Evolution Pinot
BTL Yalumba Cabernet
Stella Moscato (Glass)
Ponga Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)
BTL Stella Moscato
BTL Ponga
Ava Grace (Glass)
Torresella (Glass)
Diver (Glass)
BTL Ava Grace
BTL Torresella Prosecco
BTL The Diver
Campo Viejo (Glass)
Mumm Napa (Glass)
Zardetto (Glass)
Campo Viejo
Mumm Napa Brut
MAGNUM - JP Chenet
MAGNUM - Bottega
House Cocktails
All Day Mimosa- Bottle
cava w/ guest's choice of orange, grapefruit, cranberry, or pineapple juice
All Day Mimosa- Glass
cava w/ guest's choice of orange, grapefruit, cranberry, or pineapple juice
Don't Tell Danny
Aperol strawberry Prosecco Topo Chico
Caroline's Hat
rye Aperol lemon strawberry mint bitters Topo Chico cracked black pepper
Darling Sun
Tequila 75
Bloody Mary
gin or vodka w/ a blend of tomato, citrus, spices, & peppers
Yellow Brick Road
blanco tequila Fino sherry lime pineapple black tea lavender honey
Gold Diggers Rush
Box St. Old Fashioned
bourbon smoked blackberries bitters lemon zest
Carajillo
Licor 43 & cold brew
Paloma
Sangria Blanc
Frozen Horchata
aged rum long grain rice cooking spices almond milk coconut milk
Spanish G&T
gin Mediterranean tonic Greek vermouth chocolate bitters lavender cold brew
Hot or Not Marg
Michelada
Dos XX with a blend of tomato, citrus, spices, & peppers