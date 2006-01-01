Box St. All Day imageView gallery
American

Box St. All Day 623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108

623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108

San Antonio, TX 78205

Whilst You Decide

Donuts

$5.00

2 handmade donuts topped with a sugar glaze

Warm Toasties

$6.00

Approx. 3 slices served with sides of citrus butter & seasonal jam

Half/Half Donuts

$5.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Churro Donuts

$5.00

Morning Board

$12.00

Pumpkin Donut

$5.00

Brunch Tings

Eggs Benny

$14.00

Homemade English muffin, toasted & served open-face with Swine House ham, poached eggs, & Hollandaise. Served w/ All Day potatoes

Box St. Brekky

$14.00

2 sunny side-up eggs, crispy potatoes, thick cut maple bacon, brussel sprout hash, & herb salsa verde

The Burrito

$14.00

Black beans, scrambled eggs, pepper relleno, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, house fries, & salsa verde (both inside & on the side)

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Breakfast Bun

$11.00

Breakfast sausage, Box Tots, American cheese, soft scrambled egg, & Calabrian chili aioli on a toasted bun

Milk Bread French Toast

$12.00

Toasted milk bread topped with lemon mascarpone, berry compote, candied nuts, & meringue

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Pancake

$12.00

Le Breakfast Petite

$9.00

Brussels Sprout Hash

$11.00

Eggs on Toast

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$12.00

Side Piece

Box Tots

$6.00

Served with House Sauce (aioli mixed with mustard, ketchup, & vinegar), & made with bread crumbs. NOT gluten free

Fries

$6.00

Russet potato fries served with ketchup & garlic aioli

Thicc Pepper Bacon

$4.00

House cured & smoked pork, made with salt & sugar

Maple Sausage

$3.00

Side Eggs

$5.00

2 eggs made any way

Bowl of berries

$3.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Side of Toast

$3.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.50

Side of Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Brussel Hash

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Not Brunch But We Got You

Thai Fried Wings

$12.00

5- 6 wings dipped in Thai chili sauce & served w/ chow chow pickles & fresh herbs

Spicy Crab Avocado

$12.00

Imitation crab, spicy aioli, green onion, cilantro, cream cheese, & sesame seeds

Greens

House Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix, pomegranate, Meyer Lemon vinaigrette, & almonds

Romaine

$13.00

Jammy cherry tomatoes, shallots, sourdough croutons, cured egg yolk, & parmesan dressing

Main Tings

Box St. Burger

$15.00

House-made milk bun, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, tomatoes, house sauce, American cheese, & a 4 oz brisket & chuck patty, with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Twice-fried chicken, spicy lettuce slaw (iceberg lettuce with pickled fresno peppers), pickles, house sauce on a milk bun, & fries

Steak-eggs and Frites

$28.00

15oz market cut, bordelaise, & garlic aioli

Thai chili wings

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Lil'Thiccy Pancakes

$8.00

4oz patty seasoned with salt & pepper, served on a milk bun

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

3 slices of American cheese on a milk bun

PB&J

$8.00

Jiffy peanut butter & a rotating jam (most likely grape) on a milk bun

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 tenders egg-washed, dipped in flour, salt, & pepper then Southern fried. Each tender is approximately 3 oz

Frenchie Sticks

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Choco Chip Cookie

$5.00

Cocktail Specials

Sangria Blanc

$10.00

Daq Slam

$6.00

Chill Eddie

$10.00

Maple Martini

$10.00

Grab and Go

Rose Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Marg pouch

$10.00Out of stock

Violetta Marg

$10.00

Sangre Mezcal

$10.00

Mimosa Pouch

$10.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

French 75 Pouch

$10.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Aperol Pouch

$10.00

Chispa Rita

$8.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Ava Grace Pinot Grigio Can

$6.00

Howdy Pilsner

$6.00

Apollo Blonde Ale

$6.00

Untitled Art Mango Starberry Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Tom Collins Pouch

$10.00

Caroline's Hat Pouch

$10.00

Paloma pouch

$10.00

Gold digger pouch

$10.00

POUCH Darling Sun

$12.00

Michelob

$6.00

Lava Flow

$4.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Juice Carafe Refill

$2.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

Fever Tree Club Soda

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Virgin Michelada

$6.00

Beer

Dos XX

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Happy Dad

$6.00

Bud Light: Lager

$4.00

Dos Equis: Mexican Lager

$5.00

Montucky: Cold Snacks

$5.00

Anderson Valley: Framboise Rose Gose

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob

$6.00

Shiner

$3.00

Wine

Complementary Champagne

Evolution Pinot (Glass)

$12.00

Yalumba (Glass)

$9.00

BTL Evolution Pinot

$45.00

BTL Yalumba Cabernet

$36.00

Stella Moscato (Glass)

$9.00

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$9.00

BTL Stella Moscato

$34.00

BTL Ponga

$35.00

Ava Grace (Glass)

$8.00

Torresella (Glass)

$9.00

Diver (Glass)

$9.00Out of stock

BTL Ava Grace

$30.00

BTL Torresella Prosecco

$34.00

BTL The Diver

$32.00Out of stock

Campo Viejo (Glass)

$8.00

Mumm Napa (Glass)

$14.00

Zardetto (Glass)

$9.00

Campo Viejo

$32.00

Mumm Napa Brut

$53.00

MAGNUM - JP Chenet

$60.00

MAGNUM - Bottega

$69.00

House Cocktails

All Day Mimosa- Bottle

$32.00

cava w/ guest's choice of orange, grapefruit, cranberry, or pineapple juice

All Day Mimosa- Glass

$8.00

cava w/ guest's choice of orange, grapefruit, cranberry, or pineapple juice

Don't Tell Danny

$12.00

Aperol strawberry Prosecco Topo Chico

Caroline's Hat

$12.00

rye Aperol lemon strawberry mint bitters Topo Chico cracked black pepper

Darling Sun

$12.00

Tequila 75

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

gin or vodka w/ a blend of tomato, citrus, spices, & peppers

Yellow Brick Road

$14.00

blanco tequila Fino sherry lime pineapple black tea lavender honey

Gold Diggers Rush

$12.00

Box St. Old Fashioned

$12.00

bourbon smoked blackberries bitters lemon zest

Carajillo

$9.00

Licor 43 & cold brew

Paloma

$10.00

Sangria Blanc

$10.00

Frozen Horchata

$10.00

aged rum long grain rice cooking spices almond milk coconut milk

Spanish G&T

$10.00

gin Mediterranean tonic Greek vermouth chocolate bitters lavender cold brew

Hot or Not Marg

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Dos XX with a blend of tomato, citrus, spices, & peppers

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Beer-mosa

$8.00

Cheers to the Kitchen

$7.00

Zero Proof Cocktails

Lee Monada

$8.00

citrus sherbet cane sugar Topo Chico

Topo Chica

$6.00

Topo Chico lime salt

Nine A.M.

$8.00

bittersweet non-alcoholic spirit rhubarb & strawberry shrub cardamom lemon simple Topo Chico

Agua de Pina

$8.00

charred pineapple piloncillo syrup lime Topo Chico

Hibiscus Sparkler

$8.00

Vodka

Ranch Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka- Ranch

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$13.50

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

Gin

Ranch Gin

$8.00

Austin Reserve Gin

$12.00

Bareksten Norweigen Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Ha'Penny Rhubarb Gin

$9.00

Mahon Gin

$9.00

The Botanist Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Austin Reserve

$18.00

DBL Bareksten Norweigen Gin

$18.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$13.50

DBL Gin Mare

$13.50Out of stock

DBL Ha'Penny Rhubarb

$13.50

DBL Hayman's

$12.00

DBL Sipsmith VJOP

$16.50Out of stock

DBL The Botanist

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Tequila

Arette Blanco

$10.00

Lalo

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Reposado

$14.00

Altos Reposado

$12.00

Altos Anejo

$16.00Out of stock

Rejon Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

DBL Well Blanco- Arette

$12.00

DBL Well Anejo- Havana Club

$15.00

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

DBL Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength

$24.00

DBL Tapatio Highlands Blanco 110

$27.00Out of stock

DBL Tapatio Anejo

$21.00

DBL Ocho Plata

$21.00Out of stock

DBL Siembra Valles Blanco High Proof

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Lalo

$18.00

DBL Curado Agave Azul Blanco

$18.00Out of stock

DBL Curado Tequila Blanco Infusion de Cuprieta

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Cabalito Cerrero Destilado de Agave

Out of stock

DBL Sotoleros Lechugiullas Tavi

$30.00Out of stock

DBL Sotoleros Lechugiullas Lupe

$30.00Out of stock

DBL Los Magos Sotol

$21.00Out of stock

Rum

Hamilton White Stache

$8.00

Plantation Stiggins Fancy Pineapple

$8.00