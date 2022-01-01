Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boxcar - Lake Mac! 1851 NE-61

159 Reviews

1851 NE-61

Lemoyne, NE 69146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Boxcar Mac & Cheese
Carboni Club

Sodas

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Mellow Yellow

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Tonic

$2.59

Kid Soda

$1.49

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Water

Lemonade

$2.59

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.59

Club Soda

$2.59

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.09

Cranberry Juice

$3.09

Tomato Juice

$1.59

Pineapple Juice

$2.89

Grapefruit Juice

$2.89

Milk

Milk

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Coffee / Tea

Iced Tea

$2.59

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Coffee

$2.59

Kid Stuff

Kid Soda

$1.49

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Mango Smoothie

$3.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.99

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$3.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.99

Prickly Pear Smoothie

$3.99

Red Bull / Ginger Beer

Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft

Bud light Draft

$4.00

Busch Light Draft

$4.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Cornstalker Draft

$6.00

Jalapeno Cream Ale

$6.00

Zipline IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Express

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Pal's Nobs IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Appricot Wheat

$6.00

Bottle/Can

Bud Light BOTTLE

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Busch Light BOTTLE

$4.00

Coors Banquet BOTTLE

$4.00

Coors light BOTTLE

$4.00

Corona BOTTLE

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$5.00Out of stock

Negra Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Modelo BOTTLE

$5.00

Mich Ultra BOTTLE

$5.00

Miller Lite BOTTLE

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Stella BOTTLE

$5.00

Bud light CAN

$4.00

Budweiser CAN

$4.00

Busch Light CAN

$3.00

Keystone CAN

$3.00

Daytime IPA CAN

$5.00

Little Sumpin CAN

$5.00

Mich Ultra Can

$5.00Out of stock

Busch Non-Alcoholic

$2.50

Busch CAN

$3.00

bud 0

$4.00

heinekin 0

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00Out of stock

Miller 64 Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Pitchers

Bud Light PITCHER

$13.00

Busch Light PITCHER

$13.00

Coors light PITCHER

$13.00

Summer Shandy PITCHER

$18.00

Mich Ultra PITCHER

$15.00

ZipLine IPA PITCHER

$18.00

Fat Tire PITCHER

$18.00

Blue Moon PITCHER

$18.00

Creamy Jalapeno Ale Pitcher

$18.00

Nob's IPA Pitcher

$22.00

Summer Ale

$18.00

Cider & Seltzer

Whiteclaw Mango

$4.25

Whiteclaw Cherry

$4.25Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.25

Whiteclaw Watermelon

$4.25Out of stock

Whiteclaw Ruby Grapefruit

$4.25

Whiteclaw Natural Lime

$4.25

Whiteclaw Raspberry

$4.25

Bucket of Beer

Bucket Coors Light

$20.00

Bucket Coors Banquet

$20.00

Bucket Mich Ultra

$25.00

Bucket Bud Light

$20.00

Bucket Busch Light

$15.00

Bucket Budweiser

$20.00

Bucket Miller Lite

$20.00

Bucket Corona

$25.00

Bucket Corona Light

$25.00

Bucket Modelo Especial

$25.00

Bucket Stella

$25.00

Bucket White Claw Black Cherry

$16.25

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Kettle One

$7.00

UV Blue

$6.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

Skyy

$6.00

Effen - Cucumber Vodka

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Myer's

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Chamucos

$10.00Out of stock

Jimador

$6.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Patron SIlver

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00Out of stock

Espolon Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Hornitos

$8.00Out of stock

Kimo Sabe Mezcal Tequila

$9.00

Patron XO Cafe

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Hendrix

$7.00

Beefeater

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniel

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00Out of stock

Red Stag

$4.00

Pendelton

$8.00

Windsor

$6.00

Black Velvet

$5.00Out of stock

Jameson

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00Out of stock

Jim Beam Black Cherry

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Screwball

$6.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Christian Brothers Peach Brandy

$7.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Cordials/Misc

Midori

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Fangelico

$4.00

Goldschlagger

$4.00

Jager

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Khalua

$6.00

Bayley's

$4.00

Galliano

$6.50

buttershots

$4.00

Rumchatta

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Vanilla McGuillacutty

$5.00

Pucker

$5.00

Pucker

$4.00

Berentzen Apple

$5.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Highland Park

$8.00

JB Scotch

$9.00Out of stock

Dewers

$7.00

Glen Levit

$11.00

Teachers

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Brandy/Cognac

Courvoisier Cognac

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Boxcar Silvercoin Margarita

$11.00

H.O.T.T Margarita

$11.00

Cure for Covid

$12.00

Desert Oasis

$11.00

Champayne

$5.00

Princess Peach Mule

$10.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$8.00

Beach Water

$8.00

Tiki Torch

$7.00

Mezcal Sour

$11.00

Flamingo Lemonade

$9.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Salty Bitch

$11.00

Milky Way Martini

$9.00

Spiked Iced Tea

$4.50

Candy Corn Martini

$7.00

Drunken Witch

$8.00

Zombie Brain (Shot)

$6.00

Witches Brew Caramel Apple (Shot)

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

Long Island

$8.00

House Marg

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Sex on da Beach

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Mango Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Salty Dog

$5.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Adios Motherfucker

$9.00

Payday Shot

$8.00

Mango Daiquiri

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.00

Lunchbox

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

B52

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Liquer

Coffee

$4.00

Fall/Winter Cocktails

Golden Goose

$9.00

"I Don't Drink Gin"

$10.00

Apple Toddy

$9.00

Furry Russian

$10.00

Not your Granny's hot Chocolate

$9.00

Tiramisu Martini

$11.00

Betty White

$5.00

Red/White

La Posta Malbec

$8.00Out of stock

Foris Chardonay

$9.00Out of stock

Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

House Red Cabernet

$5.00

House White

$5.00Out of stock

Barefoot Moscato

$5.00Out of stock

Barefoot White Zinfandel

$5.00Out of stock

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Merlot House

$5.00

Barefoot Chardonney

$5.00

Champagne

Wycliff Brut

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.50

Appetizers

Avocado Tempura

$8.00

avocado wedges battered in light tempura served with our house-made crema verde

Boxcar Nachos

$13.00

all-natural girlled chicken breast, Kyzer bacon, hatch green chile, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.29

all natural chicken served with hand-cut french fries and your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, buffalo, or red chile BBQ sauce.

Chips & 2 Dips

$9.00

Chips & 3 Dips

$10.00

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

lightly breaded, house-made pickle chips, deep fried and served with ranch

Onion Rings App

$8.00

Pretzel Knots

$9.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

hand-cut house fries tossed in truffle oil, herbs and parmesan.

Wings - 1 LB

$16.00

Sweet Potatoe Waffle Fries

$9.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Wings - 1/2 LB

$8.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$9.95

Soups & Salads

Green Chile Stew Cup

$4.00

loaded with beef, carrots, potatoes, green chile and chef's secret recipe of course! Cup served with a four tortilla

Green Chile Stew Bowl

$8.00

loaded with beef, carrots, potatoes, green chile and chef's secret recipe of course! Bowl served with a four tortilla

Caesar Salad

$9.19

chopped romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan, house croutons

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.19

fresh mixed greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and your choice of dressing, full size

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$4.19

fresh mixed greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and your choice of dressing, half size

Side Caesar Salad

$5.19

Burgers

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.39

New Mexico Hatch green chile and melted cheddar cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burger

$14.39

smoked Beeler bacon, melted cheddar cheese and topped with a fried egg

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$14.39

the name says it all

Cheeseburger

$12.39

NM grass-fed angus

Build-a-Burger Veggie

$9.19

House-made Veggie Burger

Caboose Burger

$14.39

Save the Turtles Burger

$12.39

Picante Grande

$15.39

Hamburger

$12.39

Western Cowboy Burger

$15.39

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.89Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.89

All natural chicken breast prepared fried or crispy. dipped in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing, finished with lettuce tomato and a brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.89

Carboni Club

$13.89

locally sourced, fried chicken breast, Beeler bacon, New Mexico Swiss, lettuce, tomato, black pepper aioli and whie bacon gravy on a house-baked brioche.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.89

locally sourced, grilled chicken breast, fresh romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing

El Cubano

$13.89

mojo-brined, slow-smoked Kyzer pork and sweet honey ham, swiss cheese, pickles, coleslaw and Dijon aioli

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.29

Santa Fe

$13.89

chicken breast, NM Hatch green chile, shoestring onion rings, pepperjack cheese, sriracha aioli, cajun ranch, lettuce and tomato

Turkey Rueben

$14.59

Entrees

Boxcar Mac & Cheese

$14.89

crispy bacon, chicken breast, spinach, NM Hatch green chile and roasted red peppers smothered in NM Tucumcari cheddar and mozzarella under a panko crust

Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$9.89

NM Hatch green chile, cavatappi pasta, smothered in cheddar and mozzarella under a panko crust

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.29

Pulled chicken, green chile and pepper jack cheese rolled into white corn enchiladas. smothered in green chile and cheddar cheese, served with black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo

Fish & Chips

$15.29

Ribeye 16oz

$32.89Out of stock

Steak & Frites

$23.89

USDA Prime 12oz New York strip served with our hand-cut french fries and a sriracha aioli dipping sauce

Petite Ribeye Special - 10 oz w/ Potato Medley

$20.99Out of stock

8 oz - Bourbon Sirloin Steak

$25.89

8 oz - Bacon Wrapped Prime Filet

$35.89

14 oz - Chargrilled Ribeye

$28.89

Pizzas

Sugo di Salsiccia

$12.19

Mediterranean

$11.19Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

$9.19

Pepperoni

$12.19

BBQ Short Rib Pizza

$14.19Out of stock

French Bread Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Veggie Romano Pizza

$11.19

White Truffle Mushroom Tortilla Toast

$10.19

Spinach & Artichoke Tortilla Toast

$9.19

Three Cheese Tortilla Toast

$8.19

Sides

SD Fries

$4.00

SD Truffle Fries

$6.00

SD Chips

$4.00Out of stock

SD Cole Slaw

$2.50

SD Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Olive Oil Potatoes

$3.00

SD Broccolini

$4.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$7.00

SD Fried Chicken

$7.00

SD Steak

$12.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Egg

$1.89

Small Sauce

$0.50

Large Sauce

$1.00

SD blue cheese dressing

$0.50

SD caesar dressing

$0.50

SD Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

SD Green Chile Sauce

$0.75

SD Green Chile

$1.00

SD Queso

$4.00

Side Sweet Potatoe Fries

$6.00

Side - Toast

$1.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Kids

Kid Mac n' cheese

$7.49

Kid Pizza

$7.49

Kid Tender

$7.49

Kid Burger

$7.49

Mango Smoothie

$3.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.99

Kid Soda

$1.49

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Olive Oil Citrus Cake

$9.00

Specials

Sugo Pasta

$14.89Out of stock

Frito Pie

$10.89Out of stock

Pork Chop

$15.00Out of stock

Blue Plate Meatloaf Special

$14.59Out of stock

Fried Chicken Special

$16.95Out of stock

4-Piece Chicken Dinner (Mixed Dark/White Meat) with Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy and Buttered Corn

1\2 Rack Of Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

Open Faced Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Rigatoni Pasta w/ Sunday Sauce

$13.95Out of stock

Tacos And Tequila

$13.50Out of stock

Three (3) Soft Corn Tortillas with pickled onion, siracha aioli, cabbage, pico and cilantro - served with choice of protein.

Drunken Noodles Special

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp Bisque

$8.25Out of stock

Sausage And Kraut

$12.00Out of stock

Jambalaya

$8.25Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak Special

$15.95

Terryiaki Pork Belly Skewer

$5.50

Liquor

Chamucos Btl.

Crown Royal Btl.

$42.99

Jack Daniels Btl.

$34.89

Fireball Btl.

$21.99

Skrewball Btl.

$39.99

Pendleton Btl.

$39.99

Jameson Btl.

$42.99

Jágermeister Btl.

$35.99

Titos Btl.

$29.99

Malibu Btl.

Captain Morgan Btl.

$25.99

Jose Cuervo Gold Btl.

$29.99

Jose Cuervo Silver Btl.

$29.99

Hendrix Btl.

$54.89

Wycliff Btl.

$9.99

Midori Btl.

$29.99

R.21 Vodka Btl.

$14.99

R.21 Gin Btl.

$14.99

R.21 Rum Btl.

$14.99

R.21 Tequila Btl.

$14.99

R.21 Whiskey Btl.

$14.99

R.21 Tripple Sec Btl.

$14.99

Jim Beam Btl.

$34.89

Frangelico Btl

$45.00

Smirnoff Vanilla - 1L Btl.

$29.99

Espolon - 1 Liter

$23.99

Bacardi Silver - 1 Liter

$16.99

Beer

Budweiser 24pk. Can

$26.99

Bud Light 24pk. Can.

$26.99

Bud Seltzer 12pk.

$21.99

Corona 12pk. Can.

$21.99

Modelo Esp. 12pk. Can.

$20.99

Mich Ultra 12pk.bottles

$19.99

Busch Light 30pk. Can

$24.99

White Claw Mango 12pk.

$19.99

White Claw Raspberry 12pk.

$19.99

Little Sumpin' 6pk. Can

$11.99

Daytime IPA 6pk. Can

$11.99

Bud light 6pk. Bottle

$8.99

Corona 6pk. Bottle

$9.99

Budweiser 6pk. Bottle

$8.99

Coors Lt 6pk

$8.99

Coors Lt 6 Pk Bottle

$9.99

Angry Orchard 6pk. Bottle

$10.99

Budweiser - 6 Pack Cans

$8.99

Busch Light Cans - 6 Pack

$7.99

Keystone Light 30 Pack

$24.99

Mich Ultra Bottle 6 Pack

$10.99

Keystone Light 15 Pack

$15.00

Busch Light Bottles - 6 Pack

$7.99

Busch Light Bottles - 12 Pack

$15.98

Coors Light - 12 Pack Bottles

$15.98

Bud Light - 6 Pack Bottles

$8.99

Bud Light Next - 6 Pack Cans

$8.99

Keystone Light - 6 Pack

$8.99

Pals Craft 6 Pack Bottles

$15.99

Stella Bottles - Six Pack

$10.99

Coors Bqt 6 Pack

$9.99

Heineken 0.0 - 6 Pack Bottles

$10.99

Miller 64 - 6 Pack Bottles

$10.99

Coors Light - 24 Bottles Case

$29.99

Cigarettes

Marlboro Gold

$10.00

Marlboro Red

$10.00

Marlboro Menthol

$10.00

Camel Crush

$10.00Out of stock

Camel Blue

$10.00

American Spirit Menthol

$10.00Out of stock

American Spirit Dark Green

$10.00

Copenhagen Wintergreen Longcut

$10.50

Copenhagen Longcut

$10.00

Kool

$9.00

Skoal Bandits Mint

$8.00

Misc

T-shirt

$20.00

Ginger Beer - 4 Pack

$9.99

Coke - 12 Pack Cans

$11.50

20 LB Bag Ice

$9.99

Diet Coke - 12 Pack Cans

$11.50

Dr Pepper - 12 Pack Cans

$11.50

Band Cover Charge

$5.00

Collared Boxcar Shirt

$36.99

Kiev Boxcar T-shirt

$30.00

Candy Bar

$1.50

Gift Certificates

Boxcar $10 Cert

$10.00

Boxcar $25 Cert.

$25.00

Boxcar $40 Cert.

$40.00

Boxcar $100 Cert

$100.00

Boxcar $50 Cert

$50.00

Boxcar $75 Cert

$75.00

$30

Boxcar $60 Cert

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Killer Food, Craft Cocktails, Sports. Boxcar is Lake Mac's newest local hangout!

Location

1851 NE-61, Lemoyne, NE 69146

Directions

Gallery
Boxcar - Lake Mac! image
Boxcar - Lake Mac! image
Boxcar - Lake Mac! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Admirals Cove Resort
orange starNo Reviews
999 Lemoyne Road Lemoyne, NE 69146
View restaurantnext
Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store - Ogallala
orange star4.2 • 792
519 E 1st St Ogallala, NE 69153
View restaurantnext
Open Range Grill
orange star4.3 • 500
1108 North Spruce Street Ogallala, NE 69153
View restaurantnext
Driftwood - Ogallala
orange starNo Reviews
118 N Spruce Ogallala, NE 69153
View restaurantnext
Little Jerry's
orange starNo Reviews
111 E 1st St Ogallala, NE 69153
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lemoyne
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston