Boxcar - Lake Mac! 1851 NE-61
159 Reviews
1851 NE-61
Lemoyne, NE 69146
Popular Items
Sodas
Juices
Red Bull / Ginger Beer
Draft
Bottle/Can
Bud Light BOTTLE
Budweiser Bottle
Busch Light BOTTLE
Coors Banquet BOTTLE
Coors light BOTTLE
Corona BOTTLE
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Negra Modelo Bottle
Modelo BOTTLE
Mich Ultra BOTTLE
Miller Lite BOTTLE
Angry Orchard
Stella BOTTLE
Bud light CAN
Budweiser CAN
Busch Light CAN
Keystone CAN
Daytime IPA CAN
Little Sumpin CAN
Mich Ultra Can
Busch Non-Alcoholic
Busch CAN
bud 0
heinekin 0
Coors Light Can
Miller 64 Bottle
Bud Light Next
Pitchers
Cider & Seltzer
Bucket of Beer
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal
Jack Daniel
Crown Apple
Bulleit Rye
Red Stag
Pendelton
Windsor
Black Velvet
Jameson
Canadian Club
Knob Creek
Jim Beam Black Cherry
Jim Beam
Screwball
Jack Daniels Apple
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Christian Brothers Peach Brandy
Crown Peach
Cordials/Misc
Scotch
Brandy/Cognac
Signature Cocktails
Cadillac Margarita
Boxcar Silvercoin Margarita
H.O.T.T Margarita
Cure for Covid
Desert Oasis
Champayne
Princess Peach Mule
Pink Starburst Shot
Beach Water
Tiki Torch
Mezcal Sour
Flamingo Lemonade
Prickly Pear Margarita
Mango Margarita
Salty Bitch
Milky Way Martini
Spiked Iced Tea
Candy Corn Martini
Drunken Witch
Zombie Brain (Shot)
Witches Brew Caramel Apple (Shot)
Classic Cocktails
Long Island
House Marg
Colorado Bulldog
Sex on da Beach
Green Tea Shot
Harvey Wallbanger
Lemon Drop
Virgin Bloody Mary
Vegas Bomb
White Russian
Strawberry Margarita
Mango Margarita
Mimosa
Brunch Bloody Mary
Strawberry Daiquiri
Salty Dog
Old Fashion
Bahama Mama
Adios Motherfucker
Payday Shot
Mango Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Fuzzy Navel
Slippery Nipple
Lunchbox
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
B52
Scooby Snack
Liquer
Fall/Winter Cocktails
Red/White
La Posta Malbec
Foris Chardonay
Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio
House Red Cabernet
House White
Barefoot Moscato
Barefoot White Zinfandel
House Pinot Grigio
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot House
Barefoot Chardonney
Champagne
Appetizers
Avocado Tempura
avocado wedges battered in light tempura served with our house-made crema verde
Boxcar Nachos
all-natural girlled chicken breast, Kyzer bacon, hatch green chile, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa
Chicken Tender Basket
all natural chicken served with hand-cut french fries and your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, buffalo, or red chile BBQ sauce.
Chips & 2 Dips
Chips & 3 Dips
Chips & Guac
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
lightly breaded, house-made pickle chips, deep fried and served with ranch
Onion Rings App
Pretzel Knots
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Truffle Fries
hand-cut house fries tossed in truffle oil, herbs and parmesan.
Wings - 1 LB
Sweet Potatoe Waffle Fries
Fried Green Beans
Wings - 1/2 LB
Bang Bang Shrimp
Rocky Mountain Oysters
Soups & Salads
Green Chile Stew Cup
loaded with beef, carrots, potatoes, green chile and chef's secret recipe of course! Cup served with a four tortilla
Green Chile Stew Bowl
loaded with beef, carrots, potatoes, green chile and chef's secret recipe of course! Bowl served with a four tortilla
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan, house croutons
Mixed Greens Salad
fresh mixed greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and your choice of dressing, full size
Side Mixed Greens Salad
fresh mixed greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and your choice of dressing, half size
Side Caesar Salad
Burgers
Green Chile Cheeseburger
New Mexico Hatch green chile and melted cheddar cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burger
smoked Beeler bacon, melted cheddar cheese and topped with a fried egg
Swiss Mushroom Burger
the name says it all
Cheeseburger
NM grass-fed angus
Build-a-Burger Veggie
House-made Veggie Burger
Caboose Burger
Save the Turtles Burger
Picante Grande
Hamburger
Western Cowboy Burger
Sandwiches
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
All natural chicken breast prepared fried or crispy. dipped in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing, finished with lettuce tomato and a brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Carboni Club
locally sourced, fried chicken breast, Beeler bacon, New Mexico Swiss, lettuce, tomato, black pepper aioli and whie bacon gravy on a house-baked brioche.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
locally sourced, grilled chicken breast, fresh romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing
El Cubano
mojo-brined, slow-smoked Kyzer pork and sweet honey ham, swiss cheese, pickles, coleslaw and Dijon aioli
Philly Cheesesteak
Santa Fe
chicken breast, NM Hatch green chile, shoestring onion rings, pepperjack cheese, sriracha aioli, cajun ranch, lettuce and tomato
Turkey Rueben
Entrees
Boxcar Mac & Cheese
crispy bacon, chicken breast, spinach, NM Hatch green chile and roasted red peppers smothered in NM Tucumcari cheddar and mozzarella under a panko crust
Green Chile Mac & Cheese
NM Hatch green chile, cavatappi pasta, smothered in cheddar and mozzarella under a panko crust
Enchiladas Verdes
Pulled chicken, green chile and pepper jack cheese rolled into white corn enchiladas. smothered in green chile and cheddar cheese, served with black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo
Fish & Chips
Ribeye 16oz
Steak & Frites
USDA Prime 12oz New York strip served with our hand-cut french fries and a sriracha aioli dipping sauce
Petite Ribeye Special - 10 oz w/ Potato Medley
8 oz - Bourbon Sirloin Steak
8 oz - Bacon Wrapped Prime Filet
14 oz - Chargrilled Ribeye
Pizzas
Sides
SD Fries
SD Truffle Fries
SD Chips
SD Cole Slaw
SD Onion Rings
Side Olive Oil Potatoes
SD Broccolini
SD Grilled Chicken
SD Fried Chicken
SD Steak
Side Bacon
Side Egg
Small Sauce
Large Sauce
SD blue cheese dressing
SD caesar dressing
SD Sriracha Aioli
SD Green Chile Sauce
SD Green Chile
SD Queso
Side Sweet Potatoe Fries
Side - Toast
Side Mashed Potatoes
Kids
Specials
Sugo Pasta
Frito Pie
Pork Chop
Blue Plate Meatloaf Special
Fried Chicken Special
4-Piece Chicken Dinner (Mixed Dark/White Meat) with Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy and Buttered Corn
1\2 Rack Of Ribs
Open Faced Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich
Rigatoni Pasta w/ Sunday Sauce
Tacos And Tequila
Three (3) Soft Corn Tortillas with pickled onion, siracha aioli, cabbage, pico and cilantro - served with choice of protein.
Drunken Noodles Special
Shrimp Bisque
Sausage And Kraut
Jambalaya
Chicken Fried Steak Special
Terryiaki Pork Belly Skewer
Liquor
Chamucos Btl.
Crown Royal Btl.
Jack Daniels Btl.
Fireball Btl.
Skrewball Btl.
Pendleton Btl.
Jameson Btl.
Jágermeister Btl.
Titos Btl.
Malibu Btl.
Captain Morgan Btl.
Jose Cuervo Gold Btl.
Jose Cuervo Silver Btl.
Hendrix Btl.
Wycliff Btl.
Midori Btl.
R.21 Vodka Btl.
R.21 Gin Btl.
R.21 Rum Btl.
R.21 Tequila Btl.
R.21 Whiskey Btl.
R.21 Tripple Sec Btl.
Jim Beam Btl.
Frangelico Btl
Smirnoff Vanilla - 1L Btl.
Espolon - 1 Liter
Bacardi Silver - 1 Liter
Beer
Budweiser 24pk. Can
Bud Light 24pk. Can.
Bud Seltzer 12pk.
Corona 12pk. Can.
Modelo Esp. 12pk. Can.
Mich Ultra 12pk.bottles
Busch Light 30pk. Can
White Claw Mango 12pk.
White Claw Raspberry 12pk.
Little Sumpin' 6pk. Can
Daytime IPA 6pk. Can
Bud light 6pk. Bottle
Corona 6pk. Bottle
Budweiser 6pk. Bottle
Coors Lt 6pk
Coors Lt 6 Pk Bottle
Angry Orchard 6pk. Bottle
Budweiser - 6 Pack Cans
Busch Light Cans - 6 Pack
Keystone Light 30 Pack
Mich Ultra Bottle 6 Pack
Keystone Light 15 Pack
Busch Light Bottles - 6 Pack
Busch Light Bottles - 12 Pack
Coors Light - 12 Pack Bottles
Bud Light - 6 Pack Bottles
Bud Light Next - 6 Pack Cans
Keystone Light - 6 Pack
Pals Craft 6 Pack Bottles
Stella Bottles - Six Pack
Coors Bqt 6 Pack
Heineken 0.0 - 6 Pack Bottles
Miller 64 - 6 Pack Bottles
Coors Light - 24 Bottles Case
Cigarettes
Misc
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Killer Food, Craft Cocktails, Sports. Boxcar is Lake Mac's newest local hangout!
1851 NE-61, Lemoyne, NE 69146