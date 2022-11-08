Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Boxcar Bar & Grill

207 Reviews

$$

25 Chatham Rd

Short Hills, NJ 07078

Popular Items

Station Burger
Chicken Wings
PorkChop

Starters

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choice of House-made Sauce: Cleveland BBQ, Traditional Hot, Honey Soy, Dry Rub, or Tamarind Ginger.

Chips and Guac

$12.00

K-Town Sliders

$12.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$15.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Vermont Cheddar, Chives, Garlic Aioli, Scallion

Sweet and Spicy Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Thai Chili Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Fresh Cilantro

Salads

Boxcar Cobb

$18.00

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Sharp Cheddar, Chopped Egg, Green Goddess Dressing

Romaine Wedge

$15.00

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Diced Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spicy Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Kale and Romaine Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Locally Grown Kale, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Brioche Croutons, Old Bay Chick Peas

Beet and Greek Salad

$15.00

Baby Arugula, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Oven Roasted Beets, Sliced Red Onion, Celery, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Oregano Vinaigrette

Seconds

Shrimp Ala Plancha

$24.00

Strip Steak

$46.00

Faroe Island Salmon

$29.00

PorkChop

$36.00

Seared Tuna

$28.00

Burgers/Tacos

Smoke Stack Burger

$19.00

Smoked Mozzarella, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Juice, Caramelized Onions Served with Fries

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

House Made Black Bean Burger, Pepperjack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, French Fries. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.

Station Burger

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Homemade Dill Pickle Chip, Choice of Cheese w/Fries

Mahi Street Tacos

$19.00

Kids

w/ Butter or Marinara

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Made In House: Served with French Fries, Fruit, or Greens.

Kids Burger

$12.00

Choice of Cheese, Served w/ side of French Fries, Greens, or Fruit.

Kids Fish Fingers

$12.00

Made In House: Served with French Fries, Fruit, or Side Salad.

Sides

Side of Fries

$6.00

House-cut Kennebac Potatoes, Served with Garlic Aioli.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, with Jersey Tomato, Red Onion, and Cucumber. Served with House-made Lemon Citronette Dressing.

Roasted Carrots

$6.00Out of stock

Dressed in House-made Honey Mustard Dressing, Topped with Fried Leeks.

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Sea Salt.

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Chorizo, Arugula Pesto

check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

25 Chatham Rd, Short Hills, NJ 07078

Boxcar Bar & Grill image
Boxcar Bar & Grill image
Boxcar Bar & Grill image

