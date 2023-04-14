  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • BoxCar Betty's - Atlanta - 950 W. Marrieta St
Main picView gallery

BoxCar Betty's - Atlanta 950 W. Marrieta St

review star

No reviews yet

950 W. Marrieta St

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Menu

Boxcar

Boxcar

$9.89

The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.

Chicken Not So Waffle

$9.89

The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.89

Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.

Build Your Own

What's the best chicken sandwich in the world? The one you create!

Double Smash Burger

$8.89

Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.

Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Pickled Green Tomatoes and Diced Shallots. Choice of dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

4 tenders with choice of 2 sauces.

12 Piece Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Meal

$6.59

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.

Fried Pickles with Ranch

$4.99

House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes with Spicy Mayo

$4.49

House Made Pickled Green Tomatoes Fried with a side of Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.

Slaw

$2.99

Small Drink

$2.39

Large Drink

$2.99

Macarons

Single Shroom

$4.99

Single Piece of Fried Chicken

$4.99

A single piece of 4oz fried chicken breast.

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.

Extra Sauce

Juice Box

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.00

Menu

Boxcar

Boxcar

$9.89

The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.

Chicken Not So Waffle

$9.89

The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.89

Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.

Build Your Own

Double Smash Burger

$8.89

Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.

Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Pickled Green Tomatoes and Diced Shallots. Choice of dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

4 tenders with choice of 2 sauces.

12 Piece Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Meal

$6.59

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.

Fried Pickles with Ranch

$4.99

House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes with Spicy Mayo

$4.49

House Made Pickled Green Tomatoes Fried with a side of Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.

Slaw

$2.99

Small Drink

$2.39

Large Drink

$2.99

Macarons

Single Shroom

$4.99

Single Piece of Fried Chicken

$4.99

A single piece of 4oz fried chicken breast.

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.

Extra Sauce

Juice Box

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Chicken Sandwiches

Location

950 W. Marrieta St, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Main - Republic
orange star4.1 • 218
990 Brady Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Nick's Westside -
orange starNo Reviews
956 Brady Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Slim + Husky's Atlanta/Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Howell Mill Rd. Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Flight Club - Flight Club Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1055 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Food + Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,158
1952 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Falafel Nation
orange star4.2 • 100
1170 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston