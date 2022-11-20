BoxCar Betty's imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Chicken

Boxcar Betty's - West Ashley

review star

No reviews yet

1856 W. North Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boxcar
French Fries
Build Your Own Chicken

Chicago Menu

Boxcar

Boxcar

$8.69

The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.

Chicken Not So Waffle

$8.69

The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.

Buffalo Sandwich

$8.69

Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.

Betty

$8.69

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Pickles

Build Your Own Chicken

$8.89

Choose as many toppings as you'd like!

Salad

$8.69

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Pickled Green Tomatoes and Diced Shallots. Choice of dressing.

Nuggets

$7.00

10 - 12 Piece Nuggets Depending on the Size.

Kids Nugget

$7.00

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.

Fried Pickles with Ranch

$4.99

House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes with Spicy Mayo

$4.49

House Made Pickled Green Tomatoes Fried with a side of Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.

Slaw

$2.99

Small Drink

$2.39

Large Drink

$2.99Out of stock

Single Shroom

$4.99

Single Piece of Fried Chicken

$4.99

A single piece of 4oz fried chicken breast.

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.

Extra Sauce

Juice Box

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

4 tenders with choice of 2 sauces.

Fundraiser

Boxcar

Boxcar

$8.69

The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.

Chicken Not So Waffle

$8.69

The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.

Buffalo Sandwich

$8.69

Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.

Betty

$8.69

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Pickles

Build Your Own Chicken

$8.89

Choose as many toppings as you'd like!

Salad

$8.69

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Pickled Green Tomatoes and Diced Shallots. Choice of dressing.

Nuggets

$7.00

10 - 12 Piece Nuggets Depending on the Size.

Kids Nugget

$7.00

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.

Fried Pickles with Ranch

$4.99

House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes with Spicy Mayo

$4.49

House Made Pickled Green Tomatoes Fried with a side of Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.

Slaw

$2.99

Small Drink

$2.39

Large Drink

$2.99Out of stock

Single Shroom

$4.99

Single Piece of Fried Chicken

$4.99

A single piece of 4oz fried chicken breast.

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.

Extra Sauce

Juice Box

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The maximum amount we allow for online orders is $100. If you would like to place a large order please contact

Website

Location

1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
BoxCar Betty's image
BoxCar Betty's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kanela Breakfast Club - Wicker Park
orange star4.0 • 910
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Goddess and Grocer - Bucktown
orange starNo Reviews
1649 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
orange star4.7 • 239
1912 N Western Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
orange starNo Reviews
2540 W. Armitage Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
The Budlong Hot Chicken - Lincoln Park
orange star4.6 • 2,755
1008 W Armitage Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Split-Rail
orange star5.0 • 430
2500 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Craft Pizza
orange star4.8 • 4,846
1252 North Damen Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Smoke Daddy Wicker Park
orange star4.6 • 4,481
1804 W Division St Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
orange star4.7 • 2,722
1238 n Milwaukee ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.1 • 2,637
1482 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Cheesie's Pub & Grub - Milwaukee
orange star4.4 • 2,374
1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE CHICAGO, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
TAXIM
orange star4.4 • 2,055
1558 N Milwaukee Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Portage Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston