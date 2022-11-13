Chicken
Sandwiches
Boxcar Betty's - North Charleston
1,283 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
7800 Rivers Ave, Suite 1090, North Charleston, SC 29406
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe - Goose Creek Location
No Reviews
214 St. James Avenue Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurant
Stoner's Pizza Joint - North Charleston
No Reviews
7001 Dorchester Road N. Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurant
Steel City Pizza - North Charleston - 8600 Dorchester Road
No Reviews
8600 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurant
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road - 9800 Dorchester Road
No Reviews
9800 Dorchester Road Summerville, SC 29485
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant