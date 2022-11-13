Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches

Boxcar Betty's - North Charleston

1,283 Reviews

$$

7800 Rivers Ave

Suite 1090

North Charleston, SC 29406

Popular Items

French Fries
Boxcar
Chicken Tenders

Menu

Boxcar

$9.89

$9.89

The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.

Chicken Not So Waffle

$9.89

The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.89

Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.

Build Your Own

What's the best chicken sandwich in the world? The one you create!

Double Smash Burger

$8.89

Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.

Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Pickled Green Tomatoes and Diced Shallots. Choice of dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

4 tenders with choice of 2 sauces.

Kids Tender

$6.59

3 tenders with a sauce. Comes with a juice box and fruit cup.

Kid Burger

$6.99

Single patty smashed burger with American cheese, Ketchup and Mustard. Served with juice box and fruit cup.

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

$3.29

Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.

Fried Pickles with Ranch

$4.99

House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes with Spicy Mayo

$4.49

House Made Pickled Green Tomatoes Fried with a side of Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.

Slaw

$2.99

Small Drink

$2.39

Large Drink

$2.99

Macarons

Single Shroom

$4.99

Single Piece of Fried Chicken

$4.99

A single piece of 4oz fried chicken breast.

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.

Extra Sauce

Juice Box

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

7800 Rivers Ave, Suite 1090, North Charleston, SC 29406

Directions

Boxcar Betty's image
Boxcar Betty's image

