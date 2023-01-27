Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boxcar Burgers - Frederick

review star

No reviews yet

503 North East Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Order Again

Popular Items

Frederick County Burger
Large French Fries
Boxcar Burger

To Share

Capital City Mambo Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy brussel sprouts tossed in tangy mambo sauce, topped with candied pecans.

Cheese Fries

$7.50

A large order of fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, and green onions.

Rodeo Fries

$9.00

Our cheese fries with shredded bacon and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.

Crispy Chicken Tenders (3 Piece)

$8.00

3 Crispy chicken tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)

$12.00

6 Crispy chicken tenders

Small French Fries

$3.50

Large French Fries

$4.50

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Local Chili

$6.00

A bowl of house made chili from locally sourced beef. Served with sour cream, shredded cheddar and green onions.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Every Day I'm Brusselin'

$9.00

Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed with bacon, shaved Parmesan, and finished with a balsamic reduction.

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger

$7.00

A smaller sized local burger served with a handful of fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

A classic grilled cheese served with a handful of fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

2 crispy chicken tenders served with a handful of fries

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.00

A locally sourced all beef Roseda hot dog with a handful of fries

Classics

Local Dog

$4.00

A Maryland made all beef hot dog from Roseda Farm

Frederick County Burger

$10.50

A 1/3 pound locally sourced hamburger served with the toppings of your choice.

Boxcar Burger

$10.50

A 1/3 pound locally sourced hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled beets, and Boxcar sauce.

Impossible Burger

$12.00

The best plant based burger on the planet served with the toppings of your choice

Build Your Own Bird

$10.50

Specialty Burgers

The Raymond

$12.00

A 1/3 pound locally sourced hamburger topped with smoked bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and Sweet Baby Ray's

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken sandwich topped with an Asian slaw, sriracha mayo, and sweeet chili sauce

The Patagonian

$14.00

A locally sourced burger served on toasted sourdough with avocado, bacon, fried egg, mayo, and havarti cheese.

Kind of a Big Dill

$11.50

Our burger topped with fried dill pickles, havarti, lettuce, tomato, and a tangy citrus dill.

The Poppin' Jalapeno

$12.50

Burger topped with crispy onion straws, bacon, chipotle ranch, and a house made cheddar jalapeno spread

Can You Digg It

$11.00

The Tommy Burger

$12.50

An island inspired delight. A locally sourced ⅓ pound burger patty topped with pepper jack, grilled pineapple, fried jalapeno slices, and TKO sauce.

Water

Open Water

$2.75

Bottled water in an aluminum bottle

Boylan's Soda

Cane Cola

$2.75

Glass bottles of craft soda

Diet Cola

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Raspberry Seltzer

$2.75

Grape Soda

$2.75

Creme Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Birch Beer

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Black Cherry

$2.75

Lemon Seltzer

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

A&W Rootbeer

$1.50

Can Soda

Royal Crown (RC)

$1.50

Diet Rite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Zero

$1.50

Lemon Polar Seltzer

$1.50

Black Cherry Polar Seltzer

$1.50Out of stock

Grapefriut Polar Seltzer

$1.50

7UP

$1.50

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.50

Sunkist Orange

$1.50

Dr Pepper

Cans of Beer

Duckpin Pale Ale

$5.00

Skipjack Lager

$5.00

Zadies Lager

$5.00

GOAT IPA

$5.00

Divine Hoppy IPA

$5.00

Black Wing Schawrzbier

$5.00

Chesepeake Cider

$5.00

Hudson North Ski Trip

$5.00

Cold Pro Tangerine Gose

$5.00

6 Packs TO GO ONLY

Duckpin 6 pk

$13.00

Divine IPA 6 pk

$13.00

Skipjack Lager 6 pk

$13.00

Cold Pro Tangerine Gose 6 pk

$13.00

Zadies Lager 6 pk

$13.00

Black Wing Scharzbier 6 pk

$13.00

Hudson North Ski Trip Cider 6 pk

$15.00

Chesapeake Cider 6 pk

$14.00

Goat IPA 6 pk

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Locally sourced burgers served in a fun casual environment.

503 North East Street, Frederick, MD 21701

