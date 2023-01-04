Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boxcar Hippie Underground Burrito Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1190 16th Street Southwest

Rochester, MN 55902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cerveza For the Kitchen

thank you for your continued support for local restaurants! show your thanks for our hard-working staff with a beer for the kitchen-- which they will enjoy AFTER business hours :)
CFK!!!

CFK!!!

$8.00

thank you for your continued support for local restaurants! show your thanks for our hard-working staff with a beer for the kitchen-- which they will enjoy AFTER business hours :)

Burritos & Bowls

all served w/ cilantro bitchin' lime rice, hippie pico, roasted corn, oregano pinto beans, & jack + cheddar cheese (vegan cheese mix on request)
Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

***Always packaged for takeaway!*** all served w/ cilantro bitchin' lime rice, hippie pico, roasted corn, oregano pinto beans, & jack + cheddar cheese (vegan cheese mix on request)

Bowl

Bowl

$11.00

***Always packaged for takeaway!*** all served w/ cilantro bitchin' lime rice or lettuce, hippie pico, roasted corn, oregano pinto beans, & jack + cheddar cheese (vegan cheese mix on request)

Sides & Stuff

My Dog Ate My Stash, Man

$5.00

Piqueño (AKA small) bean and cheese burrito with hippie pico. When you're down to your last pinch and you need your fix. (No modifications... sorry.)

Beef Fried Rice

$5.00Out of stock

sautéed chopped chipotle mezcal beef, cilantro lime rice, charred onions, poblano peppers, and lime, Samsa'House smoked jalapeño sauce served on the side. **Made on the same equipment that comes into contact with gluten**

Cilantro Rice w/ Pico De Gallo (V) (GF)

Cilantro Rice w/ Pico De Gallo (V) (GF)

$4.00

Cilantro and lime rice topped with pico de galllo

Pinto Beans (*V) (GF)

Pinto Beans (*V) (GF)

$4.00

Jack & cheddar cheese blend (vegan upon request), pico de gallo

Flour Tortilla Chips w/ Salsas & Guacamole (V)

$13.00

Cut and fried in-house tortilla chips, salsa roja, salsa verde, guac, pico

Flour Tortilla Chips (V)

Flour Tortilla Chips (V)

$5.00

House-made flour tortilla chips

Organic Sour Cream (GF)

$0.50

*LOCAL ALERT* Sour cream from local farm Kapper's Big Red Barn!

Maui Waui Spicy Mayo (V) (GF)

$1.00

Vegan mayo, chipotle, lime, avocado, salsa verde, salsa roja. It'll have you thinking... "How's my driving?" "... I think we're parked, man!"

Peruvian Huancaina - Spicy Cheese Sauce

$1.00

"spicy cheese sauce" aji amarillo paste (aka Peruvian chili), canola oil, evaporated milk, crackers, queso fresco, salt. This is the real deal.

Salsa Roja (V) (GF)

$0.75

Side of salsa roja (red)

Salsa Verde (V) (GF)

$0.75

Side of salsa verde (green)

Spiced Guacamole (V) (GF)

$4.00

House-made, avocados, onion, cilantro, lime, jalapeño, tomato, poblano peppers. Rock out with your guac out!

Sam'sa House Smokey Jalapeno (V)(GF)

$1.50

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

Self-serve in the cooler!

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Self-serve in the cooler!

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Self-serve in the cooler!

Jarritos Lime

$4.00

Self-serve in the cooler!

Merch

Beanies, Dude

$20.00

Best Joint in Town (Orange)

$25.00

Packed & Rolled (Red-3/4 sleeve)

$25.00

Peace, Love, Burritos (Yellow)

$20.00

Rollin' With My Homies (Navy)

$25.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$9.95

Sam'sa House Hot Sauce

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Boxcar Hippie is an East LA style burrito bar located right next door to Hot Chip Burger Bar. Burritos that don’t suck and local, fresh ingredients make these bomb.

Website

Location

1190 16th Street Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW
orange starNo Reviews
1155 16th Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
orange star4.1 • 436
1517 16th St SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Hot Chip Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1190 16th St SW #600 Rochester, MN, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Newt's South
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
The Workshop Food Hall and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1232 3rd Ave. SE Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Five West
orange star4.5 • 1,521
1991 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Smoak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,008
2291 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED - Foodtruck
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave. S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston