Southern
American
Boxcar on Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
104 N. Main Street, Berlin, MD 21811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frog Bar and Grill - 221 Wicomico Street
No Reviews
221 Wicomico Street Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant