Southern
American

Boxcar on Main

review star

No reviews yet

104 N. Main Street

Berlin, MD 21811

Starter

Brie Cheese

$16.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fried Green Tomato

$16.00

Pork Belly

$14.00

Roasted Oysters

$16.00Out of stock

CRABBY PRETZEL

$16.00

SALMON BELLY

$16.00

Ratatoille

$12.00

Soup

French Onion

$10.00

Soup O Day

$8.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Caprese

$13.00

KALE SALAD

$12.00

Sammies

Boxcar Burger

$13.00

Jackass Burger

$24.00

Malery

$16.00

TJ Dawg

$14.00

Veggie Piadina

$14.00

WoYo BGC

$17.00

WEDNESDAY BURGER

$11.00

Wednesday Jackass

$22.00

Entrees

Bronzino

$37.00Out of stock

Fresh Fish

$30.00Out of stock

Kauaian Salmon

$27.00

Ribeye

$39.00

Seafood Risotto

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Crab Cakes

$33.00

Filet

$32.00

Buffet

$35.00

Fall Havest Lasagna

$18.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

A LA MOOOOOODDDEEEE

$3.00

Tres Leches

$11.00

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog

$11.00

Kids Pork Sammie

$11.00

Kids Burger

$11.00

Kids Tenders

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Sides

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Brussels

$3.75

Side Fries

$3.75

Side Garlic Kale

$3.75

Side Grits

$3.75

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.75

Side Pan Fried Green Beans

$3.75

Side Roasted Potatoes

$3.75

Side Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.75

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Kale Salad

$4.50

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Ceasar Dressing

$1.25

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Brunch

Boxcar Chesapeake

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Main Street French Toast

$14.00

8 oz Steak & Eggs 8 oz

$32.00

Veggie Quiche

$13.00

Famous Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Veggie Frittata

$13.00

Seafood Risotto

$28.00

Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Boxcar Burger

$15.00

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

KIDS WAFFLE

$11.00

KIDS FRUIT CUP

$11.00

KIDS 2 EGGS AND BACON

$11.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.50

Lunch

BDGC

$15.00

Spicy Salmon Salad

$13.00

Mad Dawg

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Burger

$15.00

Bahn Mi

$16.00

HAPPY HOUR

$5 Well Drink

$5.00

$7 Mule

$7.00

1/2 ORDER DEVILISH EGGS

$6.00

BRUSCHETTA

$6.00

CALI BURGER

$8.00

HH Crab Cake

$14.00

HH Burley

$6.00

HH Burley Seltzer

$7.00

HH Burnish

$6.00

HH Cabernet

$6.00

HH Chardonnay

$6.00

HH Flying Dog

$6.00

HH Mead

$10.00

HH RAR

$6.00

SLIDERS BRISKET

$13.00

SLIDERS CHICKEN

$13.00

SLIDERS PORK

$13.00

NA Bevs

AGUA PANNA 1 LTR

$6.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Brisk Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Coco

$5.25

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Main Street Root Beer BTL

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Prickly Pear

$6.00

SAN PEL 1 LTR

$6.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Spicy Melon

$6.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Mockkiwi

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Wine

Far Niente Chard BTL

$80.00

Glazebrook Sauv BTL

$42.00

Glazebrook Sauv GLS

$10.00

Grand Cassagne Rose BTL

$34.00

Grand Cassagne Rose GLS

$9.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

J.Lohr Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Jayson Chard BTL

$75.00

La Crema Chard BTL

$42.00

La Crema Chard GLS

$11.00

Acacia Chard BTL

$48.00

Acacia Chard GLS

$13.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$48.00

St. Clair Sauv BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Talbott Logan Chard BTL

$55.00

New Age Rose GLS

$9.00

New Age Rose BTL

$34.00

7$ Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Whispering Rose Gls

$9.00

Whispering Angel Btl

$34.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio Gls

$9.00

Whitehaven Marlborough Sauv Blanc Gls

$11.00

Tomacello Pineapple Moscato Gls

$8.00

Whitehave

$48.00

Altitude Chard

$8.00

Bacon Blend BTL

$38.00

Bacon Blend GLS

$10.00

Simi Cab BTL

$46.00

Cakebread Cab BTL

$110.00

Davis Bynum Pinot BTL

$65.00

Decoy Pinot BTL

$48.00

Decoy GLS

$12.00

Duckhorn Cab BTL

$125.00

Simi Cab GLS

$12.00

Terrazas Malbec BTL

$34.00

Terrazas Malbec GLS

$9.00

Goldeneye Pinot BTL

$85.00

Chateau Cab Btl

$34.00

Chateau Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Backhouse Merlot BTL

$30.00

Backhouse Merlot GLS

$8.00

J. Lohr Tower Road BTL

$48.00

Decoy Merlot BTL

$55.00

Au Contraire Pinot BTL

$70.00

Axel Cab BTL

$50.00

Louis Martini Cab BTL

$60.00

Palermo Cab BTL

$84.00

The Prisoner BTL

$65.00

Willamette Whole Cluster BTL

$48.00

Au Contraire Pinot BTL

$70.00Out of stock

Simi Btl

$46.00

Altitude Cab Sauv

$8.00

Fazzio Malbic

$9.00

St. Hilare GLS

$7.50

St. Hilare BTL

$34.00

Riondo Prosecco GLS

$7.50

Riondo Prosecco BTL

$34.00

Amelia Cremant Rose BTL

$42.00

Chandon Brut BTL

$52.00

Veuve Cliquot BTL

$120.00

Amelia Rose GLS

$12.00Out of stock

St. Michelle Riesling GLS

$8.00

St. Michelle Riesling BTL

$31.00

Tomasello Moscato GLS

$8.00

Tomasello Moscato BTL

$31.00

Grand Barossa GLS

$10.00

Grand Barossa BTL

$36.00

Taylor Port

$12.00

Merch

Neck Gaiter Teal

$20.00

Neck Gaiter Mahi

$20.00

Metal Tumbler Cup

$25.00

Visor Aqua Camo

$22.00

Visor Black

$22.00

Visor Navy

$22.00

Visor Yellow

$22.00

Short Sleeve Tee

$24.00

Long Sleeve Performance Tee

$30.00

Seafoam Coffee Mug

$12.00

Plum Coffee Mug

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

104 N. Main Street, Berlin, MD 21811

Directions

Gallery
Boxcar on Main image

