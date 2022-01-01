Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boxcar Tavern 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 www.boxcardc.com

531 Reviews

$$

224 7th St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER
TURKEY CLUB
BOXCAR SALAD

Soups & Salads

BOXCAR SALAD

BOXCAR SALAD

$13.00

Arugula, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta, apple cider vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine hearts, parmesan, crostini, caesar dressing

CAPRICE BUFFALO MOZZARELLA

$14.00

Marinated portobello, tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$8.00

Chicken, corn tortilla, peppers, onions, cilantro

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, boiled eggs, haricot vert, bacon

HOUSE CHILI

HOUSE CHILI

$8.00

Sour cream, cheddar, onion, tortilla chips

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onions

Appetizers

CHICKEN POTSTICKERS

CHICKEN POTSTICKERS

$14.00

Fried, sweet chili sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

French fries, honey mustard

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

Cocktail sauce

MAINE MUSSELS

MAINE MUSSELS

$15.00

White wine sauce, garlic, herbs, tomato, baguette

NACHOS

NACHOS

$12.00

Cheddar, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno, guacamole, add Pulled Pork or Chicken $6, Shrimp $8 Steak $9

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

White truffle, aged parmesan, horseradish chantilly

WINGS

WINGS

$13.00

Buffalo, mumbo, BBQ, sweet thai chili, naked carrots, celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Crumbled Bacon, Balsamic Glaze

Tacos

Cabbage slaw, Pico, Mango Salsa, Avocado, Siracha Aioli
CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

Cabbage slaw, pico, mango salsa, avocado, siracha aioli

MAHI TACOS

MAHI TACOS

$15.00

Cabbage slaw, pico, mango salsa, avocado, siracha aioli

TEQUILA SHRIMP TACOS

TEQUILA SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

Cabbage slaw, pico, mango salsa, avocado, siracha aioli

Burgers

All Burgers come with Fresh Cut Potato Chips add Fries or Salad $3
CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Blue Cheese, Swiss or Cheddar Add Bacon $2

CHILI BURGER

CHILI BURGER

$15.00

Chili, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, onion

BLUES BURGER

BLUES BURGER

$15.00

Bourbon bacon jam, blue cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, potato bun

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Hummus, Sundried Tomato Basil Pesto, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches come with Fresh Cut Potato Chips add Fries or Salad $3
Big Ole Fish - Grilled or Fried

Big Ole Fish - Grilled or Fried

$14.00

Chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions on potato bun

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Herbs, pesto, provolone, arugula, lemon aioli, potato bun

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$15.00

Provolone, caramelized onion, horseradish chantilly, hoagie roll

PULLED PORK CUBAN SANDWICH

PULLED PORK CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.00

Ham, pickles swiss cheese, yellow mustard, cuban bread

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

Citrus slaw, bbq sauce, potato bun

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$14.00

Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise

Entrees

AIRLINE CHICKEN BREAST

AIRLINE CHICKEN BREAST

$23.00

Rosemary, baby vegetables, mashed potato

ATLANTIC SALMON

$22.00

Coconut basmati rice, spinach, vegetables, lemon caper butter

BRONZINI

$30.00

Pan seared, lemon caper butter, coconut basmati rice, vegetables

CHICKEN KABOBS

$21.00

Eggplant, bell peppers, onions, moroccan relish, basmati pilaf

CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO

CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO

$22.00

Chicken breast, penne, alfredo sauce, garlic toast

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

Fried beer battered cod fillets, french fries, tartar

MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

Cavatapi penne pasta, parmigiana reggiano, creamy gouda

NEW YORK STRIP

NEW YORK STRIP

$30.00

Mushroom ragout, baby vegetables, mashed potatoes

SEAFOOD PENNE ALFREDO

SEAFOOD PENNE ALFREDO

$32.00

Shrimp, salmon, mussels, garlic toast

Desserts

Berry Cobbler

Berry Cobbler

$9.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Berry Compote

Chocolate Bread Pudding

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

Butter Scotch

Sides

S-Caesar Salad

$8.00

S-French Fries

$6.00

S-Grilled Baby Vegetables

$6.00

S-House Salad

$8.00

S-Mashed Potato

$7.00

S-Wilted Spinach

$6.00

Kids

K-Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with Fries

K-French Fries

$6.00

K-Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar cheese on sourdough bread with choice of fries or fruit bowl.

K-Penne Pasta

$7.00

Penne pasta with choice of butter or marinara sauce

K-Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

