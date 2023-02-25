Boxcar 530 S Guadalupe St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Appetizers

Avocado Tempura

$8.00

avocado wedges battered in light tempura, served with crema verde

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

crispy shrimp glazed in a sweet & spicy sauce, served with arugula and chipotle aioli

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

a basket of thick, hand-cut onion rings, beer battered and fried golden, with choice of dipping sauce

Boxcar Quesadilla

$11.00

stuffed with NM Tucumcari Cheddar cheese, black beans, NM Hatch green chile, pico de gallo | add sour cream +$2 | add guacamole +$3 | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10

Chicken Wings

all-natural crispy chicken wings smothered in your choice of classic buffalo, red chile BBQ, mango habanero, teriyaki sesame

Chips & Dips

roasted tomato salsa, queso & fresh guacamole - all made in house! Dips are 3 for $10 / 2 for $9 / 1 for $6

Xtra Basket Chips

$2.00

House-Made Fried Pickles

$8.00

lightly breaded pickle chips, deep fried and served with house-made ranch dressing

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

hand-cut house fries tossed in truffle oil, herbs, and Parmesan cheese

Poppers

$9.00

bacon wrapped and hand-stuffed cheese jalapeños, served with crema verde

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

crispy bacon & Cotija cheese, tossed in a balsalmic glaze

Soups & Salads

Santa Fe-mous Green Chile Beef Stew

beef, carrots, potatoes, in our famous stew, served with a flour tortilla

Chili a la Vegan

organic & vegan: charred eggplant, black beans, green lentils, carrots, tomato, red peppers, roasted poblano, corn, Mexican chocolate, topped with guacamole | Not vegan? Add cheese +$1.49 | add sour cream +$2 | add ground beef +$3

House Salad Large

$9.19

fresh mixed greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and your choice of dressing | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10

Caesar Salad

$9.19

chopped romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and house-made croutons | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10

Classic Cob

$15.19

all-natural chicken, romaine, chopped bacon, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, your choice of dressing

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$15.19

oganic arugula, garlic bread croutons, basil pesto, fresh Mozzarella ovalini and balsamic | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10

Sweetheart Salad

$12.19

mixed greens, fresh strawberries, avocado, citrus segments, goat cheese, strawberry poppyseed vinaigrette | add all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10

House Salad Small

$5.19

Small Caesar

$5.19

Burgers

Bacon, Egg & Cheeseburger

$15.89

all-natural Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg

Black & Blu Burger

$15.89

applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, black pepper aioli

Picante Grande

$15.89

all-natural Angus beef, NM Hatch green chile, shoestring fried onions, pepperjack cheese, sriracha aioli, cajun ranch

Green Chile Burger

$14.89

all-natural Angus beef, NM Hatch green chile, cheddar cheese

Save The Turtles Burger

$13.89

100% vegan patty, avocado, sriracha aioli

Sonoran Burger

$15.89

avocado, jalapeños, pepperjack & cotija cheese, cilantro crema verde

R.I.P. Burger

$15.89

one hand-stuffed jalapeño popper, one onion ring, guacamole, cheddar cheese

BYOB Burger

Sandwiches

The Santa Fe

$14.89

all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, NM Hatch green chile, shoestring onion rings, pepperjack cheese, sriracha aioli, cajun ranch, lettuce, tomato

Steak Caesar Wrap

$16.89

NM beef tips, fresh romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.09

all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, fresh romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing

Carboni Club

$14.89

all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, black pepper aioli, house-made bacon gravy

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.89

all-natural grilled or fried chicken breast, tossed in our classic buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing, on a brioche bun

Omaha Reuben

$16.89

Guinness corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, served on Jewish Rye

El Cubano

$14.89

mojo brined, slow smoked Kyzer pork and sweet honey ham, Swiss cheese, picles, coleslaw, dijon aioli, pressed on a brioche bun

Entrees

Boxcar Mac & Cheese

$15.89

crispy bacon, chicken breast, spinach, NM Hatch green chile, roasted red peppers, smothered in NM Tucumcari cheddar sauce, under a panko crust

Chicken & Waffles

$15.89

fried all-natural chicken , Belgian waffles, red chile butter and pure maple syrup

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.29

fried all-natural chicken served with your choice of dipping sauce & side

Fish & Chips

$15.29

beer-battered cod, coleslaw, hand-cut french fries, served with Chef's tartar sauce

Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$9.89

NM Hatch green chile, cavatappi pasta, smothered in NM Tucumcari cheddar & mozzarella, under a panko crust | add bacon +$3 | all-natural chicken +$6 | add NM beef tips or Black Tiger Shrimp +$10

New York Strip

$27.89

12oz USDA Choice New York Strip, served on a bed of mashed potatoes and gravy, topped with seasonal vegetables

Sauteed Lemon Chicken

$16.29

all-natural chicken breast, mashed potatoes, charred broccolini, lemon caper sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$16.89

Black Tiger shrimp, creamy parmesan grits, cajun tomato salsa

Shrimp & Veggie Stir Fry

$17.89Out of stock

Black Tiger shrimp, rice noodles, soy glaze, sauteed broccolini, peppers, and snow peas

Tacos

1x Taco

$4.89

2x Tacos

$9.78

3x Tacos

$14.67

4x Tacos

$19.56

Taco Special

$12.89

Sides

Extra Tortilla Chips Basket

$1.50

another basket of our house-made tortilla chips to accompany those yummy dips you also got!!

Side Belgian Waffle (1x)

$3.50

a single Belgian waffle toasted for your enjoyment

Side of 1x Egg

$1.50

solo egg cooked to your liking

Side of 2x Eggs

$4.00

two eggs cooked to your liking

Side of 3x Bacon

$3.00

three pieces of toasted bacon

Side of Avocado

$3.00

half an avocado thinly sliced

Side of Bread

$1.50

toast! simple as that

Side of Broccolini

$4.00

Side of Carrots

$2.00

a couple sticks of JUST carrots

Side of Celery

$2.00

a couple sticks of JUST celery

Side of Celery & Carrots

$2.00

a couple sticks of both celery & carrots

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

you know the drill here, just a side of our house-cut french fries, fried golden brown

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.50

an extra portion of goat cheese

Side of Gravy

$0.79

a small side of house-made bacon gravy

Side of Green Chile (not sauce)

choice between a SM or LG portion of green chile (chopped chiles, not a sauce)

Side of Guacamole

choice between a SM or LG portion of our house-made guacamole

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

a side portion of griddle fried hash browns

Side of Jalapeño

$1.00

small portion of freshly chopped jalapeño

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

a cup of our house-prepared mashed potatoes

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

smaller than the appetizer basket option, but equal in deliciousness! a side portion of our hand-cut onion rings, beer battered and fried golden

Side of Pickles

$1.00

just a couple extra pickles!

Side of Queso

choice between a SM or LG portion of house-made queso sauce

Side of Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Side of Slaw

$4.00

house-made traditional slaw

Side of Sour Cream

choice between a SM or LG portion of sour cream

Side of Steak

$10.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

as the name reads! a side of tater tots!

Side of Truffle Fries

$4.00

smaller than the appetizer basket option, but equal in deliciousness! a side portion of our house-cut french fries, tossed in truffle oil, herbs and parmesan cheese

Side of Waffle Fries

$4.00

a side portion of our sweet potato waffle fry

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Tortilla

$1.50

a single warmed-up flour tortilla

Dressings

1000 Island

Bacon Gravy

Black Pepper Aioli

Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Dressing

Citrus Vinaigrette

Classic Buffalo

Crema Verde

Dijon Aioli

Green Chile Sauce

Honey Mustard

Horseradish

Mango Habanero

Maple Syrup

Mayo

Pico de Gallo

Ranch

Red Chile BBQ

Red Chile Sauce

Regular BBQ

Salsa

Spicy Ranch

Sriracha Aioli

Strawberry Poppy Vinaigrette

Tartar Sauce

Teriyaki Sesame

Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Creme Brulle

$8.00

Mango Cheesecake

$8.00

Horchata Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.39

Diet Coke

$3.39

Sprite

$3.39

Dr. Pepper

$3.39

Club Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.39

Ginger Ale

$3.39

Ginger Beer

$4.49

Zia Rootbeer

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Milk

$3.39

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.39

Iced Tea

$3.39

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.39Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Pellegrino

$5.29

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Hot Apple CIder

$2.89

Coffee

$3.89

Merchandise

Clothing

Button up Silver Rose

$40.00

Button up Gold Rose

$40.00

Weed flannel.

$65.00

Button up white/silver

$40.00

Button up Black/shadow

$40.00

Black/Red Jersey

$30.00

Button Up - Black/Kors

$40.00

Button Up - Red/White Spot

$40.00

Button Up - Black Shadow

$40.00

Button Up - Black/White

$40.00

Button Up - Black/Yellow

$40.00

Button Up - Blue Paisley Print

$40.00

Button Up - Blue Checkered

$40.00

Button Up - Blue Honeycomb

$40.00

Button Up - Blue NM

$40.00

Button Up - Blue Print

$40.00

Button Up - Brown Paisley Print

$40.00

Button Up - Brown/White Paisley Print

$40.00

Button Up - Orange/Blue Print

$40.00

Button Up - Pink/Yellow Paisley

$40.00

Button Up - Purple/Teal

$40.00

Button Up - Red Rose

$40.00

Button Up - White Metallic Print

$40.00

Button Up - White/Flower

$40.00

Button Up - White/Martini

$40.00

Button Up - White/Teal Flower

$40.00

Button Up - Orange Paisley

$40.00

Christmas Sweater Lit

$40.00

Christmas Sweater Snoopy

$40.00

Red/Black Vest

$40.00

SS Button Up - Blue/Beer

$35.00

SS Button Up - Blue/Flower

$35.00

SS Button Up - Pink Spotted

$35.00

Tan Sweater Jacket

$45.00

White/Black Sweater

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
From pancakes, skillets and burritos to burgers, wings and tacos, see what we’re serving up. Come in and enjoy!

Location

530 S Guadalupe St, Suite B, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

