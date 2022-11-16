Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Boxcar40

56 Reviews

$$

7456 Gumboro Rd

Pittsville, MD 21850

THANKSGIVING PACKAGE - PICKUP WINDOW IS WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24 10:00-6:00!

These meals are fully cooked and cooled, and all you have to do is simply heat & serve!

Thanksgiving for 2

$50.00

Thanksgiving for 4

$90.00

Thanksgiving for 6

$135.00

Thanksgiving for 8

$180.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7456 Gumboro Rd, Pittsville, MD 21850

