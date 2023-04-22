Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boxcar Barbeque - Cantina 1811 W State of Franklin Rd #3

review star

No reviews yet

1811 W State of Franklin Rd #3

Johnson City, TN 37604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Starters

Dirty Fries

$12.00

crinkle fries, smoked pork verde, taqueria pickles, cilantro, cotija cheese

Chips n Salsa

Chips n Guac

$7.00

Chips n Brisket Queso

$12.00

Chips and smoked brisket queso

Chips and Texas Caviar

$8.00

Chips with our homemade Texas caviar Caviar- black eyed peas, red onion, tomato, poblano peppers, black beans, jalapeño, cilantro

Proteins

Brisket

$14.00+

Turkey

$10.00+

Pulled Pork

$9.00+

Salmon

$8.00

Rotating Sausage

$8.00+

Ribs

$18.00+

Pork Chop

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Meat and bun

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smash Burger

$11.00

Two patty burger with, pickles, onions, American cheese, kitchen sauce

Train Wreck

$16.00

Brisket, Collard Greens, Pit Beans, Kitchen Sauce

The Conductor

$18.00

Brisket Pulled Pork and sausage.

Tacos

Brisket tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Pickled red onions, lime caviar, cilantro, and cotija cheese and tomatillo salsa

Pulled Pork tacos

$10.00

Pickled red onions, lime caviar, cilantro, and cotija cheese and tomatillo salsa

Texas caviar Taco

$8.00Out of stock

Pickled red onions, lime caviar, cilantro, and cotija cheese and tomatillo salsa plus our texas caviar

Salad

smoked sweet potato's, dried cherry's, smoked pumpkin seeds, feta, apple cider vinaigrette, add turkey or salmon.

Caboose

$10.00

Sides

Pit Beans

$3.00+

Collard Greens

$4.00+

Street Corn

$6.00

on the cob, cilantro, lime, cotija cheese, paprika

Corn Bread

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Plantains

$4.00+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Rotating Cobbler

$6.00

Churro + Ice Cream

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mr Pibb

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Cocktails

Mezcal Marg

Strawberry n Basil Marg

El Pepino

Specials

Taco Special

$9.00

Chopped brisket sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Bone In Pork Chop

$15.00Out of stock

Whole Wings

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Barbeque and Bar

Location

1811 W State of Franklin Rd #3, Johnson City, TN 37604

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burg'r & Barrel
orange starNo Reviews
330 Cherry St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Watauga Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 106
142 West Market Street Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
JOHNSON CITY Mid City Grill - 106 s commerce st
orange starNo Reviews
106 s commerce st Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
202 E Main Street Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
The Main Street Pizza Company - Johnson City
orange starNo Reviews
300 East Main Street Johnson City, TN 37601
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's Gaming Pub - Traditional Irish Pub & Tabletop Gaming Store
orange starNo Reviews
308 East Main Street Johnson City, TN 37601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johnson City

Beef 'O' Brady's - Gray TN (Johnson City)
orange star4.4 • 764
2913 Boones Creek Road Johnson City, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 709
4704 N Roan St JOHNSON CITY, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Buc Deli Drive Thru
orange star4.5 • 317
1018 W Market St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Petite Sweets
orange star4.8 • 233
2726 E Oakland Ave suite 103 Johnson City, TN 37601
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St #300 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johnson City
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston