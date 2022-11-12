Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boxcar Pizza

2701 NE Sandy Blvd

Portland, OR 97232

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Drumsticks
Bianca
Mock Gobbler

Starters

Bacon Jalapeno Cheesy Bread

Bacon Jalapeno Cheesy Bread

$15.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ricotta, Sliced Garlic, Jalapeno, Bacon. Comes with Ranch and Red Sauce. 100% vegan. Can be prpared on a gluten free crust, but bacon is not gluten free.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$14.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Sliced Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Italian Seasoning. Comes with Ranch and Red Sauce. 100% vegan. Can be prepared Gluten Free.

8x10 Inch Pizzas

Bianca

Bianca

$16.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Sausage, Sliced Garlic, Fresh Basil, Grated Parmesan, Sea Salt, Red Pepper Flakes. 100% vegan. Can be prepared Gluten Free.

Cheeseburger Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarealla, Cheddar, Beef, Red Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce. 100% vegan. Can be prepared Gluten Free.

Steaky Breaky Heart

Steaky Breaky Heart

$16.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Steak, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro Lime Aioli. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but steak is not gluten free.

Four Minute Mile

Four Minute Mile

$16.00

Mozzarella, Black Olive, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Red Chili Flake. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but pepperoni is not gluten free.

Jimmy Pesto

Jimmy Pesto

$16.00

Mozzarela, Cheddar, Pesto, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Hot Honey Drizzle. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but pepperoni is not gluten free.

Strings of Nashville

Strings of Nashville

$17.00

Mozzarella, Nashville Fried Chicken, Pickles, Ranch Drizzle. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but chicken is not gluten free.

Map Change

Map Change

$17.00

Mozzarella, Buffalo Fried Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but chicken is not gluten free.

A Praise Chorus

A Praise Chorus

$16.00

Mozzarella, Mama Lil's Peppers, Sausage, Red Sauce. 100% vegan. Can be prepared gluten free.

Viktor Vaughn

Viktor Vaughn

$16.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Kale, Red Onion, Ricotta, Mama Lil's Peppers, Pesto. 100% vegan. Can be prepared gluten free.

Unfamiliar Sun

Unfamiliar Sun

$16.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but pepperoni is not gluten free.

Head On Collision

Head On Collision

$16.00

Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but pepperoni is not gluten free.

Bacon Damn Sure

Bacon Damn Sure

$16.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Jalapenos, Bacon, Beef, Red Onions, Ranch and BBQ Drizzle. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but bacon is not gluten free.

Ape Dos Mil

Ape Dos Mil

$15.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grated Parmesan, Fresh Basil. 100% vegan. Can be prepared gluten free.

Mock Gobbler

Mock Gobbler

$16.00

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Turkey, Rosemary Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy Drizzle. 100% vegan. Can be prepared on a gluten free crust but turkey, stuffing, and gravy are not gluten free.

Salads

Large Kale Caesar

Large Kale Caesar

$11.00

Dressed Kale, House Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Crack Pepper. 100% vegan.

Small Kale Caesar

Small Kale Caesar

$8.00

Dressed Kale, House Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Crack Pepper. 100% vegan.

Wings

6 Drumsticks

$13.00

6 Vegan Drumsticks.

Dessert

Slice of Dream Cake

Slice of Dream Cake

$8.50

Rotating seasonal flavor. 100% Vegan.

Raven Corps Rice Crispy Treat

Raven Corps Rice Crispy Treat

$5.50

Original or rotating monthly flavor. Sales go to benefit local non-profit The Raven Corp's

Sauce Sides

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

Alcohol

Can of Narragansett

Can of Narragansett

$3.00Out of stock

The beer from JAWS!

Can of Zoiglhaus Pilsner

Can of Zoiglhaus Pilsner

$3.50

A German-style Pilsner brewed in Portland, OR

Can of Buoy IPA

Can of Buoy IPA

$4.00

Full of flavor, this NW IPA is proof that you can go big without the bitter bite. No hop shock here. Well-balanced and lovingly dry-hopped with Meridian and Crystal hops for a rich, citrusy finish. Beer with a backbone – born from a place where a little heavy weather never hurt anyone.

San Juan Hard Seltzer- Huckleberry

San Juan Hard Seltzer- Huckleberry

$3.50

Gluten Free Crisp Seltzer

N/A Beverages

12 oz Mexican Coke

12 oz Mexican Coke

$3.00
Jones or RC Fountain Drink

Jones or RC Fountain Drink

$2.50

Fountain Soda

Wyld CBD Soda

Wyld CBD Soda

$4.00

Must be 21+ to enjoy

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50

Tasty Bubbles

Merchandise

Boxcar Tote Bag

Boxcar Tote Bag

$12.00

Designed by local artist @twin.suns and printed in Portland, OR

Sticker

$2.00

Pizza Pin

$8.00
Boxcar Dog Tee Shirt

Boxcar Dog Tee Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan Detroit style pizza, salad and wings.

Location

2701 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

