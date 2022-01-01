Boxed + Bagged RVA

A map showing the location of Boxed + Bagged RVAView gallery

2611 Roaringbrook Drive

Richmond, VA 23233

Entree Options (Choose 1)

Asian Salad with Teriyaki Chicken

Fiesta Steak Flatbread

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

Peanut Butter & Jelly (Monday)

Dessert Options (Choose 1)

Yogurt Parfait (Mon)

Cookie of the Day (Monday)

Beverage Options (This is an add-on)

Bottled Water (+$1.00) Monday

Organic Milk (+$2.00) Monday

Organic Chocolate Milk (+$2.00) Monday

Morning Snack (This is an add-on)

Cornbread (Monday) +$1.00

Side Items (Choose 1)

Coconut Black Beans

Lay's Potato Chips (Monday)

Pirate's Booty (Monday)

Cucumbers & Carrots (Monday)

Entree Options (Choose 1)

Big Italian Salad

Ham & Cheddar on Ciabatta

Cheese Quesadilla Box

PB & J

Dessert Options (Choose 1)

Yogurt Parfait (Tuesday)

Brownie (Tuesday)

Beverage Options (This is an add-on)

Bottled Water (+$1.00) Tuesday

Organic Milk (+$2.00) Tuesday

Organic Chocolate Milk (+$2.00) Tuesday

Morning Snack (This is an add-on)

Breakfast Bread +$1.00

Side Items (Choose 1)

Tzatziki Pasta Salad

Lay's Potato Chips (Tuesday)

Pirate's Booty (Tuesday)

Cucumbers & Carrots (Tuesday)

Entree Options (Choose 1)

Shrimp Fajita Salad

Club Wrap

Buttered Noodles

Peanut Butter & Jelly (Wednesday)

Dessert Options (Choose 1)

Yogurt Parfait Wednesday

Mini Cupcakes (Wednesday)

Beverage Options (This is an add-on)

Bottled Water (+$1.00) Wednesday

Organic Milk (+$2.00) Wednesday

Organic Chocolate Milk (+$2.00) Wednesday

Morning Snack (This is an add-on)

Muffin of the Day (+$1.00)

Side Items (Choose 1)

Ginger Soy Green Beans

Lay's Potato Chips (Wednesday)

Pirate's Booty (Wednesday)

Cucumbers & Carrots (Wednesday)

Entree Options (Choose 1)

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken & Waffles

Turkey & Swiss on Ciabatta

PB & J

Dessert Options (Choose 1)

Yogurt Parfait (Thursday)

Brownie (Thursday)

Beverage Options (This is an add-on)

Bottled Water (+$1.00) Thursday

Organic Milk (+$2.00) Thursday

Organic Chocolate Milk (+$2.00) Thursday

Morning Snack (This is an add-on)

Goldfish & Pretzels (+$1.00)

Side Items (Choose 1)

Lemon Orzo Salad

Lay's Potato Chips (Thursday)

Pirate's Booty (Thursday)

Cucumbers & Carrots (Thursday)

Father's Day Family Meals

Family Rib Dinner for 4

Family Rib Dinner for 4

$60.00

Not just dad, the whole family is in for a BBQ feast! packed with Coleslaw & Fresh Fruit. Still hungry? There will be plenty of add-ons at checkout!

Family Rib Dinner for 8

Family Rib Dinner for 8

$120.00

Not just dad, the whole family is in for a BBQ feast! packed with Coleslaw & Fresh Fruit. Still hungry? There will be plenty of add-ons at checkout!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 am, 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 am, 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 am, 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 am, 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 am, 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Lunches kids love... no packing required! Lunches can be picked up at your scheduled pick-up location Monday-Friday 7:00am-8:30am or Sunday-Thursday from 2:30pm-4:30pm. Afternoon Delivery is also available.

Location

2611 Roaringbrook Drive, Richmond, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

