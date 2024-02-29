Kolache Krave (UVU)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Located in Utah Valley University Food Court in the Sorenson Center.
Location
800 W University Parkway, Sorenson Student Center Building, Orem, UT 84058
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Orem
No Reviews
545 East University Parkway, #109 Orem, UT 84097
View restaurant
BISMARCK CAFE - OREM - BISMARCK CAFE - OREM
No Reviews
560 E. University Parkway OREM, UT 84059
View restaurant