Restaurant info

Since 1946, the Boxford Community Kitchen has been owned and operated by the Johnson-Merrill Family. Today, we offer a full range of menu items such as breakfast, lunch & dinner including eggs, omelets, pancakes, pizza & calzones, salads, burgers, beef & seafood, pasta, bowls, sandwiches and more. We also offer coffee, muffins, pastries, cakes and cookies! Family-sized and catering meals are also available.