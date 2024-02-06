Boxford Community Kitchen 7 Elm Street
7 Elm Street
Boxford, MA 01921
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Small Chicken Fingers$10.99
- Large Chicken Fingers$13.99
- Small Chicken Wings$12.99
- Large Chicken Wings$18.99
- Small Chicken Nuggets$8.99
- Large Chicken Nuggets$14.99
- Small Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Comes with marinara
- Large Mozzarella Sticks$15.99
Comes with marinara
- Small Broccoli Bites$9.99
- Large Broccoli Bites$15.99
- Small French Fries$5.49
- Large French Fries$6.99
- Small Sweet Potato Fries$6.49
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
- Small Waffle Fries$5.99
- Large Waffle Fries$7.49
- Small Homemade Onion Rings$6.99
- Large Homemade Onion Rings$8.99
- Steamed Broccoli$4.99
- Rice Pilaf$5.99
- Homemade Coleslaw$6.99
- Corn$4.99
- Grilled Veggies$5.99
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$9.99
Comes with bacon, cheddar, & scallion
- Homemade Mashed Potatoes$6.99
- Wayne's Homemade Chili$8.99
Served with cornbread. (Seasonal)
- Soup$6.99
- Chowder$7.99
Salads
- Garden Salad$9.99
- Greek Salad$10.99
Includes feta and red onions - Does not come with any proteins. Please choose salad with desired protein from our salad menu. Any salad can be a Greek salad by adding feta and onion.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.99
- Chicken Finger Salad$16.99
- Chicken Cutlet Salad$16.99
- Steak Tip Salad$22.99
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$22.99
Served over garden salad
- Grilled Salmon Salad$24.99
Salmon over garden salad
- Fresh Tuna Salad$14.99
- Fresh Chicken Salad$14.99
- Fresh Egg Salad$14.99
- Caesar Salad$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.99
- Steak Tip Caesar Salad$22.99
- Chicken Finger Caesar Salad$16.99
- Chicken Cutlet Caesar Salad$16.99
- Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$22.99
- Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$24.99
- Fresh Tuna Salad Caesar Salad$14.99
- Fresh Chicken Salad Caesar Salad$14.99
- Fresh Egg Salad Caesar Salad$14.99
- Susan Salad$14.99
Spring mix, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, almonds, dried cranberries, and goat cheese
- Grilled Chicken Susan Salad$18.99
- Steak Tip Susan Salad$22.99
- Grilled Shrimp Susan Salad$22.99
- Chicken Finger Susan Salad$18.99
- Chicken Cutlet Susan Salad$18.99
- Grilled Salmon Susan Salad$24.99
- Fresh Tuna Salad Susan Salad$16.99
- Fresh Chicken Salad Susan Salad$16.99
- Fresh Egg Salad Susan Salad$16.99
- Combo Salad$20.99
Served with steak tips and grilled chicken
- Cobb Salad$19.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, scallions, hard boiled egg, & blue cheese crumbles. Served with choice of dressing and homemade pita
- Mexican Salad$19.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, jalapenos, black beans, corn, & Cheddar cheese
- Chef Salad$18.99
Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, & choice of tuna, chicken, or egg salad
- Antipasto Salad$18.99
Ham, capicola, mortadella, salami, and provolone cheese
Dinners
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$18.99
- Chicken Finger Dinner$18.99
- Chicken Wing Dinner$18.99
- Steak Tip Dinner$26.99
- Surf & Turf Dinner$29.99
Baked or fried shrimp & steak tips
- Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Dinner$17.99
- Pork Chop Dinner$22.99
Two boneless chops served with two sides
- Half Rack St. Louis Style Ribs Dinner$17.99
- Full Rack St. Louis Style Ribs Dinner$25.99
- Grilled Salmon Dinner$27.99
Served with two sides
- Cajun Blackened Salmon Dinner$27.99
Served with two sides
- Pesto Salmon Dinner$27.99
Served with two sides
- Haddock Dinner$25.99
Baked or fried with two sides
- Shrimp Dinner$25.99
Baked or fried with two sides
- Scallop Dinner$25.99
Baked or fried with two sides
- Fishermans Platter$49.99
Baked or fried haddock, shrimp, & scallops. Served with two sides
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Dinner$16.99
- Hamburger Dinner$17.99
- Cheeseburger Dinner$18.99
- Hot Pastrami Sandwich Dinner$18.99
Pasta Dinners
- Ziti$10.99
Choice of marinara, garlic butter, or butter
- Linguine$10.99
Choice of marinara, garlic butter, or butter
- Meatballs & Pasta$15.99
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$15.99
- Eggplant Parmesan Pasta$15.99
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta$15.99
- Chicken Broccoli Garlic Pasta$15.99
With alfredo or garlic butter
- American Chop Suey$15.99
Served with Ziti
- Chicken Cacciatore$15.99
- Sausage Cacciatore$15.99
- Shrimp Scampi Pasta$18.99
Lemon garlic butter over linguini
- Spicy Creamy Shrimp Pasta$18.99
Pink sauce over linguini
Jax Bowls
- Boxford Bowl$14.99
Mashed potato, chicken fingers, bacon, corn, cheddar, & gravy
- Mexican Bowl$14.99
Rice, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar, grilled onions and peppers, jalapenos, banana peppers served with salsa & sour cream
- Veggie Bowl$10.99
Rice, onions, peppers, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, scallions
- Mac 'n Cheese Bowl$12.99
Homemade mac n cheese
- Shrimp & Veggie Bowl$18.99
Rice, shrimp, onions, peppers, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, scallions
- Greek Bowl$14.99
Rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta, and house dressing
- Teriyaki Bowl$14.99
Rice, grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, scallions
- Buffalo Mac 'n Cheese Bowl$14.99
Mac 'n cheese topped with buffalo chicken fingers
- Big Mac Bowl$16.99
Rice, ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing
Sandwiches/Subs/Wraps
Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$8.99
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$9.99
- Fried Haddock Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$9.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
- Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
- Turkey Sandwich$9.99
- Honey Ham Sandwich$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- Hot Pastrami Sandwich$10.99
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Sandwich$6.99
- Grilled Cheese & Ham Sandwich$7.99
- Reuben Sandwich$11.99
Pastrami, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
- Turkey Rachael Sandwich$11.99
Turkey, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, coleslaw on grilled marble rye
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- French Dip Sandwich$15.99Out of stock
Hot Subs
- Plain Steak Sub$11.99
- Steak & Cheese Sub$12.99
- Steak Bomb Sub$13.99
Peppers, salami, onions, mushrooms, cheese
- Steak & Egg Sub$12.99
- Steak Tip Sub$15.99
- Hamburger Sub$12.99
- Cheeseburger Sub$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Sub$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Bomb Sub$12.99
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese
- Greek Chicken Kabob Sub$12.99
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta and house dressing
- Chicken Finger Sub$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub$12.49
- Meatball Sub$12.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.99
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$12.99
- Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Sub$12.99
- Hot Pastrami Sub$12.99
- Hot Veggie Sub$10.99
Cold Subs
Clubs
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.49
Lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, and buffalo fingers
- Caesar Wrap (No Chicken)$9.99
No chicken
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing
- Steak Tip Caesar Wrap$15.99
- The Pilgrim Wrap$12.99
Grilled turkey, lettuce, cran-mayo sauce, stuffing on a plain wrap
- The Silly Dilly Wrap$11.99
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers & honey mustard on a plain wrap
Burgers & Hotdogs
Pizza & Calzones
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- Small The White Garlic Deluxe Pizza$13.99
Garlic butter sauce, feta cheese, tomato, spinach
- Small The Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Ham, pineapple, cheese with tomato sauce
- Small The Italian Stallion Pizza$14.99
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, and ricotta cheese
- Small Shrimp Scampi Pizza$15.99
Garlic butter sauce, fresh shrimp, tomato, and grated cheese
- Small The Mediterranean Pizza$14.99
Black olives, artichoke hearts, feta, and spinach
- Small The Rodeo Pizza$14.99
Grilled BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, scallions, BBQ sauce
- Small Chicken Parmesan Pizza$14.99
Homemade chicken parmigiana cutlets, grated cheese
- Small The Meat Lovers Pizza$15.99
- Small The Veggie Pizza$13.99
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, mushroom, black olives
- Small The Eggplant Deluxe Pizza$14.99
Homemade eggplant parmigiana, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, ricotta cheese, and grated cheese
- Small Buffalo Finger Pizza$14.99
Tomato sauce, buffalo fingers
- Small Margherita Pizza$14.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and tomato
- Small Arti's Hearty Pizza$14.99
Artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, red onion, garlic, grated cheese
- Small Mac 'n Cheese Pizza$10.99
Homemade mac 'n cheese
- Small Buffalo Alfredo Pizza$14.99
Alfredo sauce, buffalo fingers
- Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$14.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and broccoli
- Large The White Garlic Deluxe Pizza$18.99
Garlic butter sauce, feta cheese, tomato, spinach
- Large The Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Ham, pineapple, cheese with tomato sauce
- Large The Italian Stallion Pizza$19.99
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, and ricotta cheese
- Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza$21.99
Garlic butter sauce, fresh shrimp, tomato, and grated cheese
- Large The Mediterranean Pizza$19.99
Black olives, artichoke hearts, feta, and spinach
- Large The Rodeo Pizza$19.99
Grilled BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, scallions, BBQ sauce
- Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza$19.99
Homemade chicken parmigiana cutlets, grated cheese
- Large The Meat Lovers Pizza$22.99
- Large The Veggie Pizza$17.99
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, mushroom, black olives
- Large The Eggplant Deluxe Pizza$19.99
Homemade eggplant parmigiana, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, ricotta cheese, and grated cheese
- Large Buffalo Finger Pizza$18.99
Tomato sauce, buffalo fingers
- Large Margherita Pizza$19.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and tomato
- Large Arti's Hearty Pizza$19.99
Artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, red onion, garlic, grated cheese
- Large Mac 'N Cheese Pizza$16.99
Homemade mac 'n cheese
- Large Buffalo Alfredo Pizza$19.99
Alfredo sauce, buffalo fingers
- Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$19.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and broccoli
Calzones
- Junior Custom Calzone$11.99
- Small Custom Calzone$17.99
- Large Custom Calzone$28.99
- Junior Greek Chicken Kabob Calzone$12.99
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, feta, house dressing
- Junior Buffalo Chicken Calzone$12.99
- Junior Steak & Cheese Calzone$14.99
- Junior Steak Tip Calzone$16.99
- Junior Spinach & Feta Calzone$12.99
- Junior Chicken Parmesan Calzone$12.99
- Junior Honey BBQ Steak Tip Calzone$16.99
- Junior Honey BBQ Chicken Calzone$12.99
- Junior Homemade Eggplant Parmesan Calzone$12.99
- Junior Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepper & Onion Calzone$12.99
- Junior Vegetarian Calzone$12.99
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, mushroom, black olives
- Junior Homemade Meatball Calzone$13.99
- Junior Italian Cold Cut Calzone$14.99
Mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone
- Junior Cheese Calzone$10.99
- Junior Pepperoni Calzone$12.99
- Small Greek Chicken Kabob Calzone$19.99
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, feta, house dressing
- Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone$19.99
- Small Steak & Cheese Calzone$21.99
- Small Steak Tip Calzone$24.99
- Small Spinach & Feta Calzone$18.99
- Small Chicken Parmesan Calzone$19.99
- Small Honey BBQ Steak Tip Calzone$24.99
- Small Honey BBQ Chicken Calzone$19.99
- Small Homemade Eggplant Parmesan Calzone$18.99
- Small Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepper & Onion Calzone$18.99
- Small Vegetarian Calzone$17.99
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, mushroom, black olives
- Small Homemade Meatball Calzone$19.99
- Small Italian Cold Cut Calzone$19.99
Mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone
- Small Cheese Calzone$13.99
- Small Pepperoni Calzone$17.99
- Large Greek Chicken Kabob Calzone$30.99
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, feta, house dressing
- Large Steak & Cheese Calzone$33.99
- Large Spinach & Feta Calzone$28.99
- Large Honey BBQ Steak Tip Calzone$35.99
- Large Homemade Eggplant Parmesan Calzone$30.99
- Large Vegetarian Calzone$28.99
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, mushroom, black olives
- Large Cold Cut Calzone$30.99
Mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone
- Large Pepperoni Calzone$28.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone$30.99
- Large Steak Tip Calzone$35.99
- Large Chicken Parmesan Calzone$30.99
- Large Honey BBQ Chicken Calzone$30.99
- Large Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepper & Onion Calzone$29.99
- Large Homemade Meatball Calzone$30.99
- Large Cheese Calzone$22.99
Kids Menu
Kids' Menu
- Kids Hot Dog$7.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Kids Hamburger$7.99
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.99
- Kids Chicken Fingers$9.99
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.99
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly$6.99
- Kids English Muffin Pizza$8.99
- Kids Pasta$8.99
Choice of marinara, garlic butter, or butter. Served with garlic bread
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Since 1946, the Boxford Community Kitchen has been owned and operated by the Johnson-Merrill Family. Today, we offer a full range of menu items such as breakfast, lunch & dinner including eggs, omelets, pancakes, pizza & calzones, salads, burgers, beef & seafood, pasta, bowls, sandwiches and more. We also offer coffee, muffins, pastries, cakes and cookies! Family-sized and catering meals are also available.
7 Elm Street, Boxford, MA 01921