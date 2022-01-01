Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boyd's Jig and Reel

101 S Central St

Knoxville, TN 37902

Order Again

Small Plates

Basket of Chips

$6.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

Fresh Baked Scottish Wheat Bread Herb Infused Butter

Fish Bites

$13.00

Beer Battered Fish Bites, House Made Chips

Gaelic Beer Cheese

$10.00

Warm Highland Gaelic Ale Beer Cheese, Lightly Salted Pretzels

Ploughman's Lunch

$13.00+

Assortment of Cured Meats, Cheeses, Fruits, Picallili, Local Jam and Bread

Pub Fries

$13.00

House Made Chips, Corned Beef, Cheese and Guinness Gravy

Scotch Egg

$9.00

Sausage and Breadcrumb Wrapped Egg, Spicy Colman’s English Mustard.

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Lightly Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Capers, Lemon, Wheat Bread.

Toad in a Hole

$10.00

Puff Pastry Wrapped Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Gravy -or- Spicy Colman’s English Mustard.

Soups

Cup SoD

$4.00

Bowl SoD

$6.00

Cup Seafood Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Light Caeser Dressing + Chicken 5 + Smoked Salmon 7

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Field Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shaved Parmesan, Highland Vinaigrette + Chicken 5 + Smoked Salmon 7

Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.00

Field Greens, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Creamy Tarragon Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Mains

Fish & Chips

$17.00

House Specialty of Beer-Battered Cod, House Made Chips

Herbed Chicken

$17.00

Herb Roasted Half Chicken, Red Potatoes, Featured Vegetable

Corned Beef Plate

$17.00

House Made Corned Beef, Sauteed Cabbage, Red Potatoes

Haggis, Neeps & Tatties

$13.00

Traditional Haggis, Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga, Field Green Salad

Chicken & Chips

$15.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with House Made Chips and Choice of Sauce (Sweet Curry, Ranch, Honey Mustard)

Tikka Masala

$16.00

Pulled Chicken, Curry Masala Sauce, Curried Rice. Includes a small salad.

Pub Steak

$20.00

7oz Hanger Steak, Balsamic Mushroom Sauce, Potato Wedges, Vegetable of the Day

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Daily Sausage Selection, Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga, Small Salad

Jacket Potato & Salad

$14.00

Baked Potato with Choice of Filling, (Steak & Ale, Chicken & Vegetable, Tikka Masala or Macaroni), Field Green Salad

Chef's Special

$13.00

Lunch Fish & Chip

$14.00

Lunch Chicken & Chip

$14.00

Lunch Corned Beef Plate

$14.00

Mini Pie and Side Salad

$13.00

Choice of Filling: Macaroni Pie (with or without bacon) or Chicken and Vegetable, Choice of Salad: Garden of Ceasar

Pies

Chicken & Vegetable Pie

$14.00

Roasted Chicken, Carrots, Celery, Peas, Puff Pastry

Macaroni Pie

$13.00

Macaroni, Cheddar, Puff Pastry, Applewood Smoked Bacon *also available without bacon

Steak & Ale Pie

$14.00

Braised Beef, Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Puff Pastry

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Ground Beef, Lentils, Parsnips, Peas, Carrots, Celery, Mushrooms, Onions, Mashed Potatoes *also availble vegetarian

Vegetarian Shepherd

$14.00

Lentils, parsnips, peas, carrots, celery, mushrooms, onions, mashed potatoes.

Mini Mac Pie

$8.00

Mini Chicken Pie

$8.00

Sandwiches

Boyd's BLT

$11.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Garlic Mayonnaise

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Field Greens, Tomato, Onion

Fish Po' Boy

$13.00

Beer Battered Cod, House Made Tartar, Field Greens, Tomato

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

House Made Corned Beef, Sauteed Cabbage, Swiss Cheese

Fried Chicken Club

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Honey Mustard, Field Greens, Tomato, and Onion

Grilled Portabella

$11.00

Balsamic Herbed Portabella. Roasted Red Pepper, Goat Cheese

Highland Cheeseburger

$12.00

Seasoned Angus Beef, Field Greens, Tomato, Onion Cheese - Cheddar, Swiss or Bleu

William Wallace

$15.00

Angus Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Fried Onions, Guinness Gravy, Field Greens, Tomato

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Sides

House-Made Seasoned Chips

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Neeps & Tatties

$4.00

Just Tatties

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Potato

$6.00

One Haggis Side

$4.00

Desserts

Fried Mars Bar

$6.00

Brown Betty

$9.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Add After Sent

$Beer Cheese

$0.50

$Bleu Cheese

$1.00

$Curry

$0.50

$Goat Cheese

$1.00

$Gravy

$0.50

$Honey Mustard

$0.50

$Ranch

$0.50

$Tarter

$0.50

Coleman's

Extra Caesar

Extra Curry

Extra Highland

Extra Honey Mustard

Extra Ranch

Extra Taragon

Extra Tartar

Side Bacon

$2.50

2 Bangers

$9.00

Single Haggis Patty

$3.00

Glass Wine

GL Art of the Earth Riesling

$7.00

GL Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GL Elouan Chardonnay

$7.00

GL Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$7.00

GL Prospero Sparkling Wine

$7.00

GL Drumheller Cabernet

$7.00

GL Conumdrum California Red Blend

$7.00

GL Meomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Erath Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Boyd Family Vineyard Malbec

$12.00Out of stock

GL Crafter's Union Red

$10.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Art of the Earth Riesling

$24.00

BTL Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Elouan Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$24.00

BTL Prospero Sparkling Wine

$24.00

BTL Drumheller Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Conundrum California Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Meomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Erath Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Boyd Family Vineyard Malbec

$42.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Zombie Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Retail

Glencairn

$10.00

T-shirt

$22.00

OC Book

$40.00

Gift Card

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Whether it be in the highlands of Scotland, the green plains of Ireland, or the rolling mountains of Appalachia, drink and music are the best of friends. We have one of the best whiskey collections in the US and specialize in Scotch Whisky.

Website

Location

101 S Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

