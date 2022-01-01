Boyd's Jig and Reel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Whether it be in the highlands of Scotland, the green plains of Ireland, or the rolling mountains of Appalachia, drink and music are the best of friends. We have one of the best whiskey collections in the US and specialize in Scotch Whisky.
Location
101 S Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902
Gallery