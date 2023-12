The BIG BOX (aka poutine)

$15.00

“The only way to get fries here is in a box.” It's not a sando, but it's hot. Some call it Poutine, we call it a meal. Fresh Montana Bausch potatoes fried and then covered in braised pork shoulder, gravy, mozzarella curds, and chimichurri served piping hot in a pizza pie box.