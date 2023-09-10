ONLINE ORDERING

10'' Pizzas

Hand tossed, fresh dough with buffalo milk fresh mozzarella
10'' Make it your way

10'' Make it your way

$11.00

**The Make It Your Way Pizza comes standard with marinara sauce and cheese

10'' Cheese

10'' Cheese

$11.00

Marinara & mozzarella

10'' Pepperoni

10'' Pepperoni

$12.10

Marinara, pepperoni & mozzarella

10'' Fugetaboutit

10'' Fugetaboutit

$14.25

Marinara, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella

10'' Girls Soccer

10'' Girls Soccer

$15.70

Pepperoni, sausage, marinara & mozzarella

10'' Chicken & Parmesans

10'' Chicken & Parmesans

$14.25

Breaded chicken, marinara & pesto

10'' Boom Boom Chicken

10'' Boom Boom Chicken

$14.25

Fire-braised chicken, roasted red pepper & spicy mayo

10'' Island Time

10'' Island Time

$14.25

Bacon, pineapple & chili garlic sauce

10'' BBQ Chicken

10'' BBQ Chicken

$14.25

BBQ sauce, fire-braised chicken, red onion & bacon.

10" Mic Mac

10" Mic Mac

$17.60

Macaroni, mozzarella, cheddar & spicy calabrian peppers.

10" Classic Italian Mama

10" Classic Italian Mama

$15.73

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red onion, mushroom & black olive

10" Vegetarian

10" Vegetarian

$14.30

Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Black Olives, Spinach, Marinara & Shredded Mozzarella.

14'' Pizzas

Hand tossed, fresh dough with buffalo milk fresh mozzarella.
14'' Make it your way

14'' Make it your way

$19.80

**The Make It Your Way Pizza comes standard with marinara sauce and cheese

14'' Cheese

14'' Cheese

$19.80

Marinara & mozzarella

14'' Pepperoni

14'' Pepperoni

$22.00

Pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella

14'' Fugetaboutit

14'' Fugetaboutit

$24.20

Pepperoni, sausage, marinara & mozzarella

14'' Girls Soccer

14'' Girls Soccer

$26.40

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, marinara & mozzarella

14'' Chicken & Parmesans

14'' Chicken & Parmesans

$24.20

Breaded chicken, marinara & pesto

14'' Boom Boom Chicken

14'' Boom Boom Chicken

$24.20

Fire-braised chicken, roasted red pepper & spicy mayo

14'' Island Time

14'' Island Time

$24.20

Bacon, pineapple & chili garlic sauce

14'' BBQ Chicken

14'' BBQ Chicken

$24.26

BBQ sauce, fire-braised chicken, red onion & bacon.

14" Mic Mac

14" Mic Mac

$23.10

Macaroni, mozzarella, cheddar & spicy calabrian peppers.

14" Vegetarian

14" Vegetarian

$26.40

Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive & spinach

14" Classic Italian Mama

14" Classic Italian Mama

$26.40

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red onion, mushroom & black olive

Italian Subs

Metro Italian Sub

Metro Italian Sub

$10.95

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Fresh Rocket aka arugula mix, Sweet & Hot Peppers & Vinaigrette

Turkey

Turkey

$10.40

Provolone, Fresh Rocket, Roasted Peppers, Pesto & Vinaigrette (Pesto doesn’t contain Pine Nuts, but does contain Parmesan Cheese)

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Served with Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara & Pesto

Beef Meatball

Beef Meatball

$10.95

Mozzarella & Marinara

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Rocket, Sweet-Hot Peppers & Vinaigrette

Pastrami & Swiss W/ Spicy Mustard on Seeded Rye

Pastrami & Swiss W/ Spicy Mustard on Seeded Rye

$10.40

Served with Spicy Mustard on Seeded Rye

Prosciutto

$10.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Rocket, Roasted Red Peppers & Vinaigrette

Turkey & Roast Beef W/Provolone

$14.30

Pasta to-go

Mama's Lasagna

Mama's Lasagna

$13.95

Made from Mama's Kitchen and ready to heat up at your home or office! Served cold and can serve up to 2-3 people.

Wings

7 Plain Wings

7 Plain Wings

$11.99

Crispy chicken wings with no added sauce or seasoning.

7 Buffalo Wings

7 Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Zesty chicken wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce.

7 BBQ Wings

7 BBQ Wings

$11.99

Tender chicken wings smothered in tangy BBQ sauce.

7 Boom Boom Wings

7 Boom Boom Wings

$11.99

Slightly Spicy Chili Pepper Sauce

7 Garlic Butter Wings

7 Garlic Butter Wings

$11.99

Savory chicken wings tossed in a delicious garlic butter sauce.

Sandwiches

Turkey Croissant

$8.75

Served with dill havarti cheese.

Roast Beef Baguette

$8.75

Served with garlic aioli.

Ham Baguette

$7.65

Served with garlic aioli.

Plant-Based Menu

Plant-Based Wise Guy Sub

Plant-Based Wise Guy Sub

$13.95

Plant-based meatball, pepperoni, cheese & marinara

Plant-Based Meatball Sub

Plant-Based Meatball Sub

$15.35

Plant-Based Meatballs, Plant-Based Cheese & Marinara

Plant-Based Chicken Parm Sub

Plant-Based Chicken Parm Sub

$15.73

Vegan chicken parm, marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pesto.

Beyond Melt

Beyond Melt

$13.15

Beyond beef, plant-based mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, and our special plant-based sauce on toasted sourdough

10'' Plant-Based Intro

10'' Plant-Based Intro

$13.20

Plant-based cheese & marinara

14'' Plant-Based Intro

14'' Plant-Based Intro

$24.20

Plant-based cheese & marinara.

10'' Above and Beyond

10'' Above and Beyond

$16.45

Chili garlic oil, beyond beef, caramelize onion, jalapeño, artichoke & plant-based cheese.

14'' Above and Beyond

14'' Above and Beyond

$24.20

Chili garlic oil, beyond beef, caramelize onion, jalapeno, artichoke & plant-based cheese

10'' Plant-Based Fugetaboutit

10'' Plant-Based Fugetaboutit

$16.45

Marinara Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Crumble Sausage

14'' Plant-Based Fugetaboutit

14'' Plant-Based Fugetaboutit

$27.45

Marinara Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Crumble Sausage

10'' Bizarro

10'' Bizarro

$16.45

Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onion, plant-based sausage, meatball & cheese

14'' Bizarro

14'' Bizarro

$27.45

Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onion, plant-based sausage, meatball & cheese

Salads

Caesars Revolution

Caesars Revolution

$11.00

Fresh Rocket aka Arugula Mix, Avocado, Aubergine Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Plant-based Caesar & Brazil nut Parmesan. Available Add chicken, real bacon, a scoop of tuna, or beyond beef below!

Burrata Salad

$7.70

Arugula, tomato, cucumber, & burrata cheese.

Mini Green Salad

Mini Green Salad

$6.60

Iceberg lettuce, banana pepper, crumbled feta, grape tomato, & cucumber.

Caesars Salad

$7.00

Small Catering Salad

$50.00

Serves 15-20 people

Sides

Chips

$2.75
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$6.60

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Seasoned with Salt, Black Pepper, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil.

Marinated Mushroom Salad

$6.60Out of stock

Cheese Tortellini Salad

$6.60Out of stock

5 Meatballs with Marinara

$16.23

Five delicious meatballs made with ground beef and served with a classic marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Freshly baked, fluffy bread knots infused with garlic and herbs, served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.

Single Meatball

$3.25

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Chilli Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Soup of the Day

Everyday - Chili

Everyday - Chili

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.70

Moist chocolate cake layered with decadent chocolate frosting.

Tres Leches Cake

$8.80

Soft sponge cake soaked in a sweet and creamy three-milk mixture.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.50

Crispy pastry shells filled with sweet ricotta cheese.

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$7.70Out of stock

Creamy cheesecake with chocolate chips and baked to perfection.

Tiramisu Cake

$8.80

Traditional Italian dessert made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and creamy mascarpone cheese.

Italian Lemon Cake

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.80

Moist lemon cake with a sweet and tangy glaze.

Vegan Cookie by Whisked Bakery

$2.75

Cookie made with vegan ingredients. Depends on availability.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.60

Classic dessert made with fresh bananas, creamy vanilla pudding, and crunchy vanilla wafers.

Chocolate-dipped Cannoli Tray

Chocolate-dipped Cannoli Tray

$29.99+

The cannoli is a crispy shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips

Watermelon

$7.00

A pint of fresh-cut watermelon slices.

Super Smoothies

Berry Refreshing

Berry Refreshing

$8.80

Gluten-free oats, almond milk, summer berries & spirulina

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$8.80

Coconut milk, mango, banana & mint

Beyond Green, I Am

$9.90

Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Mint, Filtered water & Ashwagandha

Drinks

Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper

Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20oz

Bottled Diet Pepsi

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20oz

Bottled Dr. Pepper

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20oz

Bottled Mountain Dew

Bottled Mountain Dew

$2.99

20oz

Bottled Pepsi

Bottled Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock

20oz

Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Lemonade with Fruits

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.49

Water 20 oz

$3.50
Sprecher

Sprecher

$2.99

Natalie's Juices

$3.33

Alani Nu - Mimosa

$3.99Out of stock

Karma Water

$4.50

Karma Water - Blueberry Probiotic

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.45
Doppio Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$3.45
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.44
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.45
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Americano

Americano

$3.45

Iced Coffee

$2.65
Iced Mocha Frappe

Iced Mocha Frappe

$5.50

Miscellaneous

Sticker

Sticker

$0.01

use code FREESTICKER during website checkout to get a free sticker! **Stickers may vary depending on availability**

UE/DD Alcohol Menu

Seltzers

High Noon Black Cherry (Unit)

High Noon Black Cherry (Unit)

$5.00

Wines

Campo Viejo Cava

Campo Viejo Cava

$9.49
Bieler Père & Fils Ax-en Provence Rosè

Bieler Père & Fils Ax-en Provence Rosè

$13.99
La Crema Chardonnay

La Crema Chardonnay

$17.49
Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc

Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc

$13.49
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$14.99
Chloe Cabernet Sauvignon

Chloe Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.99
Chloe Pinot Grigio

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$10.88
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$14.95
Arch Rival Chardonnay 2016

Arch Rival Chardonnay 2016

$10.99

La Marca Prosecco Mini Bottle

$5.99

La Marca Rose Mini Bottle

$5.99

Sparkling

Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot

$59.99
Banshee Brut

Banshee Brut

$19.99

Mimosa Pack (1 Nataly's OJ + 1 Mini La Marca Prosecco)

$9.99

Order Attention Required

Order Attention Required

Super Bowl 2023 Deals

Pizzas

10" Two-topping Pizza

$7.99

14" Cheese Pizza with Garlic Knots

$15.99

14" Pepperoni Pizza with Garlic Knots

$15.99

