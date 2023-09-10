- Home
Bozzelli's Italian Deli - DC 2 3000 K St NW
No reviews yet
3000 K St NW
Washington, DC 20007
ONLINE ORDERING
10'' Pizzas
10'' Make it your way
**The Make It Your Way Pizza comes standard with marinara sauce and cheese
10'' Cheese
Marinara & mozzarella
10'' Pepperoni
Marinara, pepperoni & mozzarella
10'' Fugetaboutit
Marinara, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella
10'' Girls Soccer
Pepperoni, sausage, marinara & mozzarella
10'' Chicken & Parmesans
Breaded chicken, marinara & pesto
10'' Boom Boom Chicken
Fire-braised chicken, roasted red pepper & spicy mayo
10'' Island Time
Bacon, pineapple & chili garlic sauce
10'' BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, fire-braised chicken, red onion & bacon.
10" Mic Mac
Macaroni, mozzarella, cheddar & spicy calabrian peppers.
10" Classic Italian Mama
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red onion, mushroom & black olive
10" Vegetarian
Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Black Olives, Spinach, Marinara & Shredded Mozzarella.
14'' Pizzas
14'' Make it your way
**The Make It Your Way Pizza comes standard with marinara sauce and cheese
14'' Cheese
Marinara & mozzarella
14'' Pepperoni
Pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella
14'' Fugetaboutit
Pepperoni, sausage, marinara & mozzarella
14'' Girls Soccer
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, marinara & mozzarella
14'' Chicken & Parmesans
Breaded chicken, marinara & pesto
14'' Boom Boom Chicken
Fire-braised chicken, roasted red pepper & spicy mayo
14'' Island Time
Bacon, pineapple & chili garlic sauce
14'' BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, fire-braised chicken, red onion & bacon.
14" Mic Mac
Macaroni, mozzarella, cheddar & spicy calabrian peppers.
14" Vegetarian
Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive & spinach
14" Classic Italian Mama
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red onion, mushroom & black olive
Italian Subs
Metro Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Fresh Rocket aka arugula mix, Sweet & Hot Peppers & Vinaigrette
Turkey
Provolone, Fresh Rocket, Roasted Peppers, Pesto & Vinaigrette (Pesto doesn’t contain Pine Nuts, but does contain Parmesan Cheese)
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Served with Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara & Pesto
Beef Meatball
Mozzarella & Marinara
Roast Beef
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Rocket, Sweet-Hot Peppers & Vinaigrette
Pastrami & Swiss W/ Spicy Mustard on Seeded Rye
Served with Spicy Mustard on Seeded Rye
Prosciutto
Mozzarella, Fresh Rocket, Roasted Red Peppers & Vinaigrette
Turkey & Roast Beef W/Provolone
Wings
7 Plain Wings
Crispy chicken wings with no added sauce or seasoning.
7 Buffalo Wings
Zesty chicken wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce.
7 BBQ Wings
Tender chicken wings smothered in tangy BBQ sauce.
7 Boom Boom Wings
Slightly Spicy Chili Pepper Sauce
7 Garlic Butter Wings
Savory chicken wings tossed in a delicious garlic butter sauce.
Plant-Based Menu
Plant-Based Wise Guy Sub
Plant-based meatball, pepperoni, cheese & marinara
Plant-Based Meatball Sub
Plant-Based Meatballs, Plant-Based Cheese & Marinara
Plant-Based Chicken Parm Sub
Vegan chicken parm, marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pesto.
Beyond Melt
Beyond beef, plant-based mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, and our special plant-based sauce on toasted sourdough
10'' Plant-Based Intro
Plant-based cheese & marinara
14'' Plant-Based Intro
Plant-based cheese & marinara.
10'' Above and Beyond
Chili garlic oil, beyond beef, caramelize onion, jalapeño, artichoke & plant-based cheese.
14'' Above and Beyond
Chili garlic oil, beyond beef, caramelize onion, jalapeno, artichoke & plant-based cheese
10'' Plant-Based Fugetaboutit
Marinara Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Crumble Sausage
14'' Plant-Based Fugetaboutit
Marinara Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Crumble Sausage
10'' Bizarro
Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onion, plant-based sausage, meatball & cheese
14'' Bizarro
Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onion, plant-based sausage, meatball & cheese
Salads
Caesars Revolution
Fresh Rocket aka Arugula Mix, Avocado, Aubergine Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Plant-based Caesar & Brazil nut Parmesan. Available Add chicken, real bacon, a scoop of tuna, or beyond beef below!
Burrata Salad
Arugula, tomato, cucumber, & burrata cheese.
Mini Green Salad
Iceberg lettuce, banana pepper, crumbled feta, grape tomato, & cucumber.
Caesars Salad
Small Catering Salad
Serves 15-20 people
Sides
Chips
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Seasoned with Salt, Black Pepper, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil.
Marinated Mushroom Salad
Cheese Tortellini Salad
5 Meatballs with Marinara
Five delicious meatballs made with ground beef and served with a classic marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots
Freshly baked, fluffy bread knots infused with garlic and herbs, served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.
Single Meatball
Seasoned Fries
Chilli Garlic Sauce
Soup of the Day
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
Moist chocolate cake layered with decadent chocolate frosting.
Tres Leches Cake
Soft sponge cake soaked in a sweet and creamy three-milk mixture.
Cannoli
Crispy pastry shells filled with sweet ricotta cheese.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake with chocolate chips and baked to perfection.
Tiramisu Cake
Traditional Italian dessert made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and creamy mascarpone cheese.
Italian Lemon Cake
Moist lemon cake with a sweet and tangy glaze.
Vegan Cookie by Whisked Bakery
Cookie made with vegan ingredients. Depends on availability.
Banana Pudding
Classic dessert made with fresh bananas, creamy vanilla pudding, and crunchy vanilla wafers.
Chocolate-dipped Cannoli Tray
The cannoli is a crispy shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips
Watermelon
A pint of fresh-cut watermelon slices.
Super Smoothies
Drinks
Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper
20oz
Bottled Diet Pepsi
20oz
Bottled Dr. Pepper
20oz
Bottled Mountain Dew
20oz
Bottled Pepsi
20oz
Fresh Lemonade
Fresh Lemonade with Fruits
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino
Water 20 oz
Sprecher
Natalie's Juices
Alani Nu - Mimosa
Karma Water
Karma Water - Blueberry Probiotic
Coffee
UE/DD Alcohol Menu
Wines
Campo Viejo Cava
Bieler Père & Fils Ax-en Provence Rosè
La Crema Chardonnay
Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Chloe Cabernet Sauvignon
Chloe Pinot Grigio
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio
Arch Rival Chardonnay 2016
La Marca Prosecco Mini Bottle
La Marca Rose Mini Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3000 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007