Bozzelli's Newington
3,460 Reviews
$
8091 Alban Rd.
A
Springfield, VA 22150
7" Subs & Sandwiches
Metro Italian 7"
Turkey and Havarti 7"
Roast Beef and Provolone 7"
Ham And Swiss 7"
Pastrami and Swiss 7"
Tuna Salad Sub 7"
Chicken Parm 7"
Beef Meatball Sub 7"
Caprese Sub 7"
Pepperoni Grilled Cheese
Pastrami Reuben
Mushroom Reuben
Beyond Beef Reuben
Beyond Melt
Luton Jet 7"
12" Subs & Sandwiches
Deli Meats
MISC
VEGAN Subs
PIZZA
10" Intro
Hand-Tossed Fresh Dough, Savory Tomato Sauce and Whole-Milk Mozzarella Cheese from Wisconsin
10" White Pizza
Butter garlic sauce and fresh spinach.
10" Vegetarian
Tomato, onion, green peppers, mushroom, olives, and artichoke.
10" Margherita
10" Pepperoni
10" Beef Pepperoni
10" Fugetaboutit
Pepperoni and sausage.
10" Island Time
Bacon, pineapple, and chili garlic sauce.
10" BBQ Chicken
Firebraised chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, and red onion.
10" Girls Soccer
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Ham
10" Classic Italian Mama
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, and Red Onions.
10" Boom Boom Pizza
Firebraised chicken, roasted red peppers, and spicy mayo.
10" Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, marinara, and pesto.
10" Mama's Spicy Feta
Pepperoni, feta cheese, red onions, and pepperoncini.
10" Casino
10" Joe From Jersey
10" Moonwalker
10" The Provel
10" Mic Mac
14" Intro
Hand-Tossed Fresh Dough, Savory Tomato Sauce and Whole-Milk Mozzarella Cheese from Wisconsin
14" White Pizza
Butter garlic sauce and fresh spinach.
14" Vegetarian
Tomato, onion, green peppers, mushroom, olives, and artichoke.
14" Margherita
14" Pepperoni
14" Beef Pepperoni
14" Fugetaboutit
Pepperoni and sausage.
14" Island Time
Bacon, pineapple, and chili garlic sauce.
14" BBQ Chicken
Firebraised chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, and red onion.
14" Girls Soccer
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Ham
14" Classic Italian Mama
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, and Red Onions.
14" Boom Boom Pizza
Firebraised chicken, roasted red peppers, and spicy mayo.
14" Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, marinara, and pesto.
14" Mama's Spicy Feta
Pepperoni, feta cheese, red onions, and pepperoncini.
14" Casino
14" Joe From Jersey
14" Moonwalker
14" The Provel
14" Cup & Char Pepperoni
14" Mic Mac
10" Plant-Based Intro
Marinara & plant-based mozzarella
14" Plant-Based Cheese
10" Plant-Based Fugetaboutit
14" Plant-Based Fugetaboutit
Marinara, plant-based pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella
10" Above & Beyond
14" Above & Beyond
Chili-garlic oil, artichoke, caramelized onion. jalapeno, plant-based beyond beef & mozzarella
10" Bizzarro
14" Bizzarro
Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, caramelized onion, sundried tomato, plant-based meatball, sausage & mozzarella
SIDES
SIDE SALADS
Italian Market
Turkey 1lb
Ham 1lb
Genoa Salami 1lb
Capicola 1lb
Mortadella 1lb
Provolone Cheese 1lb
Swiss cheese 1lb
Tuna Salad 1/2 lb
5 Meatballs with Marinara
Pizza Kit
Bring the fun home! Kit includes dough, sauce, cheese, pepperoni, and fresh basil for 2 10" pizzas.
Italian Sub Rolls (6 Pack)
Pepperoni 1lb
Bozzelli's Gift Card
Soup Of The Day
10" Pizza
10" Make It Your Way
**The Make It Your Way Pizza comes standard with marinara sauce and cheese.
10" Intro
Marinara & mozzarella
10" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella
10" Beef Pepperoni
Beef pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella
10" BBQ Chicken
Fire-braised chicken, bacon, red onion, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
10" Boom Boom Chicken
Fire-braised chicken, roasted red pepper, spicy mayo & mozzarella
10" Chicken & Parmesans
Breaded chicken, marinara, pesto & mozzarella
10" Classic Italian Mama
Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, marinara & mozzarella
10" Fugetaboutit
Pepperoni, sausage, marinara & mozzarella
10" Mama's Spicy Feta
Pepperoni, red onion, feta cheese, calabria pepper, marinara & mozzarella
10" Margherita
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & marinara
10" Girls Soccer
Pepperoni, bacon, beef meatball, sausage, marinara & mozzarella
10" Island Time
Bacon, pineapple, chili-garlic sauce, marinara & mozzarella
10" Vegetarian
Mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, spinach, marinara & mozzarella
10" White Pizza
Spinach, artichoke & jalapeno dip, fresh spinach & mozzarella
14" Pizza
14" Make It Your Way
**The Make It Your Way Pizza comes standard with marinara sauce and cheese.
14" Intro
Marinara & mozzarella
14" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella
14" Beef Pepperoni
Beef pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella
14" BBQ Chicken
Fire-braised chicken, bacon, red onion, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
14" Boom Boom Chicken
Fire-braised chicken, roasted red pepper, spicy mayo & mozzarella
14" Chicken & Parmesans
Breaded chicken, pesto, marinara & mozzarella
14" Classic Italian Mama
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion, green peppers, black olives, marinara & mozzarella
14" Fugetaboutit
Pepperoni, sausage, marinara & mozzarella
14" Mama's Spicy Feta
Pepperoni, feta cheese, red onion, calabria pepper, marinara & mozzarella
14" Girls Soccer
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef meatball, marinara sauce & mozzarella
14" Island Time
Pineapple, bacon, chili-garlic sauce, marinara & mozzarella
14" Vegetarian
Mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, spinach, marinara & mozzarella
14" White Pizza
Spinach, artichoke & jalapeno dip, fresh spinach & mozzarella
7" Subs & Sandwiches
Metro Italian
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella & provolone cheese
Turkey
Roast Beef
Pastrami
Tuna
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken, marinara, pesto & mozzarella
Beef Meatball
Beef meatball, marinara & mozzarella
Caprese
Roasted red pepper, tomato, spring mix, mozzarella, pesto & vinaigrette
Steak & Cheese
Chicken Steak & Cheese
Pepperoni Steak & Cheese
Ham and Swiss
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & sauerkraut on toasted rye
Beyond Melt
Plant-based beyond beef, melted swiss and american cheese, caramelized onion & our special sauce on Sourdough
12" Subs
Metro Italian 12"
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella & provolone cheese
Turkey 12"
Roast Beef 12"
Tuna 12"
Chicken Parmesan 12"
Breaded chicken, marinara, pesto & mozzarella
Beef Meatball 12"
Beef meatball, marinara & mozzarella
Caprese 12"
Roasted red pepper, tomato, spring mix, mozzarella, pesto & vinaigrette
Steak & Cheese 12"
Chicken Steak & Cheese 12"
Pepperoni Steak & Cheese 12"
Ham and Swiss 12"
Plant-Based Menu
Plant-Based Meatball Sub
Marinara, plant-based mozzarella & meatball
Plant-Based Wise Guy Sub
Marinara, plant-based mozzarella, meatball & pepperoni
Plant-Based Chicken Parm Sub
Marinara, plant-based breaded chicken, mozzarella & pesto
10" Plant-Based Intro
Marinara & plant-based mozzarella
14" Plant-Based Cheese
Marinara & plant-based mozzarella
10" Plant-Based Fugetaboutit
Marinara, plant-based pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella
14" Plant-Based Fugetaboutit
Marinara, plant-based pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella
10" Bizzarro
Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, caramelized onion, sundried tomato, plant-based meatball, sausage & mozzarella
14" Bizzarro
Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, caramelized onion, sundried tomato, plant-based meatball, sausage & mozzarella
10" Above & Beyond
Chili-garlic oil, artichoke, caramelized onion. jalapeno, plant-based beyond beef & mozzarella
14" Above & Beyond
Chili-garlic oil, artichoke, caramelized onion. jalapeno, plant-based beyond beef & mozzarella
Wings
Salads
Mini Green Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hardboiled Egg & Shredded Cheese
Chicken Pesto Salad
Fire-Braised Chicken, Mixed Greens, Black Olives, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Pesto.
Skinny Italian Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheese, Ham, Turkey & Hard-Boiled Egg
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Seasoned with Salt, Black Pepper, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
Alani Energy
Bottled Diet Pepsi
Bottled Dr Pepper
Bottled Ginger Ale
Bottled Mountain Dew
Bottled Pepsi
Bottled Pure Leaf Tea
Bottled Root Beer
Bottled Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Life WTR
Natalie's Juices
Red Bull
S Pellegrino Cans
Vocal Alkaline
ZOA (Energy Drink)
Condiments and Dipping Sauces
Specials
"Luton" Jet
A Bozzelli's Classic! Named after founder Lou and Tony Bozzelli, a 2 Foot sub piled high with Salami, Ham, Mortadella, Capicola, Pastrami, Roast Beef, Turkey, Provolone, Swiss, and American. Feeds 4-6
Mama's Lasagna
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread. A Wednesday Tradition for a very long time!
Special Deals
Salads
House Salad
Fresh rocket aka arugula mix, grape tomato, sliced cucumbers, black olives, red onion, artichoke & mozzarella cheese
Caprese Salad
Grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, seasoned with olive oil & oregano
Macaroni Salad
Cucumber & Tomato Salad
Diced cucumber, tomato, red onion, chopped cilantro, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper
Potato Salad
Chicken Potato Salad
Plant-Based House Salad
Fresh rocket aka arugula mix, grape tomato, sliced cucumber, black olives, red onion, & artichoke
Trays & Platters
Fruit Tray
A selection of seasonal fresh fruit
Cheese & Veggie Tray
Baby carrots, sliced celery, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, colored bell peppers, cubed Provolone, American & Havarti cheese
Meat & Cheese Platter
Served with sliced turkey, roast beef, ham, salami, capicola, provolone & American cheese 12" rolls cut in fourths, sliced wheat & white All platters will include lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard on the side
Antipasto Tray
Prosciutto, salami, capicola, stuffed prosciutto peppers, stuffed olives, marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella, cubed American and Provolone cheese
Sandwiches
Sub Assortment Platter
Serves 10 people The Sub Assortment platter includes our signature metro cold-cut, ham, roast beef & turkey with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request 20 pieces per tray (we recommend 2 per person)
Bagged Lunch
A variety of classic subs individually bagged with a drink, chips/salad & a cookie
Pastas
Lasagna (Serves 15-20)
Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing
Baked Penne Pasta with Meat Sauce (Serves 15-20)
Baked Penne Pasta with Meat Sauce (Serves 35-40)
Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing
Baked Penne Pasta No Meat Sauce (Serves 15-20)
Baked Penne Pasta No Meat Sauce (Serves 35-40)
Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing
Chicken Penne Alfredo Pasta
Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing
Baked Spaghetti w/ Meatballs (Serves 15-20)
Baked Spaghetti w/ Meatballs (Serves 35-40)
Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing
Baked Spaghetti w/o Meatballs (Serves 15-20)
Baked Spaghetti w/o Meatballs (Serves 35-40)
Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8091 Alban Rd., A, Springfield, VA 22150