Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Bozzelli's Newington

3,460 Reviews

$

8091 Alban Rd.

A

Springfield, VA 22150

7" Subs & Sandwiches

Metro Italian 7"

$9.45

Turkey and Havarti 7"

$9.45

Roast Beef and Provolone 7"

$9.45

Ham And Swiss 7"

$9.45

Pastrami and Swiss 7"

$9.45

Tuna Salad Sub 7"

$9.45

Chicken Parm 7"

$9.45

Beef Meatball Sub 7"

$9.45

Caprese Sub 7"

$9.45

Pepperoni Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pastrami Reuben

$10.00

Mushroom Reuben

$10.00

Beyond Beef Reuben

$13.00

Beyond Melt

$10.00

Luton Jet 7"

$25.00

12" Subs & Sandwiches

Metro Italian 12"

$13.65

Turkey and Havarti 12"

$13.65

Roast Beef and Provolone 12"

$13.65

Ham And Swiss 12"

$13.65

Pastrami and Swiss 12"

$13.65

Tuna Salad Sub 12"

$13.65

Chicken Parm 12"

$13.65

Beef Meatball Sub 12"

$13.65

Caprese Sub 12"

$13.65

Deli Meats

Turkey, Ham, & Capicola (1/4 lb)

$1.55

Mortadella & Salami (1/4 lb)

$1.97

Prosciutto & Roast Beef (1/4 lb)

$3.22

Pastrami (1/4 lb)

$2.35

Turkey (1/4 lb)

$1.55

---------------------

2-Meat Combo

$10.00+

3-Meat Combo

$11.00+

BLT

$8.00+

Club #1 Turkey-Ham

$9.00+

Club #2 Turkey-Bacon

$10.00+

Club #3 Turkey-Ham-Bacon

$12.00+

Garden Veggie

$8.00+

Grilled Cheese

$6.00+

Italian Meats

$8.00+

Cheese Delight

$8.00+

VEGAN Wise Guy Sub

VEGAN Wise Guy Sub

$13.20

Vegan Meatball, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese on a Sub Roll

VEGAN Meatball Sub

VEGAN Meatball Sub

$11.00

Vegan Meatball, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese on a Sub Roll

VEGAN Chicken Parm

$14.30

Vegan Meatball Sub 12''

$16.00

10" Intro

10" Intro

$9.95

Hand-Tossed Fresh Dough, Savory Tomato Sauce and Whole-Milk Mozzarella Cheese from Wisconsin

10" White Pizza

10" White Pizza

$11.00

Butter garlic sauce and fresh spinach.

10" Vegetarian

10" Vegetarian

$13.00

Tomato, onion, green peppers, mushroom, olives, and artichoke.

10" Margherita

$11.00

10" Pepperoni

$10.95

10" Beef Pepperoni

$12.10
10" Fugetaboutit

10" Fugetaboutit

$12.10

Pepperoni and sausage.

10" Island Time

10" Island Time

$12.10

Bacon, pineapple, and chili garlic sauce.

10" BBQ Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.10

Firebraised chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, and red onion.

10" Girls Soccer

10" Girls Soccer

$14.30

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Ham

10" Classic Italian Mama

10" Classic Italian Mama

$14.30

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, and Red Onions.

10" Boom Boom Pizza

10" Boom Boom Pizza

$12.10

Firebraised chicken, roasted red peppers, and spicy mayo.

10" Chicken Parm Pizza

10" Chicken Parm Pizza

$12.10

Breaded chicken, marinara, and pesto.

10" Mama's Spicy Feta

10" Mama's Spicy Feta

$12.10

Pepperoni, feta cheese, red onions, and pepperoncini.

10" Casino

$14.30

10" Joe From Jersey

$12.10

10" Moonwalker

$10.00Out of stock

10" The Provel

$11.00

10" Mic Mac

$14.30Out of stock
14" Intro

14" Intro

$16.95

Hand-Tossed Fresh Dough, Savory Tomato Sauce and Whole-Milk Mozzarella Cheese from Wisconsin

14" White Pizza

14" White Pizza

$21.00

Butter garlic sauce and fresh spinach.

14" Vegetarian

14" Vegetarian

$22.05

Tomato, onion, green peppers, mushroom, olives, and artichoke.

14" Margherita

$18.90

14" Pepperoni

$17.95

14" Beef Pepperoni

$22.05
14" Fugetaboutit

14" Fugetaboutit

$19.99

Pepperoni and sausage.

14" Island Time

14" Island Time

$22.05

Bacon, pineapple, and chili garlic sauce.

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.05

Firebraised chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, and red onion.

14" Girls Soccer

14" Girls Soccer

$24.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Ham

14" Classic Italian Mama

14" Classic Italian Mama

$23.10

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, and Red Onions.

14" Boom Boom Pizza

14" Boom Boom Pizza

$22.05

Firebraised chicken, roasted red peppers, and spicy mayo.

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.05

Breaded chicken, marinara, and pesto.

14" Mama's Spicy Feta

14" Mama's Spicy Feta

$22.05

Pepperoni, feta cheese, red onions, and pepperoncini.

14" Casino

$24.00

14" Joe From Jersey

$22.05

14" Moonwalker

$21.00Out of stock

14" The Provel

$21.00

14" Cup & Char Pepperoni

$18.00

14" Mic Mac

$22.05Out of stock
10" Plant-Based Intro

10" Plant-Based Intro

$12.00

Marinara & plant-based mozzarella

14" Plant-Based Cheese

$19.00

10" Plant-Based Fugetaboutit

$15.00Out of stock

14" Plant-Based Fugetaboutit

$25.00Out of stock

Marinara, plant-based pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella

10" Above & Beyond

$15.00
14" Above & Beyond

14" Above & Beyond

$25.00

Chili-garlic oil, artichoke, caramelized onion. jalapeno, plant-based beyond beef & mozzarella

10" Bizzarro

$15.00
14" Bizzarro

14" Bizzarro

$25.00

Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, caramelized onion, sundried tomato, plant-based meatball, sausage & mozzarella

Chips

$2.20

Regular Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$6.00

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Single Meatball

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Fried Ravioli

$6.00

Pickles

$2.00

Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Chili

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Righteous Jerky

$7.99

Spicy Nuts

$3.00

Skinny Italian

$11.00

Mini Green Salad

$6.00

Fire Braised Chicken Pesto

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$5.00

Prosciutto Peppers

$5.00

Mama's Chicken Potato Salad

$6.00

Mushroom Salad

$6.00

Tortellini Salad

$6.00

White Chicken Meat Salad

$6.00

Penne Salad

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$6.00

Tuna Bowl

$6.00

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$6.00

Marinated Mushroom Salad

$6.00

Turkey 1lb

Turkey 1lb

$8.79
Ham 1lb

Ham 1lb

$7.69
Genoa Salami 1lb

Genoa Salami 1lb

$8.79
Capicola 1lb

Capicola 1lb

$8.79
Mortadella 1lb

Mortadella 1lb

$8.79
Provolone Cheese 1lb

Provolone Cheese 1lb

$8.79
Swiss cheese 1lb

Swiss cheese 1lb

$7.69
Tuna Salad 1/2 lb

Tuna Salad 1/2 lb

$8.79
5 Meatballs with Marinara

5 Meatballs with Marinara

$11.00
Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$17.50

Bring the fun home! Kit includes dough, sauce, cheese, pepperoni, and fresh basil for 2 10" pizzas.

Italian Sub Rolls (6 Pack)

Italian Sub Rolls (6 Pack)

$6.59
Pepperoni 1lb

Pepperoni 1lb

$10.99
Bozzelli's Gift Card

Bozzelli's Gift Card

Plain Mild Wings

Plain Mild Wings

$11.99+

Crispy Plain Wings

Garlic Butter Wings

Garlic Butter Wings

$11.99+

Mild Garlic Butter Sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.99+
BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$11.99+

Sweet and Savory BBQ Sauce

Boom Boom Wings

Boom Boom Wings

$11.99+

Slightly Spicy Chili Pepper Sauce

Chilli

$5.00

10" Make It Your Way

10" Make It Your Way

$9.99

**The Make It Your Way Pizza comes standard with marinara sauce and cheese.

10" Intro

10" Intro

$9.99

Marinara & mozzarella

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.99

Pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella

10" Beef Pepperoni

$12.10

Beef pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella

10" BBQ Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.10

Fire-braised chicken, bacon, red onion, BBQ sauce & mozzarella

10" Boom Boom Chicken

10" Boom Boom Chicken

$12.10

Fire-braised chicken, roasted red pepper, spicy mayo & mozzarella

10" Chicken & Parmesans

10" Chicken & Parmesans

$12.10

Breaded chicken, marinara, pesto & mozzarella

10" Classic Italian Mama

10" Classic Italian Mama

$14.30

Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, marinara & mozzarella

10" Fugetaboutit

10" Fugetaboutit

$12.10

Pepperoni, sausage, marinara & mozzarella

10" Mama's Spicy Feta

10" Mama's Spicy Feta

$12.10

Pepperoni, red onion, feta cheese, calabria pepper, marinara & mozzarella

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$11.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & marinara

10" Girls Soccer

10" Girls Soccer

$14.30

Pepperoni, bacon, beef meatball, sausage, marinara & mozzarella

10" Island Time

$12.10

Bacon, pineapple, chili-garlic sauce, marinara & mozzarella

10" Vegetarian

10" Vegetarian

$13.00

Mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, spinach, marinara & mozzarella

10" White Pizza

10" White Pizza

$11.00

Spinach, artichoke & jalapeno dip, fresh spinach & mozzarella

14" Make It Your Way

14" Make It Your Way

$16.99

**The Make It Your Way Pizza comes standard with marinara sauce and cheese.

14" Intro

14" Intro

$16.99

Marinara & mozzarella

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$17.99

Pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella

14" Beef Pepperoni

$22.05

Beef pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.05

Fire-braised chicken, bacon, red onion, BBQ sauce & mozzarella

14" Boom Boom Chicken

14" Boom Boom Chicken

$22.05

Fire-braised chicken, roasted red pepper, spicy mayo & mozzarella

14" Chicken & Parmesans

14" Chicken & Parmesans

$22.05

Breaded chicken, pesto, marinara & mozzarella

14" Classic Italian Mama

14" Classic Italian Mama

$23.10

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion, green peppers, black olives, marinara & mozzarella

14" Fugetaboutit

14" Fugetaboutit

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, marinara & mozzarella

14" Mama's Spicy Feta

14" Mama's Spicy Feta

$22.05

Pepperoni, feta cheese, red onion, calabria pepper, marinara & mozzarella

14" Girls Soccer

14" Girls Soccer

$24.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef meatball, marinara sauce & mozzarella

14" Island Time

14" Island Time

$22.05

Pineapple, bacon, chili-garlic sauce, marinara & mozzarella

14" Vegetarian

14" Vegetarian

$22.05

Mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, spinach, marinara & mozzarella

14" White Pizza

14" White Pizza

$21.00

Spinach, artichoke & jalapeno dip, fresh spinach & mozzarella

Metro Italian

Metro Italian

$9.45

Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella & provolone cheese

Turkey

Turkey

$9.45
Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$9.45
Pastrami

Pastrami

$9.45
Tuna

Tuna

$9.45
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$9.45

Breaded chicken, marinara, pesto & mozzarella

Beef Meatball

Beef Meatball

$9.45

Beef meatball, marinara & mozzarella

Caprese

Caprese

$9.45

Roasted red pepper, tomato, spring mix, mozzarella, pesto & vinaigrette

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$10.95
Chicken Steak & Cheese

Chicken Steak & Cheese

$10.95
Pepperoni Steak & Cheese

Pepperoni Steak & Cheese

$11.55

Ham and Swiss

$9.45
Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$10.00

Pastrami, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & sauerkraut on toasted rye

Beyond Melt

Beyond Melt

$10.00

Plant-based beyond beef, melted swiss and american cheese, caramelized onion & our special sauce on Sourdough

Metro Italian 12"

Metro Italian 12"

$13.65

Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella & provolone cheese

Turkey 12"

Turkey 12"

$13.65
Roast Beef 12"

Roast Beef 12"

$13.65
Tuna 12"

Tuna 12"

$13.65
Chicken Parmesan 12"

Chicken Parmesan 12"

$13.65

Breaded chicken, marinara, pesto & mozzarella

Beef Meatball 12"

Beef Meatball 12"

$13.65

Beef meatball, marinara & mozzarella

Caprese 12"

Caprese 12"

$13.65

Roasted red pepper, tomato, spring mix, mozzarella, pesto & vinaigrette

Steak & Cheese 12"

Steak & Cheese 12"

$14.00
Chicken Steak & Cheese 12"

Chicken Steak & Cheese 12"

$14.00
Pepperoni Steak & Cheese 12"

Pepperoni Steak & Cheese 12"

$15.75

Ham and Swiss 12"

$13.65

Plant-Based Meatball Sub

Plant-Based Meatball Sub

$11.00

Marinara, plant-based mozzarella & meatball

Plant-Based Wise Guy Sub

Plant-Based Wise Guy Sub

$13.20Out of stock

Marinara, plant-based mozzarella, meatball & pepperoni

Plant-Based Chicken Parm Sub

Plant-Based Chicken Parm Sub

$14.30

Marinara, plant-based breaded chicken, mozzarella & pesto

10" Plant-Based Intro

10" Plant-Based Intro

$12.00

Marinara & plant-based mozzarella

14" Plant-Based Cheese

14" Plant-Based Cheese

$19.85

Marinara & plant-based mozzarella

10" Plant-Based Fugetaboutit

$14.95Out of stock

Marinara, plant-based pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella

14" Plant-Based Fugetaboutit

$25.00Out of stock

Marinara, plant-based pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella

10" Bizzarro

10" Bizzarro

$14.95

Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, caramelized onion, sundried tomato, plant-based meatball, sausage & mozzarella

14" Bizzarro

14" Bizzarro

$25.00

Marinara, chili-garlic sauce, caramelized onion, sundried tomato, plant-based meatball, sausage & mozzarella

10" Above & Beyond

10" Above & Beyond

$14.95

Chili-garlic oil, artichoke, caramelized onion. jalapeno, plant-based beyond beef & mozzarella

14" Above & Beyond

14" Above & Beyond

$25.00

Chili-garlic oil, artichoke, caramelized onion. jalapeno, plant-based beyond beef & mozzarella

Plain Mild Wings

Plain Mild Wings

$11.99+

Crispy Plain Wings

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$11.99+

Sweet and Savory BBQ Sauce

Garlic Butter Wings

Garlic Butter Wings

$11.99+

Mild Garlic Butter Sauce

Boom Boom Wings

Boom Boom Wings

$11.99+

Slightly Spicy Chili Pepper Sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.99+

Mini Green Salad

Mini Green Salad

$6.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hardboiled Egg & Shredded Cheese

Chicken Pesto Salad

Chicken Pesto Salad

$13.00

Fire-Braised Chicken, Mixed Greens, Black Olives, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Pesto.

Skinny Italian Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheese, Ham, Turkey & Hard-Boiled Egg

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Seasoned with Salt, Black Pepper, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00+

Regular -- Feeds 1-2 Large -- Feeds 3-4

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00
Chips

Chips

$2.10
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00Out of stock
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$6.00
Prosciutto Stuffed Peppers

Prosciutto Stuffed Peppers

$5.00Out of stock
5 Meatballs with Marinara

5 Meatballs with Marinara

$11.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

8 pieces of garlic bread with a side of marinara sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Italian Creme Cake

$7.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00
Mama B's Rice Pudding

Mama B's Rice Pudding

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

***Contain Nuts***

Brownie Surprise

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Mama's Baklava

$6.99Out of stock

Contains nuts

Alani Energy

$3.00

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Bottled Dr Pepper

$2.99

Bottled Ginger Ale

$2.99

Bottled Mountain Dew

$2.99

Bottled Pepsi

$2.99

Bottled Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Bottled Root Beer

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Sierra Mist

$2.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Life WTR

$3.50

Natalie's Juices

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

S Pellegrino Cans

$3.00

Vocal Alkaline

$3.50

ZOA (Energy Drink)

$3.00

Side Of Garlic Dipping Sauce

Side Of Garlic Dipping Sauce

$0.75
Side Of Marinara Sauce

Side Of Marinara Sauce

$0.50
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50
Side of Blue Cheese

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50
Side of Jalapenos

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50
Side of Banana Peppers

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.50
Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Toasty Garlic Sourdough Bread, Provel Cheese, Marinara Sauce, and Pepperoni.
"Luton" Jet

"Luton" Jet

$25.00

A Bozzelli's Classic! Named after founder Lou and Tony Bozzelli, a 2 Foot sub piled high with Salami, Ham, Mortadella, Capicola, Pastrami, Roast Beef, Turkey, Provolone, Swiss, and American. Feeds 4-6

Mama's Lasagna

Mama's Lasagna

$13.00Out of stock

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread. A Wednesday Tradition for a very long time!

Deal 1 : 2 x 14" Pizzas (Cheese & Pepperoni) + 10 Wings + 1 Mini Green Salad

$46.99Out of stock

Deal 2 : 2 x 10" Pizza (Cheese & Pepperoni) + 10 Wings + 1 Mini Green Salad

$29.99Out of stock

House Salad

$59.99+

Fresh rocket aka arugula mix, grape tomato, sliced cucumbers, black olives, red onion, artichoke & mozzarella cheese

Caprese Salad

$79.99+

Grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, seasoned with olive oil & oregano

Macaroni Salad

$49.99+

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$59.99+

Diced cucumber, tomato, red onion, chopped cilantro, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper

Potato Salad

$39.99+

Chicken Potato Salad

$69.99+

Plant-Based House Salad

$49.99+

Fresh rocket aka arugula mix, grape tomato, sliced cucumber, black olives, red onion, & artichoke

Fruit Tray

$69.99+

A selection of seasonal fresh fruit

Cheese & Veggie Tray

$89.99+

Baby carrots, sliced celery, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, colored bell peppers, cubed Provolone, American & Havarti cheese

Meat & Cheese Platter

$99.99+

Served with sliced turkey, roast beef, ham, salami, capicola, provolone & American cheese 12" rolls cut in fourths, sliced wheat & white All platters will include lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard on the side

Antipasto Tray

$129.99+

Prosciutto, salami, capicola, stuffed prosciutto peppers, stuffed olives, marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella, cubed American and Provolone cheese

Sub Assortment Platter

$129.99

Serves 10 people The Sub Assortment platter includes our signature metro cold-cut, ham, roast beef & turkey with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request 20 pieces per tray (we recommend 2 per person)

Bagged Lunch

$14.99

A variety of classic subs individually bagged with a drink, chips/salad & a cookie

Lasagna (Serves 15-20)

$150.00

Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing

Baked Penne Pasta with Meat Sauce (Serves 15-20)

$109.99

Baked Penne Pasta with Meat Sauce (Serves 35-40)

$199.00

Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing

Baked Penne Pasta No Meat Sauce (Serves 15-20)

$99.99

Baked Penne Pasta No Meat Sauce (Serves 35-40)

$179.00

Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Penne Alfredo Pasta

$199.00

Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing

Baked Spaghetti w/ Meatballs (Serves 15-20)

$109.99

Baked Spaghetti w/ Meatballs (Serves 35-40)

$199.00

Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing

Baked Spaghetti w/o Meatballs (Serves 15-20)

$99.99

Baked Spaghetti w/o Meatballs (Serves 35-40)

$179.00

Includes small garlic bread and house salad with your choice of Italian, ranch, or blue cheese dressing

Dessert Tray

$59.99+

Assortment of mini desserts and cakes: cannoli, brownie bites, lemon cake, chocolate cake, cupcakes & cookies

The Senator

$10.00

Beyond Melt

$10.00

NYC Pretzel Roll

$10.00

The Wise Guy

$10.00

Pastrami Reuben

$10.00

Beef Brisket

$10.00

BLT

$10.00
