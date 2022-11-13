Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bozzy's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

155 Lake Ave

155 Lake Ave Lancaster NY 14086

Lancaster, NY 14086

Popular Items

Pizza Hour!
Chicken Wings
Cheese & 1 Top Pizza

Daily Specials

Pizza Hour!

$15.00

Large, One Topping PIzza

Monday Special

$17.50

Large, One Topping PIzza

Tuesday Special

Buy 2 Tacos, Get one for $1

Wednesday Special

$35.00

Large One Topping Pizza, 20 Wings

Thursday Special

Buy 2 Subs, get 3rd for $2.00!

Sunday Special

$86.00

One topping sheet pizza, 50 wings, Antipasto Salad, 2 Liter of Pop

Specials

SM Pizza, 10 Wing or 5 Finger

$25.75

Small PIzza with One Topping, 10 Wings OR 5 Fingers

SM Pizza, 20 Wing or 10 Finger

$34.75

Small Pizza with One Topping, 20 Wings OR 10 Fingers

LG Pizza, 20 Wing or 10 Finger

$39.75

Large Pizza One Topping, 20 Wings OR 10 Fingers

LG Pizza, 30 Wing or 15 Finger

$46.75

Large Pizza One Topping, 30 Wings OR 15 Fingers

LG Pizza, 50 Wing or 25 Finger

$67.25

Large Pizza One Topping, 50 Wings OR 25 Fingers

Sheet Pizza, 30 Wing or 15 Finger

$62.25

Sheet Pizza One Topping, 30 Wings OR 15 Fingers

Sheet Pizza, 50 Wing or 25 Finger

$79.00

Sheet Pizza One Topping, 50 Wings OR 25 Fingers

Lunch Specials

2 Slices, Can of Pop

$6.50

2 Taco, Can of Pop

$9.75

1/2 Cold Sub & Fries

$7.00

Personal Pizza, 1 Topping, 5 Wings

$11.50

3 Fingers, Fries

$7.25

Salads

Chef Salad

$5.50+

Julianne Salad

$11.25

Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Taco Salad

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Greek Salad

$11.25

Tuna Salad

$11.25

Sides

Fries

$4.75+

Curly Fries

$4.75+

Onion Rings

$4.75+

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$4.75

Mozzarella Sticks (10)

$8.50

Pizza Logs (4)

$6.75

Pizza Logs (8)

$12.75

Garlic Bread

$4.75

Fried Mushrooms

$5.75

Loaded Ranch Fries

$9.25

Sampler Platter

$9.50

2 Fingers, 2 Mozzarella Sticks , 2 Pizza Logs, Choice of Fries or Rings

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.25

Extra Side of Ranch

$1.25

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$9.25

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Turkey Wrap

$9.25

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Ham Wrap

$9.25

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Chicken Finger Wrap

$10.75

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Steak Wrap

$10.75

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.75

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Tacos

Beef Taco

$5.50

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Chicken Taco

$6.00

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Steak Taco

$6.00

With lettuce, tomato, cheese

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$5.00+

Cheese & 1 Top Pizza

$5.75+

Slice

$3.50

Specialty Pizza

Bozzy's Pizza

$17.25+

Our Bozzy's pizza is BBQ Based topped with mozzarella, onion, banana pepper, grilled chicken, and cheddar.

Stinger Pizza

$17.25+

Blue Cheese base, sauced fingers, steak, banana peppers, onion

Chicken Finger Pizza

$17.25+

Blue Cheese base, sauced fingers, mozzarella cheese and topped with cheddar

3 Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.25+

Garlic Base, Steak, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Cheddar

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.25+

Garlic base, steak mozzarella, mushroom, onion

White Pizza

$14.25+

Garlic base, mozzarella, tomato, onion

White Supreme Pizza

$14.75+

Garlic base, mozzarella, ricotta, tomato, onion, green peppers

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.75+

Red sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple

Meatlovers Pizza

$14.75+

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef

Deluxe Pizza

$14.75+

Pepperoni, onion, mushroom, sausage, green peppers

Greek Pizza

$14.75+

Garlic base, onion, banana peppers, black olives, tomato, feta

Veggie Pizza

$14.75+

Spinach, broccoli, black olives, onion, tomato, green peppers

Spinach & Feta Pizza

$14.75+

Garlic base, mozzarella , spinach, feta

Taco Pizza

$16.00+

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, black olive, topped with cheddar cheese

Small Pickle Pizza

$14.75

Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00+

Boneless Wings

$7.75+

Chicken Fingers

$11.25+

Cold Subs

Ham Sub

$10.00+

Turkey Sub

$10.00+

Ham & Turkey Sub

$9.25+

Salami Sub

$9.25+

Assorted Sub

$9.25+

Tuna Sub

$9.25+

Capicola Sub

$9.25+

Ham & Salami Sub

$9.25+

Turkey Club Sub

$9.25+

BLT Sub

$9.00+

Cheese Sub

$8.75+

Hot Subs

Pizza Sub

$8.25+

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.75+

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.75+

Sausage Parm Sub

$8.75+

Steak Sub

$11.25+

Chicken Finger Sub

$11.25+

Stinger Sub

$11.25+

Royal Sub

$11.75+

Italian Sausage Sub

$11.25+

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.25+

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$11.75+

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.25+

Steak & Sausage Sub

$11.25+

Specialty Subs

Steak Hoagie Sub

$11.25+

Steak, sweet peppers, onion, mushroom

Chicken Hoagie Sub

$11.25+

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$11.50+

Steak in the Grass Sub

$12.75+

Chicken in the Grass Sub

$9.75+

Steak Hoagie Supreme Sub

$12.25+

Steak, banana or hot peppers, onion, lettuce tomato

Pop

Pop

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

155 Lake Ave, 155 Lake Ave Lancaster NY 14086, Lancaster, NY 14086

