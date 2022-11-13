Bozzy's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
155 Lake Ave
155 Lake Ave Lancaster NY 14086
Lancaster, NY 14086
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Pizza Hour!
Large, One Topping PIzza
Monday Special
Large, One Topping PIzza
Tuesday Special
Buy 2 Tacos, Get one for $1
Wednesday Special
Large One Topping Pizza, 20 Wings
Thursday Special
Buy 2 Subs, get 3rd for $2.00!
Sunday Special
One topping sheet pizza, 50 wings, Antipasto Salad, 2 Liter of Pop
Specials
SM Pizza, 10 Wing or 5 Finger
Small PIzza with One Topping, 10 Wings OR 5 Fingers
SM Pizza, 20 Wing or 10 Finger
Small Pizza with One Topping, 20 Wings OR 10 Fingers
LG Pizza, 20 Wing or 10 Finger
Large Pizza One Topping, 20 Wings OR 10 Fingers
LG Pizza, 30 Wing or 15 Finger
Large Pizza One Topping, 30 Wings OR 15 Fingers
LG Pizza, 50 Wing or 25 Finger
Large Pizza One Topping, 50 Wings OR 25 Fingers
Sheet Pizza, 30 Wing or 15 Finger
Sheet Pizza One Topping, 30 Wings OR 15 Fingers
Sheet Pizza, 50 Wing or 25 Finger
Sheet Pizza One Topping, 50 Wings OR 25 Fingers
Lunch Specials
Salads
Sides
Fries
Curly Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Mozzarella Sticks (10)
Pizza Logs (4)
Pizza Logs (8)
Garlic Bread
Fried Mushrooms
Loaded Ranch Fries
Sampler Platter
2 Fingers, 2 Mozzarella Sticks , 2 Pizza Logs, Choice of Fries or Rings
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Side of Ranch
Wraps
Tacos
Specialty Pizza
Bozzy's Pizza
Our Bozzy's pizza is BBQ Based topped with mozzarella, onion, banana pepper, grilled chicken, and cheddar.
Stinger Pizza
Blue Cheese base, sauced fingers, steak, banana peppers, onion
Chicken Finger Pizza
Blue Cheese base, sauced fingers, mozzarella cheese and topped with cheddar
3 Cheese Steak Pizza
Garlic Base, Steak, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Cheddar
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Garlic base, steak mozzarella, mushroom, onion
White Pizza
Garlic base, mozzarella, tomato, onion
White Supreme Pizza
Garlic base, mozzarella, ricotta, tomato, onion, green peppers
Hawaiian Pizza
Red sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple
Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, onion, mushroom, sausage, green peppers
Greek Pizza
Garlic base, onion, banana peppers, black olives, tomato, feta
Veggie Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, black olives, onion, tomato, green peppers
Spinach & Feta Pizza
Garlic base, mozzarella , spinach, feta
Taco Pizza
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, black olive, topped with cheddar cheese
Small Pickle Pizza
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
Specialty Subs
Pop
Daily Specials (Deep Copy)
Pizza Hour!
Large, One Topping PIzza
Monday Special
Large, One Topping PIzza
Tuesday Special
Buy 2 Tacos, Get one for $1
Wednesday Special
Large One Topping Pizza, 20 Wings
Thursday Special
Buy 2 Subs, get 3rd for $2.00!
Sunday Special
One topping sheet pizza, 50 wings, Antipasto Salad, 2 Liter of Pop
Specials (Deep Copy)
SM Pizza, 10 Wing or 5 Finger
Small PIzza with One Topping, 10 Wings OR 5 Fingers
SM Pizza, 20 Wing or 10 Finger
Small Pizza with One Topping, 20 Wings OR 10 Fingers
LG Pizza, 20 Wing or 10 Finger
Large Pizza One Topping, 20 Wings OR 10 Fingers
LG Pizza, 30 Wing or 15 Finger
Large Pizza One Topping, 30 Wings OR 15 Fingers
LG Pizza, 50 Wing or 25 Finger
Large Pizza One Topping, 50 Wings OR 25 Fingers
Sheet Pizza, 30 Wing or 15 Finger
Sheet Pizza One Topping, 30 Wings OR 15 Fingers
Sheet Pizza, 50 Wing or 25 Finger
Sheet Pizza One Topping, 50 Wings OR 25 Fingers
Salads (Deep Copy)
Sides (Deep Copy)
Fries
Curly Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Mozzarella Sticks (10)
Pizza Logs (4)
Pizza Logs (8)
Garlic Bread
Fried Mushrooms
Loaded Ranch Fries
Sampler Platter
2 Fingers, 2 Mozzarella Sticks , 2 Pizza Logs, Choice of Fries or Rings
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Side of Ranch
Wraps (Deep Copy)
Tacos (Deep Copy)
Pizza (Deep Copy)
Specialty Pizza (Deep Copy)
Bozzy's Pizza
Our Bozzy's pizza is BBQ Based topped with mozzarella, onion, banana pepper, grilled chicken, and cheddar.
Stinger Pizza
Blue Cheese base, sauced fingers, steak, banana peppers, onion
Chicken Finger Pizza
Blue Cheese base, sauced fingers, mozzarella cheese and topped with cheddar
3 Cheese Steak Pizza
Garlic Base, Steak, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Cheddar
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Garlic base, steak mozzarella, mushroom, onion
White Pizza
Garlic base, mozzarella, tomato, onion
White Supreme Pizza
Garlic base, mozzarella, ricotta, tomato, onion, green peppers
Hawaiian Pizza
Red sauce base, ham, bacon, pineapple
Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, beef
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, onion, mushroom, sausage, green peppers
Greek Pizza
Garlic base, onion, banana peppers, black olives, tomato, feta
Veggie Pizza
Spinach, broccoli, black olives, onion, tomato, green peppers
Spinach & Feta Pizza
Garlic base, mozzarella , spinach, feta
Taco Pizza
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, black olive, topped with cheddar cheese
Small Pickle Pizza
Wings (Deep Copy)
Cold Subs (Deep Copy)
Hot Subs (Deep Copy)
Specialty Subs (Deep Copy)
Pop (Deep Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
155 Lake Ave, 155 Lake Ave Lancaster NY 14086, Lancaster, NY 14086