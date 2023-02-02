Benton Park Cafe 2901 Salena Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
French Toast
South of the Border

Omelettes

South of the Border

$12.50

Egg. Pepperjack. Chorizo, , Sausage, Jalapeo, Salsa Sour Cream

The California

$12.00

Egg, Provel, Spinach, Avocado, Tomato

The Hoofer

$13.00

Egg, Pepperjack, Provel, Ham, Chorizo, Sausage, Bacon, Scallion

Woodstock

$12.00

Egg Whte, American Cheese, Avocado, Mushrooom, Onion

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.00

Pizza

Classic Breakfast Pizza

$16.50

Egg, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Provel Cheese

Meat Pizza

$17.50

Egg, Ham, Chorizo, Bacon, Provel

Veggie Pizza

$16.50

Egg, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Avocado, Spinach, Provel

Build your own Pizza

$12.75

Specialties

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Egg, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, Choice of Bread

French Toast

$12.50

Two Slices with Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Pancakes

$12.50

Two served with Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs any style with choice of meat and choice of toast

Chairman of the Board

$19.00

5 oz filet with Eggs any style and choice of toast

Beer Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Beer Biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

BP Slinger

$14.00

Beer Biscuits, American cheese, Bacon, eggs, smothered in Sausage Gravy

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

English muffin, Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise

Ultimate Benedict

$14.50

English Muffin, Poached Eggs, Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado

Mcgrittl This

$14.50

Pancake topped with Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Sausage, topped with a second pancake

Monte Cristo

$14.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Strawberry Jalapeno Jam, Maple Syrup on French Toast

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

A la Cart

Meat Sides

Bread Sides

Misc Sides

Egg Side

$3.00

Salads & Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.50+

Rotating Soup

BPC Chili

$5.50+

Chili

House Salad

$7.00+

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Honey Basil Vinegarette

Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine, Parmesean, Croutons. Caesar Dressing

Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

$7.00+

Romaine,strawberries, mandarin oranges, red onion, walnuts and poppyseed dressing

Sandwiches

BBLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sourdough

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sourdough

Char-Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo on Sour Dough

Benton Park Burger

$14.00

8 oz Hand Patties Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

The Hefty Lefty

$14.00

8 oz of Rick's Famous Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce on Kaiser Roll

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Whole Wheat Stacked with Avocado, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, and Provel Cheese

Coffee

Double Espresso

$4.00

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

Beverages

Hot Tea

$4.00

Smoothies

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Juices

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Red Bull Regular

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Frappes and Others

Kids Beverage

Iced Tea

$4.00

Brunch Cocktails

Lenzen the Legend

$6.00Out of stock

HouseMade Peppercorn Vodka with our HouseMade Bloody Mary Mix

BPC Bubbly

$8.00Out of stock

Chambord and Proseeco

Top O' the Morning

$8.00Out of stock

Jameson, Almond Baileys, Coffee, Coconut Whipped Cream

The Breakfast Banger

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon, Lemon Juice, House made Cranberry Orange Syrup

Rise 'N Shine

$8.00Out of stock

Tequila, Cointreau, Pink Grapefruit

Selena Special

$8.00Out of stock

Vodka, Blackberry Liquor, Ginger beer

Pestalozzi Punch

$8.00Out of stock

Aperol, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Club

Choose Your Own Adventure

$7.00Out of stock

Champagne wirh juice of your choice

1 lb Coffee

Retail Coffee

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Pancake

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids PB And J

$6.00

Kids PB and H

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good food, good friends, good times.

Location

2901 Salena Street, Saint Louis, MO 63118

Directions

